Publix Super Markets will open a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in St. Johns County

Publix will open a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in St. Johns County

Publix Super Markets Inc. Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Facility

The St. Johns County Economic Development Department has announced that a Publix Super Markets, Inc., pharmaceutical manufacturing facility will soon be housed at Legend Point Logistics Crossing at 200 Accolade Ave.

According to a recent press release, the state-of-the-art central fill pharmaceutical facility, anticipated to be operational in 2026, will be housed in a 168,480-square-foot building.

The St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) approved an economic development reinvestment package of $5,821,779 over a nine-year period. The facility will initially add 150 new jobs, eventually increasing to 400.

County Administrator Joy Andrews described the facility as a collaborative effort between the economic development staff, the growth management team, the county’s utility services and building officials.

“Together, they've worked tirelessly to bring this transformative project to fruition,” she said in a news release.

Andrews gave a nod to the BOCC for unanimously backing the venture.

“Their unanimous backing not only underscores the immense significance of this venture but also speaks volumes about their dedication to reinvesting in our community,” she said.

Andrews underscored the BOCC’s commitment to crafting high-quality jobs and wealth-building opportunities.

“This project stands as a shining example of the incredible outcomes that emerge when public and private sectors join forces for the greater good,” she said.

As noted in the release, JAXUSA Partnership introduced the project to the BOCC.

“The St. Johns County’s project targets industries of advanced manufacturing and health/life sciences and will bring career opportunities to the residents of St. Johns County,” they said. “Publix provides stable employment opportunities with competitive pay and benefits, including its Employee Stock Ownership Plan that is provided at no cost to Publix associates.”

This article originally appeared on St. Augustine Record: St. Johns County gets a Publix pharmaceutical warehouse facility