U.S. markets open in 6 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,547.25
    +23.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,071.00
    +161.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,137.00
    +103.50 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,069.80
    +10.60 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.90
    -0.06 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.80
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.21
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1370
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.85
    +1.06 (+4.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3632
    +0.0021 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3860
    +0.0330 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,078.58
    +752.64 (+1.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,000.09
    +5.34 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,589.66
    +26.11 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,772.93
    +305.70 (+1.11%)
     

Publishing Market: 59% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Research Reports & Industry Analysis

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Publishing Market Facts at a Glance-

Attractive Opportunities in Publishing Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Publishing Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including Amazon.com Inc., Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, Hachette Book Group Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., News Corp., Pearson Plc, RELX Plc, Springer-Verlag GmbH, Thomson Reuters Corp., and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. among others.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: Platform (traditional and digital)

  • Geographies: APAC (China), Europe (Germany and UK), North America (US and Canada), South America, and MEA

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Publishing Market Share is expected to increase by USD 18.69 billion from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 1%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

APAC will register the highest growth rate of 59% among the other regions. China is the key market for publishing. Moreover, market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in APAC

Vendor Insights-

The publishing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as expanding their publishing offerings using innovative features to compete in the market.

Amazon.com Inc - In December 2019, the company partnered with Verizon Communications Inc. to offer 5G Edge Cloud Computing

Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA - In April 2020, the company announced the completion of the acquisition of Penguin Random House

News Corp. - In January 2020, Tremor International Ltd acquired Unruly, News Corp's programmatic video marketplace.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

The publishing market in APAC is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period. China is a key market for publishing in APAC.

The growing adoption of technology in the education sector of rapidly emerging economies such as India and China will facilitate the publishing market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

  • Publishing Market Driver:

The growing impact of e-books is one of the primary factors that is driving the publishing market growth. The publishing landscape and reading behavior has been reshaped by the emergence of e-books, smart devices, and online subscription models. Content publishing has become easier, quicker, and more economical. The ease of accessing multiple books at a time and the availability of e-books on e-commerce sites have contributed to the rapid adoption of e-books.

  • Publishing Market Trend:

The growing popularity of print on demand (POD) is one of the major publishing market trends that will impact market growth. With the increasing penetration of the Internet, publishing companies are focusing more on printing limited copies of new titles. The adoption of the POD model will help publishers reduce wastage and enable authors to print their work at a lesser cost by eliminating the requirement for large offset print runs.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Flexographic Printing Machine Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis: The flexographic printing machine market size has the potential to grow by USD 451.70 million and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.14%. To get extensive research insights: Download our Free Sample Report

Security Printing Market by End-users and Geography - Forecast and Analysis: The global security printing market has the potential to grow by USD 8.45 billion and the market's growth momentum will accelerate throughout the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Download our Free Sample Report

Publishing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 1%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 18.69 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

-2.34

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 59%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Canada, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amazon.com Inc., Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, Hachette Book Group Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., News Corp., Pearson Plc, RELX Plc, Springer-Verlag GmbH, Thomson Reuters Corp., and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/publishing-market-59-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac--research-reports--industry-analysis-301463956.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971—here’s what history says happens next in the stock market

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • Why Ford Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were trading down on Wednesday, after the company previewed a series of one-time items it expects to report with its fourth-quarter earnings. As of 1 p.m. ET, Ford's shares were down about 7.2% from Tuesday's closing price. At first glance, Ford's preview, released after the U.S. markets closed on Tuesday, was good news.

  • 10 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Jim Cramer stocks to buy in Q1 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022. Investors have been scrambling to identify the “real value” of stocks as reports suggest that as […]

  • 8 Big Stocks Lose More Than Half Their Value As Bear Looms

    Still wondering if a bear market is coming soon for the S&P 500? It's already here now for a staggering number of big U.S. stocks.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Correction Extends Losses; Four Stocks In Beat-Up Sector Worth Watching

    The market correction worsened Wednesday. Some stocks in the beat-up software sector are worth watching.

  • 3 Warren Buffett dividend stocks yielding as high as 4.6%

    Still earning peanuts in your savings account? These 3 income stocks might help.

  • Wedbush Pounds the Table on Sofi Stock

    Like many of its peers in the fintech sector, Sofi Technologies (SOFI) stock has been taking a hammering over the past few months. However, that all changed on Wednesday, after the company was granted the long-hoped-for U.S. banking charter by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The much-needed sentiment boost could help kick off a turnaround and Wedbush’s David Chiaverini believes the final hurdle cleared on the path to becoming a bank should “accelerate earnings growth.” However, th

  • 3 top dividend stocks poised to give you a pay raise next month

    Inflation is red-hot. Keep up with these dividend growers.

  • A Fintech Founder Goes on Leave After Alleged Abusive Phone Call

    (Bloomberg) -- The co-founder of fintech unicorn BharatPe will go on a two-month leave of absence, a remarkable turn of events for an outspoken 39-year-old who several Indian media outlets in recent weeks had alleged having made an abusive phone call to a bank employee. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapBiden Expects Russia to ‘Mo

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Again Today

    For the fourth trading day in a row, Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock is falling. Down 3.5% as of 1:35 p.m. ET, Rivian stock actually costs less today than it did at its initial public offering (IPO) two months ago. First and foremost, Rivian is an unprofitable electric truck start-up.

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Down Again Today

    There wasn't any company-specific news released today, but investors may be following a larger trend of selling technology stocks as bond yields rise. Nikola's stock is down by 6% as of 10:50 a.m. ET. Investors typically sell high-growth tech stocks when bond yields rise because it means that future profits from these companies will be worth less than they would have been if rates remained lower.

  • Fed may trigger 'bigger corrections' in stock market with its actions: strategist

    Brace for stock market volatility, warns this top investing strategist.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Shares Are Sinking Today

    After posting explosive gains yesterday, shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) are giving up ground in Wednesday's trading. With excitement building around Trump Media & Technology Group's upcoming Truth Social media platform and a recent rally held by the former president potentially pointing to another presidential campaign in 2024, Digital World Acquisition and Phunware surged on Tuesday. Digital World Acquisition is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that's on track to take Trump Media & Technology Group public through a merger, and Phunware is being eyed by investors as a potential software service provider for Truth Social or another White House bid.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Today

    After initially trading up on generalized enthusiasm or tech stocks (in the wake of yesterday's Microsoft-Activision Blizzard merger announcement), shares of semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) took a turn for the worse Wednesday, and are now down 2.6% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. At its current valuation of 93 times trailing earnings, Nvidia is one very pricy stock. The average valuation of stocks on the S&P 500, for example, is just 26 times earnings, meaning Nvidia shares cost more than three times the average.

  • What happens to the stock market when interest rates rise?

    When interest rates increase, here's what historically has happened to the stock market.

  • Why Pan American Silver, Fortuna Silver Mines, and Coeur Mining Surged Roughly 10% Today

    Shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS), Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE: FSM), and Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) all rose strongly on a bad day for the markets today, up 9.6%, 10.2%, and 8.6%, respectively. In addition, Pan American Silver released its preliminary fourth-quarter production report on Wednesday, and Fortuna released its own report on Tuesday. In the fourth quarter, Pan American mined 19.2 million ounces of silver, versus its guidance of 19 to 20 million ounces.

  • RECONAFRICA PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE AND APPOINTS NEW DIRECTORS

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to provide an update on operations and appoints two new directors to its board, Craig Steinke and Dr. Joseph Davis, effective immediately. Mr. Steinke will assume the role of Executive Chairman.

  • Expect a major market sell-off in first half of year: Strategist

    Expect a sell-off in stocks so significant that the Fed will likely "not carry through" with all of its expected rate hikes this year, predicts macro investor Felix Zulauf.

  • 3 Charts That Sum Up Tilray's Q2 Earnings

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) reported its latest quarterly results last week. Using three charts, I'll look at just what drove those improved numbers and whether Tilray had a good quarter or not, and determine if it looks to be a better buy right now. In the company's second-quarter results, for the period ending Nov. 30, 2021, Tilray reported net revenue of $155.2 million.