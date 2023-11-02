Publix 3rd-quarter profit rises 111% from a year ago. Stock price jumps to $15.10

It’s a great time to own stock in Publix Super Markets Inc.

Among the highlights in its latest earnings report, the Lakeland-based southeast regional grocer said Tuesday that its net sales increased 111.4% in the third quarter compared with a year ago.

And its stock price rose from $14.75 per share to $15.10 per share as of Tuesday. Publix stock is not publicly traded. Only Publix employees and the company’s board of directors are eligible to own it.

“Our associates make a difference in the lives of our customers and communities every day,” Publix CEO Todd Jones said in a press release announcing the results. “I’m proud of their efforts and commitment.”

Publix said its sales for the three months ended Sept. 30 were $14 billion, which was a 7.2% increase from $13 billion in 2022. Comparable store sales for the three months ended Sept. 30 increased 4.3%, the release said.

Net earnings for the three months ended Sept. 30 were $833 million, compared with $394 million in 2022, an increase of 111.4%.

Earnings per share for the three months ended Sept. 30 increased to 25 cents per share, up from 12 cents per share in 2022.

Excluding the impact of net unrealized losses on equity securities in 2023 and 2022, net earnings for the three months ended Sept. 30 would have been $940 million, compared with $809 million in 2022, an increase of 16.2%, Publix said.

Earnings per share would have been $0.28 per share, compared with $0.24 per share in 2022.

Since the beginning of this year, Publix’s sales as of Sept. 30 were $42.4 billion, an 8.1% increase from $39.2 billion in 2022. Comparable store sales for the nine months ended Sept. 30 increased 5.6%.

Net earnings for the nine months ended Sept. 30 were $3.2 billion, compared with $1.6 billion in 2022, an increase of 93.4%.

Earnings per share for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023 increased to $0.95 per share, up from $0.48 per share in 2022.

Some of the sales appear to be related to customers now paying for items once free at Publix as one walks through the stores. The grocer stopped offering free antibiotics and other maintenance medicines last summer at its pharmacies, and instead of free coffee at each store, customers now pay about $1.50 per cup.

"Some of these impressive increases in sales are due to inflation," said University of South Florida economist Shivendu Shivendu.

"The jumping of net earnings per share by almost 100% is due to a combination of cutting costs (discontinue with free coffee, free antibiotics etc.), and increasing efficiency (better inventory management, increase in efficiency of associates deployment etc.)."

He added, "I think it is great from Publix point of view and may not be so for consumers."

Food inflation has been an issue especially since 2020 but has not been as much of a factor driving up the overall price of groceries as it was in the past few years, according to NerdWallet.

Inflation has been slowing in the past year and the latest data shows the cost of groceries are not rising as fast as they once were, NerdWallet said in an Oct 12 report.

“Food prices rose 3.7% between September 2022 and September 2023, according to the most recent consumer price index (CPI) report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics,” it said. “By comparison, at the same time in 2022 prices rose 11.2% over a one-year period.”

Since 2020, food prices have risen because of inflation, COVID-related supply-chain disruptions and tariffs on some imported products, NerdWallet said.

Publix is the largest employee-owned company in the United States with 1,353 stores in seven states and employs more than 250,000 people. The grocer is also one of the 10 largest-volume supermarket chains in the country and its sales reached $54.5 billion in 2022.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Publix profit, stock price jump in third quarter earnings report