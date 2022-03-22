U.S. markets open in 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,466.50
    +14.25 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,598.00
    +162.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,395.00
    +24.50 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,070.30
    +7.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.82
    +0.70 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.10
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.14
    -0.17 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1028
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3370
    +0.0220 (+0.95%)
     

  • Vix

    23.10
    -0.77 (-3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3246
    +0.0078 (+0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.6040
    +1.1360 (+0.95%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,915.95
    +1,663.62 (+4.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    982.55
    +51.51 (+5.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,475.70
    +33.31 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,224.11
    +396.68 (+1.48%)
     

PubMatic reinvests robust 2021 profits in engineering and infrastructure capabilities in Pune

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PubMatic, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PUBM
PubMatic, Inc.
PubMatic, Inc.

Company announces plans to double engineering headcount over the next 12-18 months

PUNE, India, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, today announced it intends to make major investments in its platform and engineering team to drive ongoing market share gains, as it opens a new engineering hub in Pune.

PubMatic has created a global, specialized cloud infrastructure to maximize customer value and put its customers in control of their digital advertising business. The company owns and operates its own network, software and hardware, with eight data centres globally, setting it apart from many of its competitors in the space.

PubMatic recently reported record revenue of USD $226.9 million for the 2021 fiscal year and marked the ninth consecutive year of profitability. This combination of durable, high growth revenue and profitability demonstrates the company’s strong foundation for continued investment.

The company also reported that it processed nearly 30 trillion impressions in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an 88% increase year over year, while reducing the unit cost of processing each impression by 28% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

The company plans to continue to expand platform capacity in 2022, while making substantial investments in its machine learning and data processing capabilities, allowing it to ship software faster and increase the pace of innovation for its customers.

PubMatic’s global infrastructure is supported by a 300-person engineering team, largely based out of Pune, who specialise in large scale, high-throughput distributed systems, analytics, machine learning, modern UI and API tech stacks. The platform processes 3.3 petabytes of data daily.

PubMatic will support its anticipated platform growth by significantly growing engineering headcount, with an expected doubling of the engineering team over the next 12-18 months. The company will accommodate the expanded team with a new engineering hub in Pune, that will house 800 employees in a hybrid office / remote work set up. As one of Pune’s biggest employers, PubMatic will continue to focus on expanding the engineering team and attracting the best talent in the city.

Of the headcount expansion, Co-Founder and President, Engineering at PubMatic, Mukul Kumar said “We believe our strength is in our people. Our mission is to attract and retain the very best talent Pune and India has to offer. Our engineers are the best of the best. They are building the future of digital advertising.”

Employee experience has been a cornerstone of PubMatic since the company was founded in 2006.

The Great Place to Work®️ Institute certified PubMatic India as a Great Place to Work in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021. Additionally, PubMatic India has been consistently ranked as one of India’s top 50 Great Mid-Size Workplaces, ranking 32nd, 11th and 13th in the years 2019, 2020, and 2021 respectively. In 2021, the company was also included in the Best Small & Medium Workplaces in Asia top 100 list.

Find out more about roles at PubMatic, please visit the PubMatic Careers Site.

About PubMatic

PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM) is an independent technology company maximizing customer value by delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future.

PubMatic’s sell-side platform empowers the world’s leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, our infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilization of data in real time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, we improve outcomes for our customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain.

Media Contact

Emily Yri

PubMatic

emily.yri@pubmatic.com

+65 8540 1152


Recommended Stories

  • Goldman's Strong RoE Picks: Top Apparel, Food, Oil, Leisure Names

    Goldman Sachs has put together a list of stocks with strong potential for return on equity this year and low price-to-book ratios.

  • Nasdaq's Correction Could Be Nearly Over: 3 Stocks to Buy Sooner Rather Than Later

    The Nasdaq Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) is no longer in a bear market. The good news is that Nasdaq's correction could nearly be over, too. While the Nasdaq isn't in a bear market anymore, some individual stocks in the index are.

  • Okta Stock Tumbles Amid Digital Breach Investigation As Cybersecurity Risks Mount

    Access management and cloud identity group Okta is investigating a digital data breach following a warning on Russian cyber attacks from President Joe Biden.

  • 3 Beaten-Down E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Now

    As a result, global e-commerce sales are expected to top $5.5 trillion this year. StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) shares peaked last July and then tumbled by more than 80%. StoneCo provides financial technology solutions that allow Brazillian merchants to sell products in their stores, on their websites, and through mobile devices.

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Before Earnings

    Shares of cruise company Carnival (NYSE: CCL) fell 2.9% by noon ET on Monday after the company confirmed that it will provide a first-quarter 2022 business update on Tuesday morning, following release of its first-quarter earnings report. The business update announcement was the only really relevant news about Carnival today. For what it's worth, expectations for Carnival in the first quarter are already pretty low.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Consider Investing in Alphabet (GOOG)?

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -4.82 percentage points was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, underperforming its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index which delivered +6.98 percentage points for the same period. […]

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Drawing Interest From Insiders

    When markets turn volatile, it’s natural to look for some signal to cut through the additional noise and to clarify the stocks that are set for long-term gains. One signal that some investors latch onto is the trend of insider trading. CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and Board members all have access to the deeper workings of their companies, and their positions hold them responsible for company performance. This gives them a vested stake in the company – and it also gives them a much clearer view of their co

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here's the secret message from Warren Buffett's newest big deals

    Warren Buffett has made a few power moves in March. Here's what these big deals signal to investors.

  • Why Alcoa Stock Soared 10% on Monday

    Shares of aluminum company Alcoa (NYSE: AA) couldn't wait to go higher on Monday, rising 10.8% through 12:30 p.m. EDT after analysts at Argus raised their price target on the metals giant. This morning, Argus raised its estimate of Alcoa's value to $95 a share (versus the $90 and change the stock currently costs), reports StreetInsider.com. Already bullish on Alcoa with a "buy" rating, today Argus argued that Alcoa is "a well-run company with a strong track record" and is worth even more than it previously thought possible.

  • Tesla's new Gigafactory is its biggest strategic endeavor in a decade: analyst

    Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory is ready for business.

  • Nvidia’s Investor Day Is About to Begin. Here’s What It Means for the Stock.

    Analysts predict the chip maker will discuss new products and business opportunities, while providing updates on its cash-use plans.

  • January’s huge market correction was just the beginning of a lost decade in stocks, Stifel’s chief equity strategist says

    It’s not exactly a new call for Stifel’s chief equity analyst. Bannister made a similar case for a lost decade in stocks back in 2018.

  • Warren Buffett Does Deal Making Differently. Alleghany Acquisition Shows How.

    The legendary investor doesn’t use investment bankers, moves quickly, and prefers to pay cash. The deal for Alleghany is a case in point.

  • What Wall Street Is Saying About Boeing After the China Plane Crash

    Wall Street is still trying to gather facts about the crash of a China Eastern Airlines jet before making any significant pronouncements about Boeing stock.

  • 3 Unbeatable Stocks to Buy During a Biden Bear Market

    Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was decisively in bear market territory with a decline of 22% since its November peak. The combination of dovish monetary policy coupled with historically low lending rates was expected to produce a long-term bull market. Instead, the unpredictability of global conflict and the Fed's lax monetary policy has made a Biden bear market a reality.

  • Is DiDi Global (DIDI) A Wise Investment to Take?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis Global Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. After outperforming for the previous five-, 10- and 15-year periods, Davis Global Fund underperformed in 2021. As a result, the earnings of Davis Global Fund portfolio companies have grown at […]

  • Bonds Extend Drop After Fed Sparks One of Worst Days in Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. bond market reeled further on Tuesday, extending Monday’s declines after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s aggressive rate hike comments drove yields on short-dated Treasuries to one of their biggest daily jumps of the past decade.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures point to higher open following hawkish Powell remarks

    U.S. equity futures advanced in pre-market trading Tuesday after hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell snapped last week’s winning streak on Wall Street in the previous session.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    After a stunning rally last week, Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock opened Monday on a quiet note and was trading down 5.5% as of 10:45 a.m. ET. An analyst downgrade just ahead of earnings is hitting investor sentiment even as Nio just confirmed it will not follow the footsteps of rival Tesla in increasing prices of its electric vehicles (EVs). Nio is set to report its fourth-quarter and full year 2021 earnings after market close on Thursday.