Pubs, bars and nightclubs market size to grow by USD 31.46 billion from 2022 to 2027; Accor SA, Attaboy, among top vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global pubs, bars and nightclubs market as estimated to increase by USD 31.46 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.09%. The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by key vendors including Accor SA, Attaboy, Boadas, Floreria Atlantico, Four Seasons Hotels Ltd., Hakkasan Group, J D Wetherspoon plc, Kings Head Pub, Licoreria Limantour, Maybourne Hotel Group.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pubs, Bars and Nightclubs Market 2023-2027

Global Pubs, bars and nightclubs market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape -

The global pubs, bars and nightclubs market is a highly fragmented market because of the presence of numerous small and large vendors. All these players compete to meet the needs of consumers and to increase their market reach. Therefore, owing to the presence of multiple vendors, it is difficult to retain consumer loyalty.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

Accor SA - The company is a French multinational hospitality company that owns, manages and franchises hotels, resorts, pubs, bars and vacation properties.

Floreria Atlantico - The company is one of the best cocktail bars in Argentina.

Four Seasons Hotels Ltd. - The company is an international luxury hotel and resort company that owns hotels, resorts and bars.

Global Pubs, Bars And Nightclubs Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on products (beverages and foods), and applications (men and women).

Story continues

The market share growth by the beverages segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for alcoholic beverages such as tequila and cognac among consumers. Also, the rising preference for non-alcoholic alternatives coupled with the rising number of health-conscious consumers is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global pubs, bars and nightclubs market is segmented into Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global pubs, bars and nightclubs market.

Europe is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the presence of many restaurant chains and high consumer expenditure on leisure activities. In addition, the increasing demand for wine, especially among the elderly population is fueling the growth of the pubs, bars, and nightclubs market in Europe.

Global Pubs, Bars And Nightclubs Market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers - The market is driven by the increasing number of pubs and bars. The rate of urbanization has increased significantly over the years in developed countries. Also, the concept of socializing in bars and pubs is growing among young people in urban areas. This has led to an increasing number of pubs and bars serving alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages to attract consumer attention. Additionally, the growing number of airports and highways in developing countries is encouraging restaurants and hotel chains to have rooftop bars and pubs. All these factors contribute to the growth of the global bar, pubs and nightclubs market.

Key Trends - The rise in premium products is identified as the key trend in the market. The increasing drinking habits of consumers are driving the demand for premium beverages. Many consumers prefer to mix their own cocktails, increasing the demand for quality beverages. To meet the growing demand, vendors are modifying their menus and adding cocktail lists featuring local, sustainable, or premium spirits. This provides significant growth opportunities for vendors as they can make changes to their product offerings and appeal to new consumers.

Major challenges - The threat from the rising popularity of home-cooked food and takeaway services is the major challenge in the market. Foods available in bars and restaurants contain large amounts of carbohydrates, sugar, unhealthy fats, and artificial food additives. These can lead to lifestyle diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and obesity. As a result, consumer preference for home-cooked meals is on the rise. As a result, visits to pubs and restaurants have decreased significantly, negatively impacting the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this Pubs, Bars And Nightclubs Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the pubs, bars and nightclubs market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the pubs, bars and nightclubs market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the pubs, bars and nightclubs market across Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of pubs, bars and nightclubs market vendors

Pubs, Bars and Nightclubs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.09% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 31.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.11 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 41% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accor SA, Attaboy, Boadas, Floreria Atlantico, Four Seasons Hotels Ltd., Hakkasan Group, J D Wetherspoon plc, Kings Head Pub, Licoreria Limantour, Maybourne Hotel Group., McKs Tavern, Mitchells and Butlers plc, Oberoi Grou, Oetker Hotel Management Company GmbH, PCO, The Atlas, The Cats Eye Pub, The Clumsies, The Dove, and Trailer Happiness Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

