Pubs, bars, and nightclubs market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, & segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global pubs, bars, and nightclubs market size is estimated to grow by USD 31.46 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.09% during the forecast period. Europe held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 41%. For more Insights on market size, Request a sample report
Pubs, bars and nightclubs market - Five Forces
The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers –
Bargaining Power of Buyers
The threat of New Entrants
Threat of Rivalry
Bargaining Power of Suppliers
Threat of Substitutes
Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!
Pubs, bars, and nightclubs market – Customer Landscape
The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.
Pubs, bars, and nightclubs market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on Product (Beverages and Foods), Application (Men and Women), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
The market share growth by the beverages segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for alcoholic beverages such as tequila and cognac among consumers. Also, the rising preference for non-alcoholic alternatives coupled with the rising number of health-conscious consumers is contributing to the growth of the segment.
Geography Overview
By geography, the global pubs, bars and nightclubs market is segmented into Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global pubs, bars, and nightclubs market.
Europe is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the presence of many restaurant chains and high consumer expenditure in leisure activities. In addition, the increasing demand for wine, especially among the elderly population is fueling the growth of the pubs, bars, and nightclubs market in Europe.
Pubs, bars, and nightclubs market – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
The market is driven by the increasing number of pubs and bars.
The urbanization rate has increased significantly over the years, in both developed countries.
In addition, the concept of socializing at bars and pubs is increasing among the urban youth.
This has resulted in an increase in the number of pubs and bars that offer alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages to attract consumers' attention.
Moreover, the rise in the number of airports and expressways in developing countries is encouraging restaurant and hotel chains to rooftop bars and pubs.
All these factors are contributing to the growth of the global bars, pubs, and nightclubs market.
Leading trends influencing the market
The rise in premium products is identified as the key trend in the market.
The rise in drinking habits among consumers has increased the demand for premium beverages.
Many consumers prefer mixing their own cocktails and are exhibiting increased demand for high-quality beverages.
To cater to the growing demand, vendors are changing their menus and adding cocktail lists that feature local, sustainable, or top-shelf spirits.
This is providing significant growth opportunities for vendors as they can make changes in product offerings and target new consumers.
Major challenges hindering market growth
The threat from the rising popularity of home-cooked food and takeaway services is the major challenge in the market.
The food that is available in bars and restaurants has huge amounts of carbohydrates, sugar, unhealthy fats, and artificial food additives. These can cause lifestyle-borne diseases like heart problems, diabetes, and obesity.
Hence, the preference for home-cooked meals is increasing among consumers.
This has considerably reduced the number of people going to pubs and restaurants, which is negatively impacting the growth of the market.
Driver, Trend, and Challenges are the factor of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!
What are the key data covered in this pubs, bars, and nightclubs market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the pubs, bars, and nightclubs market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the pubs, bars, and nightclubs market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the pubs, bars, and nightclubs market industry across Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of pubs, bars, and nightclubs market vendors
Pubs, Bars and Nightclubs Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
154
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.09%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 31.46 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
4.11
Regional analysis
Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
Europe at 41%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, UK, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Accor SA, Attaboy, Boadas, Floreria Atlantico, Four Seasons Hotels Ltd., Hakkasan Group, J D Wetherspoon plc, Kings Head Pub, Licoreria Limantour, Maybourne Hotel Group., McKs Tavern, Mitchells and Butlers plc, Oberoi Grou, Oetker Hotel Management Company GmbH, PCO, The Atlas, The Cats Eye Pub, The Clumsies, The Dove, and Trailer Happiness
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
