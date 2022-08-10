U.S. markets open in 2 hours 9 minutes

PubliCT.io: The PR Super App Unveils Pay-As-You-Go Solution

PubliCT.io
·4 min read
PubliCT.io
PubliCT.io

The PR tech startup is in the midst of raising pre series A to fuel its plans for market expansion

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubliCT.io, the public relations super app that offers end-to-end PR services, has launched its pay-as-you-go solution, thus eliminating the need for expensive subscriptions or startup costs to launch a publicity campaign.

The cloud based app is integrated with an e-wallet that enables users to purchase credits (valued at USD0.50 each) which can be reloaded when required. The credits are only deducted from the user’s account after a service is purchased on the platform.

“Most PR softwares offer high monthly or yearly subscriptions which may not be beneficial to startups or smaller businesses. The pay-as-you-go solution, which I believe is the first of its kind, allows users to purchase and utilise credits based on their budget and their requirements. For example, it costs one credit per email address, 100 credits to purchase a consultation session with a PR pro and less than 200 credits to secure one earned media placement. We are confident that the all-new PubliCT.io will provide better value for our users and give us the competitive edge,” said PubliCT.io’s CEO and Founder, Manminder Dhillon.

In addition to that, the platform also rolled out the all new content marketplace where brands can now get guaranteed earned media placements in top tier news sites.

“Brands often send out press releases hoping that there will be a pick up. But most often, the press releases end up in some obscure site or are not published at all. The content marketplace in PubliCT.io aims to empower brands to select the news sites and to only pay once it's published, via the deduction of the credits.

“On the other hand, news sites are able to monetise if they choose to publish the press release or content provided by the brands. The model works perfectly as news sites will have complete editorial control by selecting the content that suits their requirements and yet monetise through the platform by providing secured editorial placements for brands,” added Dhillon.

“The process is completely straightforward and effective where brands can select which news sites to get their story published in, and news sites monetise if they choose to publish the content. It is a win-win for both the brand and the news site,” she added.

To date, PubliCT.io has 300 regional partners in Southeast Asia and 3,000 media partners globally including the Associated Press that has wide coverage in the United States, Middle East and the Asian region.

Dhillon said the user-friendly interface of the platform also helps brands to better streamline their PR campaigns by allowing multiple users to work and collaborate. They can connect with the right journalists using specific keywords, send out press releases, event invitations and pitches with just a few clicks. Publict.io also includes a media database of over 30,000 journalists across the region, enabling companies from start-ups and Fortune 500s to instantly get publicity.

“Till date, we have helped hundreds of companies from start-ups to global brands who saw an average 10x return on investment in terms of PR value after engaging our services,” she said.

In addition, users can use the platform to hire PR consultants, professional writers and translators via its talent marketplace feature.

Dhillon pointed out that eventually the talent marketplace will be expanded further to have more global freelancers from the creative industry such as social media content writers, videographers, photographers, emcees and more.

“The vision for PubliCT.io is for it to ultimately become a one stop platform for all communications related services,” she enthused.

The Cradle Fund investee company was recognised as the Best Media Startup in the Vikingcubator Challenge. PubliCT.io is in the midst of raising pre series A funding to fuel its plans for market expansion and tech development for additional features such as virtual press conference service and a communications talent marketplace.

ABOUT PubliCT.io

PubliCT.io (formerly known as Supernewsroom) is the first pay-as-you-go award winning PR tech start-up. The cloud based PR super app is an end-to-end publicity platform that helps brands to streamline their PR campaigns by allowing multiple users to work and collaborate, match and connect with the right journalists, send out press releases, event invitations and pitches in just a few clicks. PubliCT.io also offers guaranteed media placements for press releases through its content marketplace and is a communication talent marketplace where users can hire virtual PR consultants, writers and translators. The platform partners with top news agencies in countries such as Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Hong Kong, China, India and more. Trusted by hundreds of brands - from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies - PubliCT.io is an investee company of Cradle Fund. For more information about the platform, please visit https://publict.io

For any media inquiries, kindly contact:

Shum Jing Wei
Head of Global Media Partnerships and Sales
Email: jingwei@publict.io
Phone No: +6011 6430 9121


