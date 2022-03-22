PubMatic reinvests robust 2021 profits in engineering and infrastructure capabilities in Pune

PubMatic, Inc.

Company announces plans to double engineering headcount over the next 12-18 months

PUNE, India, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, today announced it intends to make major investments in its platform and engineering team to drive ongoing market share gains, as it opens a new engineering hub in Pune.

PubMatic has created a global, specialized cloud infrastructure to maximize customer value and put its customers in control of their digital advertising business. The company owns and operates its own network, software and hardware, with eight data centres globally, setting it apart from many of its competitors in the space.

PubMatic recently reported record revenue of USD $226.9 million for the 2021 fiscal year and marked the ninth consecutive year of profitability. This combination of durable, high growth revenue and profitability demonstrates the company’s strong foundation for continued investment.

The company also reported that it processed nearly 30 trillion impressions in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an 88% increase year over year, while reducing the unit cost of processing each impression by 28% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

The company plans to continue to expand platform capacity in 2022, while making substantial investments in its machine learning and data processing capabilities, allowing it to ship software faster and increase the pace of innovation for its customers.

PubMatic’s global infrastructure is supported by a 300-person engineering team, largely based out of Pune, who specialise in large scale, high-throughput distributed systems, analytics, machine learning, modern UI and API tech stacks. The platform processes 3.3 petabytes of data daily.

PubMatic will support its anticipated platform growth by significantly growing engineering headcount, with an expected doubling of the engineering team over the next 12-18 months. The company will accommodate the expanded team with a new engineering hub in Pune, that will house 800 employees in a hybrid office / remote work set up. As one of Pune’s biggest employers, PubMatic will continue to focus on expanding the engineering team and attracting the best talent in the city.

Of the headcount expansion, Co-Founder and President, Engineering at PubMatic, Mukul Kumar said “We believe our strength is in our people. Our mission is to attract and retain the very best talent Pune and India has to offer. Our engineers are the best of the best. They are building the future of digital advertising.”

Employee experience has been a cornerstone of PubMatic since the company was founded in 2006.

The Great Place to Work®️ Institute certified PubMatic India as a Great Place to Work in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021. Additionally, PubMatic India has been consistently ranked as one of India’s top 50 Great Mid-Size Workplaces, ranking 32nd, 11th and 13th in the years 2019, 2020, and 2021 respectively. In 2021, the company was also included in the Best Small & Medium Workplaces in Asia top 100 list.

About PubMatic

PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM) is an independent technology company maximizing customer value by delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future.

PubMatic’s sell-side platform empowers the world’s leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, our infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilization of data in real time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, we improve outcomes for our customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain.

