Pubs, bars, and nightclubs market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, & segmentation - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global pubs, bars, and nightclubs market size is estimated to grow by USD 31.46 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.09% during the forecast period. Europe held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 41%. For more Insights on market size, Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pubs, Bars and Nightclubs Market 2023-2027

Pubs, bars and nightclubs market - Five Forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers –

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • The threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • Threat of Substitutes

  • Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Pubs, bars, and nightclubs market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Pubs, bars, and nightclubs market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Product (Beverages and Foods), Application (Men and Women), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

  • The market share growth by the beverages segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for alcoholic beverages such as tequila and cognac among consumers. Also, the rising preference for non-alcoholic alternatives coupled with the rising number of health-conscious consumers is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global pubs, bars and nightclubs market is segmented into Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global pubs, bars, and nightclubs market.

  • Europe is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the presence of many restaurant chains and high consumer expenditure in leisure activities. In addition, the increasing demand for wine, especially among the elderly population is fueling the growth of the pubs, bars, and nightclubs market in Europe.

Download a Sample Report

Pubs, bars, and nightclubs market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

  • The market is driven by the increasing number of pubs and bars.

  • The urbanization rate has increased significantly over the years, in both developed countries.

  • In addition, the concept of socializing at bars and pubs is increasing among the urban youth.

  • This has resulted in an increase in the number of pubs and bars that offer alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages to attract consumers' attention.

  • Moreover, the rise in the number of airports and expressways in developing countries is encouraging restaurant and hotel chains to rooftop bars and pubs.

  • All these factors are contributing to the growth of the global bars, pubs, and nightclubs market.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The rise in premium products is identified as the key trend in the market.

  • The rise in drinking habits among consumers has increased the demand for premium beverages.

  • Many consumers prefer mixing their own cocktails and are exhibiting increased demand for high-quality beverages.

  • To cater to the growing demand, vendors are changing their menus and adding cocktail lists that feature local, sustainable, or top-shelf spirits.

  • This is providing significant growth opportunities for vendors as they can make changes in product offerings and target new consumers.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • The threat from the rising popularity of home-cooked food and takeaway services is the major challenge in the market.

  • The food that is available in bars and restaurants has huge amounts of carbohydrates, sugar, unhealthy fats, and artificial food additives. These can cause lifestyle-borne diseases like heart problems, diabetes, and obesity.

  • Hence, the preference for home-cooked meals is increasing among consumers.

  • This has considerably reduced the number of people going to pubs and restaurants, which is negatively impacting the growth of the market.

Driver, Trend, and Challenges are the factor of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this pubs, bars, and nightclubs market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the pubs, bars, and nightclubs market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the pubs, bars, and nightclubs market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the pubs, bars, and nightclubs market industry across Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of pubs, bars, and nightclubs market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The commercial beer dispensers market size is expected to increase by USD 49.55 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.7%. The increasing number of brewpubs and microbreweries is notably driving the commercial beer dispensers market growth, although factors such as high initial cost of commercial beer dispensers and need for regular maintenance may impede market growth.

  • The beer mug market size is expected to increase by USD 13.51 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.88%. The growing number of pubs, bars, hotels, and home bars is notably driving the beer mug market growth, although factors such as criticality of inventory management and product sourcing may impede market growth.

Pubs, Bars and Nightclubs Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

154

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.09%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 31.46 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.11

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 41%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Accor SA, Attaboy, Boadas, Floreria Atlantico, Four Seasons Hotels Ltd., Hakkasan Group, J D Wetherspoon plc, Kings Head Pub, Licoreria Limantour, Maybourne Hotel Group., McKs Tavern, Mitchells and Butlers plc, Oberoi Grou, Oetker Hotel Management Company GmbH, PCO, The Atlas, The Cats Eye Pub, The Clumsies, The Dove, and Trailer Happiness

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global pubs, bars and nightclubs market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 By Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 By Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Foods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Application

  • 7.3 Men - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Women - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Accor SA

  • 12.4 Attaboy

  • 12.5 Floreria Atlantico

  • 12.6 Four Seasons Hotels Ltd.

  • 12.7 Hakkasan Group

  • 12.8 J D Wetherspoon plc

  • 12.9 Kings Head Pub

  • 12.10 Licoreria Limantour

  • 12.11 Maybourne Hotel Group.

  • 12.12 McKs Tavern

  • 12.13 Mitchells and Butlers plc

  • 12.14 Oberoi Group

  • 12.15 Oetker Hotel Management Company GmbH

  • 12.16 PCO

  • 12.17 The Atlas

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Pubs, Bars and Nightclubs Market 2023-2027
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pubs-bars-and-nightclubs-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-the-five-forces-model-market-dynamics--segmentation---technavio-301716521.html

SOURCE Technavio

