PublicSq Inks Ad Deal with Tucker Carlson’s Twitter Show Days Before Formally Listing on NYSE

Anti-woke marketplace Public Square (PublicSq.) has inked an advertising deal with Tucker Carlson’s new Twitter show just days before the former company goes public on the New York Stock Exchange.

PublicSq, which is merging with Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CLBR), has reached a deal in the seven figures with Mr. Carlson’s show, people familiar with the matter confirmed to IPO Edge. CNBC was first to report the news.

The deal appears to be one of the first for Mr. Carlson’s show, which has drawn enormous audiences in its first several weeks. Mr. Carlson left Fox News, owned by Fox Corp., after many years of hosting the network’s top program, Tucker Carlson Tonight.

PublicSq. joined an IPO Edge Fireside Chat last week for an hour-long interview (available here) to discuss its business model and going-public transaction with CLBR. The company has amassed tens of thousands of merchants and nearly one million active customers since its founding a year ago.

In the Fireside Chat, Public Sq.’s founder and CEO Michael Seifert along with CLBR CEO Omeed Malik explained that many Americans prefer not to support companies with ESG-driven agendas. The platform is designed to offer a wide range of goods and services from companies that don’t espouse such “woke” views.

In addition to partners such as Mr. Carlson, PublicSq has high-profile financial backers in including Donald Trump, Jr., son of the former President.

