U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,666.77
    -123.22 (-3.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,927.07
    -741.46 (-2.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,646.10
    -453.06 (-4.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,649.84
    -81.30 (-4.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.00
    -0.59 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.70
    +3.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.86
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0552
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    -0.0880 (-2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2344
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5310
    +0.2910 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,434.18
    -2,026.59 (-9.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.10
    -37.92 (-7.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.98
    -228.43 (-3.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.20
    +105.04 (+0.40%)
     

PubMatic Achieves 100% Renewable Energy Across Global Data Centers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PubMatic, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PUBM
PubMatic, Inc.
PubMatic, Inc.

Company Commits to Publish Sustainability Goals in 2022

NO-HEADQUARTERS/REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, today announced that all of its global data centers are now powered by 100% renewable energy. The company achieved this significant milestone as it embarks on a comprehensive, multi-pronged sustainability plan by the end of 2022.

According to the World Economic Forum, the infrastructure powering the Internet accounts for 2.5% of worldwide electricity consumption. At PubMatic, the majority of this consumption occurs within 10 global data centers, which account for over 90% of the company’s energy usage. By owning and operating its own infrastructure, PubMatic has greater control over the reduction of energy consumption and reliance on fossil fuels.

To achieve the 100% benchmark, PubMatic executed a renewable energy strategy that included collaboration with data center colocation providers and procurement of qualified renewable energy through virtual power purchase agreements (vPPA) and retail supply agreements. As a result, the company has invested in enough wind and solar power annually to account for every unit of electricity used across its global data center operations.

“The digital advertising supply chain of the future will be transparent and efficient, and it will also be responsible. The advertising industry must focus on reducing its environmental impact and prioritize sustainability in infrastructure and operational practices. I am proud of what PubMatic has been able to achieve to date, and it is just the first step towards building a more environmentally sustainable business,” said Rajeev Goel, co-founder and CEO at PubMatic.

PubMatic’s milestone achievement is part of a comprehensive sustainability strategy across the organization. The company also supports Ad Net Zero, an organization committed to reducing the carbon impact of developing, producing, and running advertising to zero by the end of 2030. PubMatic plans to develop and publish specific goals by the end of 2022 focused on improving sustainability across the global company’s owned and operated data centers, offices, and daily business processes with customers and partners.

About PubMatic 
PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM) is an independent technology company maximizing customer value by delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future. PubMatic’s sell-side platform empowers the world’s leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, our infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilization of data in real time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, we improve outcomes for our customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain.

Press Contact:

Emily Yri
Email: emily.yri@pubmatic.com
Phone: +65 8540 1152


Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum maximalist Mark Cuban says the crypto crash reminds him of Warren Buffett’s advice: ‘When the tide goes out, you get to see who is swimming naked’

    According to billionaire investor Mark Cuban, companies sustained by “cheap money” without “valid business prospects” will disappear during this crypto market downturn. The real game-changing innovation will show through, he says.

  • Adobe stock falls after hours on slashed guidance, earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down highlights from Adobe's latest quarterly earnings report.

  • Financial advisor on the market: 'Don't think twice here if you're a long-term investor'

    The S&P 500 plunged into a bear market earlier this week for the first time since March 2020, sending many investors into a tizzy. This could present a buying opportunity, however.

  • Stock market rout is a ‘tidy story’ about the Fed: Analyst

    Ross Mayfield, Baird Investment Strategy Analyst, and Jack Murphy, Easterly Investment Partners Portfolio Manager & Co-CIO, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss recession risks amid rising inflation and the Fed's 75 basis point interest rate hike, market reactions to recent economic data, and the outlook on a market bottom.

  • ‘The economy is going to collapse,’ says Wall Street veteran Novogratz. ‘We are going to go into a really fast recession.’

    Veteran investor and bitcoin bull Michael Novogratz doesn't have a rosy outlook on the economy, as the Fed delivered an unusually aggressive rate increase.

  • Dow Jones Plunges As Bears Attack; Tesla Stock Dives Amid This Elon Musk Move; Apple Crumbles

    The Dow Jones plunged as stocks suffered a Fed hangover. Tesla stock dived after Elon Musk made a move. Apple stock crumbled.

  • Why Meta, Amazon, and Apple Are Falling Today

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were all plummeting this morning following the Federal Reserve's decision to raise the federal funds rate by 75 basis points yesterday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 3.7% this morning, and the tech giants followed suit, with Meta losing 4.8%, Amazon down 4.2%, and Apple falling 3.5%.

  • Don't be duped by doomsayers, JPMorgan says — the S&P 500 will rebound to 4,900. Here are 3 stocks it's using to bet on a bounce

    Anyone positioning their portfolio for a recession could be making a big mistake.

  • Elon Musk sued for $258 billion over alleged Dogecoin pyramid scheme

    Elon Musk was sued for $258 billion on Thursday by a Dogecoin investor who accused him of running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency. In a complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan, plaintiff Keith Johnson accused Musk, electric car company Tesla Inc and space tourism company SpaceX of racketeering for touting Dogecoin and driving up its price, only to then let the price tumble.

  • Wall Street is officially in a bear market: What strategists say investors should do

    History suggests stocks may have further to fall even with the S&P 500 having entered a bear market.

  • Advent Technologies announce $821M, six-year fuel cell project in Greece

    Greek officials notified Advent Technologies of funding approval for a $821M project to develop fuel cells and electrolyzers in the Western Macedonia region over six years.

  • Here Are All 16 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Bought Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys a stock, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $645 billion in value for shareholders, as well as delivered an aggregate return on the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. Aside from Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting and the letter Buffett writes to shareholders each year, the most-anticipated event is the company's quarterly 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • Why Shares of Mastercard, Paypal, and StoneCo Are Falling Today

    Shares of several large payments stocks took a hit Thursday as the broader stock market sold off following the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike and as investors grew more concerned about the macroeconomic outlook. Shares of Mastercard (NYSE: MA) traded almost 5% lower as of 1:10 p.m. ET, shares of Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) had fallen by around 5.5%, and shares of Brazilian fintech StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) were down more than 8%. On Wednesday, the Fed hiked its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, by 75 basis points -- the largest such move the agency has made at a single meeting since 1994.

  • Nearing Retirement? The 3 Best Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    If you are about to retire and won't inherit a fortune, you probably want to invest a part of your savings in stocks that generate a steady dividend income to pad your bottom line. In addition to dividend income, you would also want to ensure that your capital is not exposed to unreasonably high risks. Here are three top energy stocks that offer exactly what you are looking for.

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks to Watch in June

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most shorted stocks to watch in June. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Most Shorted Stocks to Watch in June. Reports indicate that short-sellers are increasing their bets on the SPDR S&P 500 Exchange-Traded Fund Trust at the quickest […]

  • Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on Nvidia Stock

    In an upbeat research note, Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer laid out the bull case for buying Nvidia (NVDA) stock -- why he rates it "outperform" and expects Nvidia shares to nearly double to $300 over the next 12 months. (To watch Schafer's track record, click here) As Schafer tells it, Nvidia's software and chips have made the company essential to the "AI ecosystem," giving Nvidia management "unique visibility as they develop products in lockstep with cloud hyperscale customers." The company'

  • GE Stock A Buy? General Electric Split On Track Amid Several Big Headwinds

    General Electric is set to emerge as an aviation pure play, but faces recession risks and other big headwinds. Is GE stock a buy or sell now?

  • Stock Market Plunges To New Lows As This Leading Sector Sells Off

    It didn't take long for the bears to come off their one-day break. After surging Wednesday, the stock market indexes went right back to heavy losses, as the leading energy sector saw some of the worst action.

  • Why General Motors Stock Hit the Brakes Today

    Shares of the automotive maker were plummeting this morning after General Motors' (NYSE: GM) chief financial officer, Paul Jacobson, made comments yesterday that indicated the company is preparing for an economic slowdown. The comments came on the same day that the Federal Reserve hiked the federal funds rate by 75 basis points as it aims to curb inflation. CFO Jacobson spoke at a Deutsche Bank conference along with Ford's CFO, and both executives addressed rising inflation and higher material costs as well as the potential for a recession.

  • Robinhood’s Stock Is Now Worth Less Than Its Cash on Hand

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. shares slumped to a fresh low on Wednesday, giving the beleaguered brokerage a market value that’s less than the cash on its balance sheet.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires W