PubMatic Expands Leadership Team in EMEA

LONDON, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, today announced the expansion of its EMEA leadership team further solidifying the company’s commitment to providing local market expertise in the region.

Hitesh Bhatt has been promoted to the role of Senior Director, CTV/OTT, leading the rapidly growing CTV arm of the company’s business. PubMatic’s OTT/CTV global revenue grew by more than six times in the fourth quarter of 2021 over the fourth quarter of 2020 and now monetising OTT/CTV inventory from more than 167 publishers globally. Bhatt will report directly to Emma Newman, CRO, EMEA.

Jacqueline Boakye takes the role of Vice President, Customer Success, EMEA, and is now responsible for the strategic leadership of the EMEA customer success team that support PubMatic’s publisher clients. With consumers’ time increasingly fragmented across screens and channels, omnichannel solutions are becoming more important to publishers as they seek to maximise revenue. A key focus for Boakye will be helping to drive adoption of PubMatic’s omnichannel solutions, including OpenWrap – a header bidding solution that drives incremental yield across all channels, including CTV.

Kofi Amoako has taken the position of Regional Vice President, Addressability, EMEA. In this role, Amoako is responsible for rolling out PubMatic’s Addressability Suite across EMEA, working with leading data and identity partners in the region to provide localised solutions for EMEA publishers and buyers. Amoako is also looking after PubMatic’s curated marketplaces offering and auction packages as those represent a significant leap forward in programmatic audience addressability evolution.

PubMatic’s Addressability Suite includes Audience Encore, a solution that enables data companies, publishers, and advertisers to buy and sell first-party data and utilize it to create targeted advertising offerings with higher match rates. The Addressability Suite also includes PubMatic’s identity management solution for publishers - Identity Hub.

The newly created roles are part of PubMatic’s plans to expand across the EMEA region. The company’s headcount has grown significantly over the past year with more growth planned in 2022.

“At PubMatic, we pride ourselves on continuing to support and develop the best talent in the industry. We’re delighted to see Hitesh, Jacqui and Kofi take on these expanded roles and help drive success for PubMatic, and more importantly, for our customers. We are committed to our mission of maximizing the value we deliver to our customers through delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future,” said Emma Newman, CRO EMEA, PubMatic.

About PubMatic

PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM) is an independent technology company maximizing customer value by delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future. PubMatic’s sell-side platform empowers the world’s leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, our infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilization of data in real time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, we improve outcomes for our customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain.

CONTACT: Contacts: Maria.shcheglakova@pubmatic.com


