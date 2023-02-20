Publishing market size to grow by USD 19.2 billion from 2021 to 2026: Rise in the number of indie and self-published authors to be a leading trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global publishing market size is estimated to grow by USD 19.2 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 1.22%. APAC will account for 63% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the market, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Publishing Market 2022-2026

Publishing market - Five forces

The global publishing market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Publishing market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Publishing market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on platform (traditional and digital).

The traditional segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Traditional print newspapers are a major source of revenue for news publishers. Newspaper publishers use various business models to gain a competitive advantage in the market. In the paid model, revenue is generated from newspaper circulation and advertising. The marketing model refers to performance-based or reach-based revenue. The classified ad model depends on the sales of classified ads. These factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global publishing market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global publishing market.

Story continues

APAC will account for 63% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China is a key contributor to the publishing market growth in the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing adoption of technology in the education sector, especially in emerging economies such as India and China, will drive the publishing market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Publishing market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing impact of e-books is driving the market growth.

Content publishing has become easier with the emergence of e-books.

The popularity of e-books has increased significantly in the last few years, which has increased the adoption of specialized e-reading devices such as iPad and Kindle.

It is easier to publish books in a digital format when compared to printing.

This, in turn, will increase the demand for publishing of e-books during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The rise in the number of indie and self-published authors is a key trend in the market.

Self-publishing enables indie authors to eliminate the risk of losing their rights and control of their books to traditional publishers.

In self-publishing, authors can earn 60%-80% of their books' listed price as royalty.

The rise in the number of indie and self-published authors will increase the number of self-published titles.

These factors will support the publishing market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The low revenue from newspapers and traditional book publishing is challenging the market growth.

The drop in the number of classified advertising has led to a decline in advertising revenue for print newspapers.

Budget constraints in academic institutes have led to a decline in subscription renewals, especially in Europe.

The corporate and advertising sectors have also reduced spending, which has decreased the demand for and sales of books and journals.

The growing popularity of handheld and lightweight electronic devices such as Kindle is also a threat to the popularity of traditional publishing.

These factors will impede the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this publishing market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the publishing market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the publishing market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the publishing market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of publishing market vendors

Publishing Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 1.22% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 19.2 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 1.36 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 63% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, Cambridge University Press, Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Hachette Livre, John Wiley and Sons Inc., McGraw Hill Education Inc., News Corp., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, PLANETA CORPORACION Srl, RELX Plc, SANTILLANA GLOBAL SL, Scholastic Corp., Springer Nature Switzerland AG, Thomson Reuters Corp., and Wolters Kluwer NV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Platform

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Platform

5.3 Traditional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Digital - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Platform

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA

10.4 Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG

10.5 Hachette Livre

10.6 McGraw Hill Education Inc.

10.7 News Corp.

10.8 Pearson Plc

10.9 PLANETA CORPORACION Srl

10.10 RELX Plc

10.11 Scholastic Corp.

10.12 Thomson Reuters Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

