Pucker up to Tart Cherry & Field Berry, Waterloo's latest Radlers

KITCHENER, ON, March 10, 2022 /CNW/ -

HIGHLIGHTS

Two radlers made with real fruit juice and Craft Lager are coming soon

Just $3.25 per 473ml of serious summer flavour

Available at the LCBO, The Beer Store and select grocery locations late March

Waterloo Field Berry Radler (CNW Group/Waterloo Brewing Ltd.)

Some seriously tart and refreshing radlers will be ripe and ready soon from Waterloo Brewing. The brewer's already strong lineup of Grapefruit and Pineapple Radlers is getting even more juiced up with returning favourite Tart Cherry, and brand new Field Berry.

Craft Lager and real fruit juice combine to create these thirst-quenching radlers that will have you heading for the patio. At just 2.5% alcohol, they're light, making them the perfect refresher for warm days and sunny skies.

"We're always exploring unexpected seasonal flavours, and we're so excited to share these tart and delightful radlers that capture the feeling of patio season," said Kim Mannerow, Director of Marketing at Waterloo Brewing.

"Adding carefully selected fruits and berries to our expertly crafted lager is a sure-fire recipe for quality and flavour. Tart Cherry and Field Berry are such great complements to our core radler lineup," Jim Manz, Vice President Sales & Key Accounts added.

At the great price of $3.25, Tart Cherry is ripe for the plucking now at the LCBO and select grocery locations. Field Berry will be ready late March 2022 and can be found at The Beer Store and select grocers. Both radlers will also be available in-store or online at the Waterloo Brewing Beer Store.

Head out and pick yourself a tart or berry beverage treat on your way to patio season.

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark® and Margaritaville®. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending, and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers, and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.waterloobrewing.com .

Story continues

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "seek", "plan", "believe" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, which may cause actual performance and financial results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only at the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Corporation does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

Waterloo Brewing Logo (CNW Group/Waterloo Brewing Ltd.)

SOURCE Waterloo Brewing Ltd.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/10/c7815.html