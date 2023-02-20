U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,079.09
    -11.32 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,826.69
    +129.79 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,787.27
    -68.53 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,946.36
    +4.15 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.89
    +0.55 (+0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.50
    +3.30 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    21.82
    +0.10 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0697
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    -0.0150 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2039
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1390
    +0.0250 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,495.10
    -128.05 (-0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    556.67
    +16.34 (+3.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,004.36
    -8.17 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,531.94
    +18.81 (+0.07%)
     

Publishing market size to grow by USD 19.2 billion from 2021 to 2026: Rise in the number of indie and self-published authors to be a leading trend - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global publishing market size is estimated to grow by USD 19.2 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 1.22%. APAC will account for 63% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the market, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Publishing Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Publishing Market 2022-2026

Publishing market - Five forces
The global publishing market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • The threat of new entrants

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of substitutes

  • For an interpretation of Porter's five forces model – Buy the report!

Publishing market – Customer landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Publishing market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on platform (traditional and digital).

  • The traditional segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Traditional print newspapers are a major source of revenue for news publishers. Newspaper publishers use various business models to gain a competitive advantage in the market. In the paid model, revenue is generated from newspaper circulation and advertising. The marketing model refers to performance-based or reach-based revenue. The classified ad model depends on the sales of classified ads. These factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview
Based on geography, the global publishing market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global publishing market.

  • APAC will account for 63% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China is a key contributor to the publishing market growth in the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing adoption of technology in the education sector, especially in emerging economies such as India and China, will drive the publishing market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Publishing market Market dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

  • The growing impact of e-books is driving the market growth.

  • Content publishing has become easier with the emergence of e-books.

  • The popularity of e-books has increased significantly in the last few years, which has increased the adoption of specialized e-reading devices such as iPad and Kindle.

  • It is easier to publish books in a digital format when compared to printing.

  • This, in turn, will increase the demand for publishing of e-books during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The rise in the number of indie and self-published authors is a key trend in the market.

  • Self-publishing enables indie authors to eliminate the risk of losing their rights and control of their books to traditional publishers.

  • In self-publishing, authors can earn 60%-80% of their books' listed price as royalty.

  • The rise in the number of indie and self-published authors will increase the number of self-published titles.

  • These factors will support the publishing market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • The low revenue from newspapers and traditional book publishing is challenging the market growth.

  • The drop in the number of classified advertising has led to a decline in advertising revenue for print newspapers.

  • Budget constraints in academic institutes have led to a decline in subscription renewals, especially in Europe.

  • The corporate and advertising sectors have also reduced spending, which has decreased the demand for and sales of books and journals.

  • The growing popularity of handheld and lightweight electronic devices such as Kindle is also a threat to the popularity of traditional publishing.

  • These factors will impede the market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this publishing market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the publishing market between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the publishing market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the publishing market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of publishing market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The rotogravure printing machine market size is expected to increase by USD 339.56 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.1%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (automatic rotogravure printing machine and manual rotogravure printing machine) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The flexographic printing machine market size is expected to grow by USD 502.93 million from 2021 to 2026, with a progressing CAGR of 6.14%. The flexographic printing machine market has been broadly categorized into application (flexible packaging, print media, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Publishing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 1.22%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 19.2 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)

1.36

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution 

APAC at 63%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Amazon.com Inc., Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, Cambridge University Press, Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Hachette Livre, John Wiley and Sons Inc., McGraw Hill Education Inc., News Corp., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, PLANETA CORPORACION Srl, RELX Plc, SANTILLANA GLOBAL SL, Scholastic Corp., Springer Nature Switzerland AG, Thomson Reuters Corp., and Wolters Kluwer NV

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio industrials market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Platform

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Platform

  • 5.3 Traditional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Digital - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Platform

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA

  • 10.4 Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG

  • 10.5 Hachette Livre

  • 10.6 McGraw Hill Education Inc.

  • 10.7 News Corp.

  • 10.8 Pearson Plc

  • 10.9 PLANETA CORPORACION Srl

  • 10.10 RELX Plc

  • 10.11 Scholastic Corp.

  • 10.12 Thomson Reuters Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.org/news/publishing-market

Global Publishing Market 2022-2026
Global Publishing Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/publishing-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-19-2-billion-from-2021-to-2026-rise-in-the-number-of-indie-and-self-published-authors-to-be-a-leading-trend----technavio-301749559.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Oil rises on China demand hopes, concerns on supply outlook

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday amid optimism over China's demand recovery, concerns that underinvestment will crimp future oil supply and as major producers keep output limits in place. Brent crude rose 47 cents, or 0.6%, to $83.47 a barrel by 0445 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for March, which expires on Tuesday, was at $76.78 a barrel, up 44 cents or 0.6%.

  • At 55 years old, I will have worked for 30 years — what are the pros and cons of retiring at that age?

    It is completely understandable that you would want to retire after working for 30 years, especially when you have rental income, but I would caution you to take this decision very seriously and find a few backup plans. Usually, savers have to wait until they’re 59 ½ years old in order to take distributions from their retirement accounts, such as 401(k) plans and IRAs. Rental property is great, and having no mortgage over your head is a huge plus, but will it be enough to cover your everyday expenses and the unexpected for decades to come?

  • Can I Contribute to an IRA After Retirement?

    An IRA (and its corollary, the Roth IRA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account that lets you save money during your working years so you can withdraw it during retirement. There is no age limit to contributing to an … Continue reading → The post Can You Contribute to an IRA After Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Airbus' defence arm says Berlin delaying exports worth billions

    Slow German government export approvals are holding up Airbus Defence & Space defence exports worth several billions of euros, the company's chief executive said on Sunday, urging Berlin to speed up the process. He was referring to a 100-billion-euro ($107 billion) special fund set up last year to bring the military back up to scratch after Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a "Zeitenwende" or sea change in security policy days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • The Supreme Court is about to hear a case that could upend protections Big Tech has enjoyed for years—and the internet may never be the same

    A Supreme Court hearing next week could shine a light on how Congress could clamp down on tech, and the future of free speech online.

  • Here Are Five Charts to Watch in Global Commodities This Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergIran Nuclear Inspectors Find Uranium Enriched to 84% PurityUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaMeta Launches Subscription Service for Facebook and InstagramNorth Korea Fires ICBM, Issues New Warnings to USThis week will mark a full year since Russia invaded Ukraine. The conflict has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of people, displaced millions of Ukrainians, crippled economies, destroyed infrastructure and upended food and

  • At job fairs in China, employers are thrifty and applicants timid

    China's job fairs are making a comeback after being forced online by COVID-19 for three years, but subdued wages and less abundant offerings in sectors exposed to weakening external demand point to an uneven and guarded economic recovery. Authorities announced hundreds of such events across the country this month, the latest sign that China is returning to its pre-COVID way of life and that youth unemployment, a major headache for Beijing, may ease from its near 20% peak. In a country of 1.4 billion people, job fairs are one of the most efficient ways for employers and workers to connect.

  • Popular Starbucks Coffee Drink Facing Major Recall

    Food recalls have hit several big companies in the past dozen or so years. Cargill Meat Solutions Corp. recalled 35 million pounds of ground turkey in 2011, Wright County and Hillandale Egg Farms recalled over a half-billion eggs back in 2010, and General Mills GIS recalled millions of pounds of flour in 2016. Food and drink product recalls are issued and monitored by the Food and Drug Administration and the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will investigate if a food product is suspected in causing a food poisoning outbreak.

  • Pension vs. Social Security: Which Will Give Me More Retirement Money?

    Most retired workers depend on multiple streams of income during their retirement. Two of the most common such income streams are Social Security and pensions. If we look at pension vs. Social Security income, we find significant differences. Retired workers … Continue reading → The post Pension vs. Social Security: Key Differences appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Amazon wants employees to return to the office in May

    Starting in May, Amazon will require employees to work out of the office at least three days per week.

  • HSBC Rift With Top Shareholder Ping An Goes Back Years

    Ping An, China’s largest insurer, requested a seat on the bank’s board and wanted to become its partner in new business ventures.

  • PepsiCo Recalls Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino Bottles

    Over 300,000 bottles were voluntarily pulled from shelves over concerns glass may have gotten into some bottles.

  • Sugar high: Candy is getting a lot more expensive

    Increases in the costs of labor, manufacturing, shipping, warehousing and energy, along with disruptions to the supply chain, have taken a toll on prices.

  • Under Elon Musk, Twitter Faces Suits Claiming Over $14 Million in Unpaid Bills

    The lawsuits come as billionaire owner Elon Musk says the social-media company is on track to break even.

  • How Delayed Retirement Credits Can Affect Early Retirement

    Delayed retirement credits, which lead to larger Social Security benefits in the future, can be a financial windfall for individuals who earn them. Delayed retirement benefits are a motivation to go as long as you can without tapping into your benefits. Consider working with a financial advisor as you weigh your choices on timing retirement.

  • Britain’s energy market is blatantly rigged

    Profits made by British Gas owner Centrica have sparked widespread political outrage.

  • Recall: Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino drinks may contain glass; 300k bottles recalled

    More than 300,000 bottles of Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla Chilled Coffee Drink were voluntarily recalled by PepsiCo for possible glass in the drinks.

  • Infrastructure jobs are booming — but not fast enough to rebuild America

    The projected growth in the infrastructure workforce still may not be enough to rebuild America, especially amid a possible recession.

  • Layoffs spell opportunity for some fintech startups

    The consumer fintech company is focused on helping people build credit and raised $30 million in June 2021. Addepar, which makes software to track investment performance, is also actively hiring with roughly 50 open roles across the U.S., UK and India (also, many roles have the option for remote work). 401(k) provider Human Interest, which recently increased total funding to $500 million, including an investment from BlackRock, has 23 open roles, including in engineering, product and revenue.

  • My fiancé and I are 60. His adult daughter is opposed to our marriage — and insists on inheriting her father’s $3.2 million estate. How should we handle her?

    ‘She wants the family home retitled in a trust. She wants all life insurance and brokerage beneficiaries in her name.’