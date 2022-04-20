U.S. markets closed

Publisac and Mirabel: TC Transcontinental Will Appeal

2 min read
MONTRÉAL, April 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - TC Transcontinental (TSX: TCL.A) (TSX: TCL.B) will appeal the Superior Court's decision, rendered today, dismissing its motion to quash the City of Mirabel's by-law on the distribution of printed advertising material. The by-law requires TC Transcontinental to abide by the opt-in system which, if maintained, would lead to the end of the distribution of the Publisac by TC Transcontinental in Mirabel.

"We are disappointed with the Court's decision, and we will challenge it on appeal," said Patrick Brayley, Senior Vice President, Distribution, TC Transcontinental. "In the current inflationary context, and at a time when the population is facing an unprecedented rise in prices, the social and economic relevance of the Publisac is greater than ever. Indeed, the Publisac, in addition to giving consumers access to discounts, distributes local newspapers at an advantageous cost, helps merchants to attract customers and compete against the giants of e-commerce, and supports thousands of direct and indirect jobs."

TC Transcontinental reiterates that the opt-out system is simple and effective for those who do not wish to receive the Publisac. As proof, more than 200,000 Québec households use it.

About TC Transcontinental

TC Transcontinental is a leader in flexible packaging in North America, and Canada's largest printer. The Corporation is also the leading Canadian French-language educational publishing group. For over 45 years, TC Transcontinental's mission has been to create quality products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach and retain their target customers.

Respect, teamwork, performance and innovation are the strong values held by the Corporation and its employees. TC Transcontinental's commitment to its stakeholders is to pursue its business activities in a responsible manner.

Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), known as TC Transcontinental, has approximately 8,000 employees, the majority of which are based in Canada, the United States and Latin America. TC Transcontinental had revenues of more than C$2.6 billion for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental's website at www.tc.tc

