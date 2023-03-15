U.S. markets open in 3 hours 19 minutes

Pubs, bars and nightclubs market size to grow by USD 31.46 billion from 2022 to 2027; Accor SA, Attaboy, among top vendors - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global pubs, bars and nightclubs market as estimated to increase by USD 31.46 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.09%. The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by key vendors including Accor SA, Attaboy, Boadas, Floreria Atlantico, Four Seasons Hotels Ltd., Hakkasan Group, J D Wetherspoon plc, Kings Head Pub, Licoreria Limantour, Maybourne Hotel Group. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pubs, Bars and Nightclubs Market 2023-2027

Global Pubs, bars and nightclubs market – Vendor Analysis
Vendor Landscape -

The global pubs, bars and nightclubs market is a highly fragmented market because of the presence of numerous small and large vendors. All these players compete to meet the needs of consumers and to increase their market reach. Therefore, owing to the presence of multiple vendors, it is difficult to retain consumer loyalty.

What's New? -

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Vendor Offerings -

  • Accor SA - The company is a French multinational hospitality company that owns, manages and franchises hotels, resorts, pubs, bars and vacation properties.

  • Floreria Atlantico - The company is one of the best cocktail bars in Argentina.

  • Four Seasons Hotels Ltd. - The company is an international luxury hotel and resort company that owns hotels, resorts and bars.

  • For details on the vendor and its offerings – Request a sample report

Global Pubs, Bars And Nightclubs Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on products (beverages and foods), and applications (men and women).

  • The market share growth by the beverages segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for alcoholic beverages such as tequila and cognac among consumers. Also, the rising preference for non-alcoholic alternatives coupled with the rising number of health-conscious consumers is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global pubs, bars and nightclubs market is segmented into Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global pubs, bars and nightclubs market.

  • Europe is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the presence of many restaurant chains and high consumer expenditure on leisure activities. In addition, the increasing demand for wine, especially among the elderly population is fueling the growth of the pubs, bars, and nightclubs market in Europe.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Global Pubs, Bars And Nightclubs Market – Market Dynamics
Leading Drivers - The market is driven by the increasing number of pubs and bars. The rate of urbanization has increased significantly over the years in developed countries. Also, the concept of socializing in bars and pubs is growing among young people in urban areas. This has led to an increasing number of pubs and bars serving alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages to attract consumer attention. Additionally, the growing number of airports and highways in developing countries is encouraging restaurants and hotel chains to have rooftop bars and pubs. All these factors contribute to the growth of the global bar, pubs and nightclubs market.

Key Trends - The rise in premium products is identified as the key trend in the market. The increasing drinking habits of consumers are driving the demand for premium beverages. Many consumers prefer to mix their own cocktails, increasing the demand for quality beverages. To meet the growing demand, vendors are modifying their menus and adding cocktail lists featuring local, sustainable, or premium spirits. This provides significant growth opportunities for vendors as they can make changes to their product offerings and appeal to new consumers.

Major challenges - The threat from the rising popularity of home-cooked food and takeaway services is the major challenge in the market. Foods available in bars and restaurants contain large amounts of carbohydrates, sugar, unhealthy fats, and artificial food additives. These can lead to lifestyle diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and obesity. As a result, consumer preference for home-cooked meals is on the rise. As a result, visits to pubs and restaurants have decreased significantly, negatively impacting the market growth.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics which states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Pubs, Bars And Nightclubs Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the pubs, bars and nightclubs market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the pubs, bars and nightclubs market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the pubs, bars and nightclubs market across Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of pubs, bars and nightclubs market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports: 

  • The casino gaming equipment market size is expected to increase by USD 14,265.1 million from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55%. The market is segmented by end-user (casinos, malls, and others), type (casino tables, slot machines, gaming chips, video poker machines, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

  • The automotive light bars market size is expected to increase by USD 31.27 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.36%. The market is segmented by end-user (government and non-government) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Pubs, Bars and Nightclubs Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.09%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 31.46 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.11

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 41%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and France, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Accor SA, Attaboy, Boadas, Floreria Atlantico, Four Seasons Hotels Ltd., Hakkasan Group, J D Wetherspoon plc, Kings Head Pub, Licoreria Limantour, Maybourne Hotel Group., McKs Tavern, Mitchells and Butlers plc, Oberoi Grou, Oetker Hotel Management Company GmbH, PCO, The Atlas, The Cats Eye Pub, The Clumsies, The Dove, and Trailer Happiness

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global pubs, bars and nightclubs market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 By Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 By Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Foods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Application

  • 7.3 Men - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Women - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Accor SA

  • 12.4 Attaboy

  • 12.5 Floreria Atlantico

  • 12.6 Four Seasons Hotels Ltd.

  • 12.7 Hakkasan Group

  • 12.8 J D Wetherspoon plc

  • 12.9 Kings Head Pub

  • 12.10 Licoreria Limantour

  • 12.11 Maybourne Hotel Group.

  • 12.12 McKs Tavern

  • 12.13 Mitchells and Butlers plc

  • 12.14 Oberoi Group

  • 12.15 Oetker Hotel Management Company GmbH

  • 12.16 PCO

  • 12.17 The Atlas

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pubs-bars-and-nightclubs-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-31-46-billion-from-2022-to-2027-accor-sa-attaboy-among-top-vendors---technavio-301771729.html

SOURCE Technavio

