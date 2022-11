Publication of Ventures Prospectus

Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

Publication of Summary and Securities Note

2 November 2022

Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc ("the Company")

Publication of a Summary and Securities Note

The board of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce the publication of a summary and securities note today which, taken together with the registration document published by the Company on 13 October 2022, constitute a prospectus (the "Prospectus") relating to an Offer for Subscription to raise in aggregate up to £10 million (with an over-allotment facility for up to an additional £10 million) by issues of Ventures Shares of 0.1p each in the capital of the Company (the "Offer").

Related party transaction

Foresight Group Promoter LLP (the "Promoter") has been appointed as promoter of the Offer under the terms set out below and the Promoter, as an agent and associate of the Company’s manager in respect of the Ventures Share class, Foresight Group LLP, is regarded as a related party of the Company under the Listing Rules, therefore the terms of this appointment constitute a related party transaction under rule 11.1.10 of the Listing Rules. Pursuant to an agreement dated 31 October 2022 relating to the Offer between, among others, the Company and the Promoter, the Promoter will receive a fee of an amount up to a maximum of 5.5% of the amount subscribed under the Offer by Investors for acting as promoter of the Offer.

Further Information

The Offer is now open and will close on 5 April 2023 for the 2022/23 tax year and 31 May 2023 for the 2023/24 tax year or earlier if the Offer is fully subscribed or otherwise at the Board's discretion.

Full details of the Offer are set out in the Prospectus, in accordance with the UK version of the Prospectus Regulation. All documents comprising the Prospectus will be available from the offices of the Promoter and the following website: www.foresightgroup.eu.

The Prospectus has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available for inspection on both the Promoter's website (www.foresightgroup.eu) as well as at the National Storage Mechanism https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information, please contact:

Gary Fraser

Foresight Group

Telephone: 020 3667 8181