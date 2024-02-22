Pudgy Penguins Expands Partnership with Walmart After Selling $10M Worth of Toys

Walmart is doubling down on their partnership with Pudgy Penguins, the Ethereum NFT collection, expanding the availability of Pudgy Toys to 1,100 new stores across the US. This brings the total to 3,100 locations, marking a significant step in bringing Web3 intellectual property to the masses.

The plush toys, action figures, and mystery "igloo" collectibles were already a hit with Walmart shoppers, generating $10 million in sales and over 750,000 toys sold in less than a year. "This expansion underscores the enduring appeal of Pudgy Penguins characters," says CEO Luca Netz, highlighting the success of the partnership.

Beyond Walmart, Pudgy Toys are also available at Five Below and online through Amazon. But the dedicated displays in some Walmart stores solidify their presence in the mainstream consciousness.

Pudgy Penguins offer more than just cuddly companions. Each toy comes with a hidden QR code that unlocks exclusive NFT items and customizations for the upcoming Pudgy World game on the zkSync network. CEO Netz is working on increasing user engagement by making it even more enticing to claim these free NFTs.