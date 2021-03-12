U.S. markets close in 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,942.21
    +2.87 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,770.28
    +284.69 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,314.06
    -84.61 (-0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,345.18
    +6.64 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.55
    -0.47 (-0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,720.10
    -2.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    25.94
    -0.25 (-0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1962
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    +0.1080 (+7.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3931
    -0.0059 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0280
    +0.5180 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,704.27
    -596.55 (-1.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,117.07
    -14.96 (-1.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,761.47
    +24.51 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,717.83
    +506.19 (+1.73%)
     

Two Canadians invested into Order of Canada for their remarkable contributions

·2 min read
OTTAWA, ON, March 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Daniel Hays, P.C., O.C., C.D., and Robert Dick Richmond, C.M., were invested virtually into the Order of Canada today. His Excellency the Right Honourable Richard Wagner, Administrator of the Government of Canada, P.C., presented each of them with the Officer insignia of the Order of Canada during the private virtual ceremony, which was attended by a small gathering of family and friends.

The Honourable Daniel Hays, P.C., O.C., C.D.
Calgary, Alberta and Ottawa, Ontario

Respected lawyer, rancher and parliamentarian, Daniel Hays is deeply committed to his province and country. For nearly a quarter of a century, the well-respected figure and mentor on all sides of the chamber was sought after for his expertise on international trade, energy and agriculture. Proudly committed to his roots, he steadfastly advocated for Canadian farmers and the key role they play. His distinguished service culminated in his role as speaker of the Senate, giving him the opportunity to enrich Canadian relations around the world.

Robert Dick Richmond, C.M.
Toronto, Ontario

Robert Richmond helped bring Canada's aerospace industry to new heights between the 1950s and the 1980s. An aeronautical engineer, he is a founder, past president and fellow of the Canadian Aeronautics and Space Institute. He is credited with initiating such diverse programs as the Royal Canadian Air Force's CL-41 aircraft used by the Snowbirds acrobatic team as well as the Canadarm program for NASA. His contributions to the management and marketing of aerospace products and engines helped shape international markets and situated Canada as a major industry competitor.

Nominations for the Order of Canada are accepted on an ongoing basis throughout the year. Nominate someone who has made outstanding contributions to their field of endeavour to the Order of Canada. From community volunteers to scientists, from artists to entrepreneurs, the members of the Order of Canada have enriched the lives of others and made our country a better place.

Quick facts:

  • Encouraging excellence is at the core of the governor general's mandate.

  • The Order of Canada is one of our country's highest honours. Its Members, Officers and Companions are people whose service shapes our society, whose innovations ignite our imaginations, and whose compassion unites our communities.

  • Anyone can nominate a person for a Canadian honour, decoration or medal.

  • Each nomination is researched before being reviewed by an independent advisory committee or council, which then makes recommendations to the governor general.

