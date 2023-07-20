PublicSq. Now Public – See Fireside Highlights with CEO

IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a fireside chat with PublicSq. to discuss the company’s merger with Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CLBR), its growth story and business model along with its acquisition strategy. The event featured Chairman and CEO of Colombier Omeed Malik and Founder, CEO and President at PublicSq. Michael Seifert, moderated by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone in a video session lasting approximately 60 minutes including a Q&A with the audience.

Watch the highlight video below (or click the link underneath to see the entire event):

WATCH FULL REPLAY: CLICK HERE

Mr. Malik and Mr. Seifert discussed:

· What PublicSq. is and its values

· Why this SPAC is successful in a challenging market

· What differentiates this deal from so many other SPACs

· Why should people invest? How can they invest in the transaction right now?

· The rapid growth of the platform

· Who is going to be on the Board

· Michael and Omeed’s backgrounds

About PublicSq.

PublicSq. is an app and website that connect freedom-loving Americans to high-quality businesses that share their values, both online and in their local communities. The primary mission of the platform is to help consumers “shop their values” and put purpose behind their purchases. In less than ten months since its nationwide launch, PublicSq. has seen tremendous growth and proven to the nation that the parallel, “patriotic” economy can be a major force in commerce. The platform has over 55,000 businesses from a variety of different industries and over 1.1 million consumer members. It is free to join for both consumers and business owners alike. To learn more, download the app on the App Store or Google Play, or visit PublicSq.com.

About Colombier Acquisition Corp.

Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CLBR) is a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company that was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

About Omeed Malik

Omeed Malik is the Chairman and CEO of Colombier and Farvahar Partners, a boutique investment bank, and is the President of 1789 Capital, an investment firm that finances companies in the budding Entrepreneurship, Innovation & Growth (“EIG”) economy. Omeed previously served as Managing Director and the Global Head of the Hedge Fund Advisory Business at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Omeed was also a corporate lawyer at Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP and has worked in the United States Senate and House of Representatives. Omeed received a JD, with Honors, from Emory Law School and a BA in Philosophy and Political Science, Cum Laude, from Colgate University. Omeed is a Contributing Editor and minority owner of The Daily Caller and was a Term Member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

About Michael Seifert

Michael Seifert is the Founder, CEO, and President at PublicSq. Michael is a recognized thought leader in the areas of business development, politics, and culture. Michael has a proven track record of growing businesses with past experience as the head of marketing for a notable private equity and real estate investment group with over $1 billion in assets and $3 billion in sales. He also has a proven track record for leadership as the Executive Director of the University Program for one of the most successful non-profit organizations in the United States. Michael lives in Carlsbad, California, with his wife, Sarah Gabel, and their daughter, Lily.

Contact:

IPO-Edge.com

Editor@IPO-Edge.com

Twitter: @IPOEdge

Instagram: @IPOEdge