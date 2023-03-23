U.S. markets open in 2 hours 13 minutes

PubMatic Partners with Proximic by Comscore, Giving Media Buyers Scalable, ID-less Targeting Solutions

PR Newswire
·3 min read

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising's supply chain of the future, and Proximic by Comscore, a division of Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) and leading provider of addressable programmatic targeting, today announced the integration of Proximic by Comscore's Predictive Audiences and Content Targeting solutions into the PubMatic platform.

Proximic by Comscore's solutions are contextually driven alternatives to ID-based targeting. They are powered by Proximic's industry-leading contextual natural language processing engine and intelligent categorization technology, allowing marketers and media companies to drive incremental reach and performance at scale without IDs.

Data from Proximic by Comscore is now available to media buyers via PubMatic's Connect platform which provides privacy-first access to market-leading data and insights to enhance how inventory and data are packaged and transacted. The integration enables PubMatic's clients to leverage new targeting options to reach key audiences in premium, brand safe environments across desktop, mobile, and connected TV (CTV).

"We are excited to partner with PubMatic to make our Predictive Audiences easily accessible for targeting on the sell-side," said Jessica Trainor, Head of Partnerships, Proximic by Comscore. "This partnership offers buyers access to ID-less audiences that can be applied to private marketplaces to help close the addressability gap left by the many compounding factors driving signal loss in our industry."

"PubMatic is committed to providing advertising solutions that deliver results. This partnership with Proximic by Comscore enables us to offer addressable audiences, incremental reach and performance to our clients," said Mark Williams, Senior Director, Audience Solutions, EMEA at PubMatic. "Digital advertising industry is shifting from buy-side to sell-side targeting, a strategy that delivers superior addressability and performance for both publishers and advertisers in a privacy-centric matter."

For additional information about Proximic by Comscore Targeting Solutions or PubMatic Connect, please contact us.

About PubMatic
PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM) is an independent technology company maximizing customer value by delivering digital advertising's supply chain of the future. PubMatic's sell-side platform empowers the world's leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, our infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilization of data in real time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, we improve outcomes for our customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain.

About Proximic by Comscore
Proximic by Comscore, a division of Comscore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a leader in programmatic targeting. Powered by Comscore's trusted datasets and one of the industry's leading natural language processing contextual engines, Proximic by Comscore enables media buyers and sellers to maximize the scale and performance of their campaigns. Through its innovative suite of ID-based and ID-less audience and content targeting segments, Proximic by Comscore supports the evolution of the programmatic ecosystem, enabling clients and partners to continue executing impactful advertising strategies. For more information about Proximic by Comscore, please visit https://www.proximic.com.

CONTACT: Andrew Young, ayoung@kcsa.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pubmatic-partners-with-proximic-by-comscore-giving-media-buyers-scalable-id-less-targeting-solutions-301779469.html

SOURCE Proximic by Comscore

