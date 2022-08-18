U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

Publix Associates and Customers Raise Funds to Support Healthy Moms and Babies

·3 min read

Grocery Retailer Raised More than $6.1 Million in 2022, Making it March of Dimes' Top Corporate Sponsor for Seventh Consecutive Year

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by the stories of six Publix families whose lives were impacted by March of Dimes, the grocery retailer raised more than $6.1 million during their annual point of sale campaign to support March of Dimes in 2022. With this donation, Publix remains March of Dimes' top corporate sponsor for the seventh consecutive year and brings the grocer's total contribution to the organization to more than $95 million raised over the past 28 years.

March of Dimes Ambassadors Henry Burridge (age 6), who was born preterm, and his sister Anna Burridge (age 3) visit Publix Store 1582 in High Point, NC to thank customers and associates for raising $6.1 million dollars during their annual in-store register campaign.
March of Dimes Ambassadors Henry Burridge (age 6), who was born preterm, and his sister Anna Burridge (age 3) visit Publix Store 1582 in High Point, NC to thank customers and associates for raising $6.1 million dollars during their annual in-store register campaign.

"Spanning nearly three decades, our relationship with Publix has become critical to the success of March of Dimes' ongoing efforts to tackle the nation's maternal and infant health crisis," said Stacey D. Stewart, President, and CEO of March of Dimes. "Publix's campaign helps raise the funds and awareness needed to improve birth outcomes and access to care, and helps us ensure every family has the best possible start."

Publix, based in Lakeland, Florida, with more than 1,303 stores and 230,000 associates across seven states has worked tirelessly alongside the March of Dimes to empower families with the knowledge and tools they need for healthier pregnancies and healthy babies.

In addition to the in-store campaign, which raises funds one dollar at a time, thousands of Publix associates participated in local March for Babies events this spring.

"Our long-standing support of March of Dimes is only possible because of our generous customers and passionate associates," said Publix Director of Community Relations Dwaine Stevens. "It's through their giving spirit we're able to make a positive impact in the lives of moms and babies year after year. We're proud to help find a way for us to do good, together and make a difference in our communities."

The dollars donated by Publix's customers and associates directly impact March of Dimes' mission to improve the health of all moms and babies. Across the country, the funds raised help more than 50,000 families each year through March of Dimes' NICU Initiatives, including the NICU Family Support® program, the My NICU Baby®, and Mi Bebe en la NICU apps.

Publix's support is also fueling new March of Dimes initiatives, like providing training and education to more than 35,000 health care professionals and supplying critical information and medical supplies for NICU families and families of frontline workers.

About March of Dimes

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, lead programs, and provide education and advocacy so that every family can have the best possible start. Building on a successful 84-year legacy, we support every pregnant person and every family.

Visit marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org for more information. Visit shareyourstory.org for comfort and support. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

About Publix

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 230,000 associates, currently operates 1,303 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia. For 25 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix's dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company's newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.

March of Dimes Foundation Logo (PRNewsfoto/March of Dimes Foundation)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/publix-associates-and-customers-raise-funds-to-support-healthy-moms-and-babies-301608511.html

SOURCE March of Dimes Inc.

