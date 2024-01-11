Publix Deli bbq sauce recalled over potential fish allergen not on the label

Ventura Foods is issuing a voluntary recall on Publix Deli Carolina-Style Mustard BBQ Sauce because it contains Traditional Sweet & Spicy BBQ Sauce that may contain a fish (anchovy) allergen that is not declared on the label.

Ventura Foods is issuing a voluntarily recall of the Publix Deli Carolina-Style Mustard BBQ Sauce because it contains Traditional Sweet & Spicy BBQ Sauce that may contain a fish (anchovy) allergen that is not declared on the label. According to the recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to fish and anchovies run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the sauce.

There have not been any reported cases of illness from the sauce, according to the FDA.

The recall only impacts the Publix Deli Carolina-Style Mustard BBQ Sauce with the use by date of April 8, 2024. It was sold at Publix stores in the following states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Publix has removed all affected products from its shelves, and no other Ventura Foods products are affected by this recall.

What to do if you have the Publix Deli sauce

Consumers are advised to discard the Publix Deli Carolina-Style Mustard BBQ Sauce immediately or return it to their local Publix store for a full refund.

Additional questions can be directed to Ventura Foods Customer Relations at (888) 500-0086 Monday through Friday, 8:30am-4:30pm CT.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Publix Deli bbq sauce recalled over undeclared fish allergen