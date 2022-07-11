Pubs, Bars, and Nightclubs Market to Record 3.60% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022, Drivers, Threats & Landscape - Exclusive Market Forecast Report by Technavio
NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pubs, bars, and nightclubs market size is expected to grow by USD 24.60 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.28% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The key factor driving growth in the pubs, bars, and nightclubs market is the increasing number of pubs and bars. The growing concept of socializing at bars and pubs among urban youth is expected to drive the market. The growth in the influx of people to urban areas and a substantially large white-collared demographic have increased the number of bars and pubs. Varied tastes and preferences for different types of premium beverages have led to the emergence of premium bars and pubs. The growth in infrastructure like new airports and expressways in developing countries encourage the restaurant and hotel chains to establish rooftop bars and pubs. However, the threat from the rising popularity of home-cooked food and takeaway services will be a major challenge for the pubs, bars, and nightclubs market during the forecast period. Food items found in bars and pubs contain large amounts of carbohydrates, added sugar, salt, unhealthy fats, and artificial food additivities. Therefore, such foods are perceived to be unhealthy by some consumers. This, in turn, increases the risk of various lifestyle-borne diseases.
Pubs, Bars, and Nightclubs Market: Segmentation Analysis
Technavio report extensively covers pubs, bars, and nightclubs market segmentation by product (beverages and foods) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America).
Product Landscape
The pubs, bars, and nightclubs' market share growth in the beverages segment will be significant for revenue generation.
The increasing demand for alcoholic beverages such as tequila, whiskey, and cognac, coupled with stiff government regulations related to distribution and import, are major factors influencing the segment growth.
The increase in the demand for craft beer, premium alcoholic drinks, and imported brands is expected to drive the global pubs, bars, and nightclubs market.
Geography Landscape
40% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period.
The UK and France are the key markets for pubs, bars, and nightclubs in Europe. Market growth in Europe will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
The presence of many restaurant chains and high consumer expenditure on leisure activities will facilitate the pubs, bars, and nightclubs' market growth in Europe over the forecast period.
Pubs, Bars, and Nightclubs Market: Vendor Analysis
The pubs, bars, and nightclubs market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market.
What our reports offer:
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Pubs, Bars, and Nightclubs Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.28%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 24.60 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.60
Performing market contribution
Europe at 40%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Accor S.A., Attaboy, Chyau Fwu Wines and Spirits Pte Ltd, Floreria Atlantico, J D Wetherspoon plc, Kings Head Pub, Maybourne Hotel Group., Mitchells and Butlers plc, The Atlas, and The Clumsies
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.
