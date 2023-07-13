Publix, Tropical Smoothie, Five Below: What's new in Jacksonville building permits

On Saturday, July 15, Publix will close its Harbour Place Shopping Center store at 13170 Atlantic Blvd. so that the Lakeland-based grocer can start demolition work on its existing 54,976-square-foot store and replace it with a new 56,433-square-foot supermarket.

According to a permit issued July 7, the new store has an estimated cost of $7.1 million. HGR Construction Inc. will do the work.

Restaurants

Permits were recently issued for Tropical Smoothie at 5821 Beach Blvd., featuring a drive-thru and outdoor patio, with an estimated cost of $700,000. National Custom Corporation Services will do the work.

McDonald's will build a restaurant at 12565 Yellow Bluff Road. The estimated $1.2 million fast-food restaurant with drive-thru will be built by National Custom Corporation Services.

Apartment, condominium improvements

A major multi-unit renovation in excess of $7 million is underway for Westgate Apartments, located at 7411 La Ventura Dr., on the Westside. A total of 25 apartment buildings and the clubhouse are slated for the work.

And San Marco Place, a Southbank condominium complex at 1478 Riverplace Blvd., is upgrading its rooftop pool deck to include a pergola, a grilling area, and a covered open-air serving area with two firepits. The upgrades will cost $150,000.

Medical facility upgrade

Ascension St. Vincent’s Southside Hospital will remodel part of its second-floor Labor, Delivery, Recovery, and Postpartum unit. Construction costs for the unit are estimated at $2.6 million.

New daycare

A new daycare facility is in the works for Jacksonville Heights. It will be located at 4056 Fouraker Rd. and construction costs will reach over $2. 5 million. Ladson Construction Co. is the builder for the project.

More building permits

3500 University Blvd., Unit 2000, renovations including removal of old windows and replace with new at Treehouse Apartments, $23,045. American Painting & Renovations Inc.

11025 Etown Parkway, build out for Dolly Llama Waffle Master restaurant, $150,000. Servicemaster by PWF.

13500 Beach Blvd., Unit 36, build-out for Wild Pie, LLC, $550,000. Osterer Construction.

13918 Village Lake Circle, Christian Brothers Auto, group-up building of service station, repair garage, $950,000. F & M Contractors Inc.

10416 New Berlin Road, Unit CT01, T-Mobile, wireless antenna upgrade, $65,000. Ericsson, Inc.

440 Dundas Drive, Unit 200, Jax Industrial Two, Ltd, new construction of a 1-story, concrete tilt-panel speculative warehouse, Building #2, $3,653,252. Arco Design/ Build.

440 Dundas Drive, Unit 300, Baptist Health, 8th-floor interior renovation, $200,742. Hollandsworth Construction, LLC.

2083 Edgewood Ave. W., Tasty Fish, repair from fire: fix smoke damage with work including kitchen hood where the fire was, drywall, and tile work, $35,000. Honest Construction Inc.

10350 103rd St., Accel Jacksonville LLC, is building out multiple garage stalls with a construction cost of $200,000. Hillpointe Construction.

4056 Fouraker Rd., KCJH Partners, LLC, new construction of Kid City Daycare Center, $2,475,460. Ladson Construction Co.

214 Hogan St. N., City of Jacksonville, modify existing training on the first floor to expand space to accommodate new floor plan, $317,694. Warden Contracting Corporation.

651 Commerce Center Dr., Unit 600, Southside Retail, LLC., Five Below buildout, $500,000. Management Resource System Inc.

4660 Salisbury Rd, Unit 1, Afridi and Pieterse Investments LP, resurfacing of commercial pool, $52,100. Builder Pool Services.

5201 Atlantic Blvd., Unit 257, Colonial Point Condominiums, remove existing concrete on the patio, cut back and remove rotted wood and replace. Apply waterproof coating, $12,000. Sangamon Stoli Enterprises, Inc.

10350 103rd St., Accel Jacksonville LLC., new commercial pool for Grand Apartments, $150,000. Cooney Construction LLC

10991 San Jose Blvd., Walmart Real Estate, replace 58 rooftop units with 58 new Lennox rooftop units. Disconnect and reconnect existing electrical & replace 22 existing breakers in panel with new ones. Disconnect and reconnect existing controls, replacing sensors, $477,605. Pettus Plumbing & Piping Inc.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville building permits: July 3-7