U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,491.00
    -13.25 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,916.00
    -81.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,871.75
    -33.25 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,012.70
    -11.70 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.38
    +0.23 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.50
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    +0.08 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1233
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.83
    -2.83 (-10.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3439
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0380
    -0.0860 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,515.69
    +1,517.36 (+4.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    891.94
    +48.76 (+5.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.37
    -1.70 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,194.66
    +192.68 (+0.71%)
     

PUDO Inc. reports FY 2022 third quarter end results and outlook

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PDPTF

  • Revenue up 13.2% to $549,063 this quarter compared to the third quarter of FY 2021

  • Third quarter net loss decreased by $245,857 to $295,978 relative to the third quarter of FY 2021

  • Q3 FY 2022 overall parcel volume increased by 17.8% relative to the same quarter in the prior year

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - PUDO Inc. ("PUDO" or the "Company") (CSE: PDO) (OTCQB: PDPTF), North America's only carrier neutral parcel pick-up and drop-off network (the "Network"), today filed interim financial results (unaudited) and operational highlights for its third quarter which ended November 30, 2021 ("Q3 FY 2022").

PUDO Inc. Logo (CNW Group/PUDO Inc.)

A summary of selected financial information for the three and nine month periods ended November 30, 2021 and 2020 is included below:

PUDO Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended
November 30,


Nine Months Ended
November 30,




2021

2020


2021

2020

Revenue



$ 549,063

$ 485,087


$ 1,512,344

$ 1,068,405

Cost of sales



(392,353)

(343,226)


(1,058,694)

(722,179)

Gross profit



156,710

141,861


453,650

346,226

Administrative expenses



(417,503)

(604,558)


(1,294,352)

(1,345,166)

Share‑based compensation*



(35,185)

(80,874)


(175,927)

(198,448)

Operating loss



(295,978)

(543,571)


(1,016,629)

(1,197,388)

Finance costs



-

(1,264)


(333)

(10,249)

Net loss and comprehensive loss
for the period



$ (295,978)

$ (544,835)


$ (1,016,962)

$(1,207,637)

Loss per share ‑ basic and diluted



$ (0.01)

$ (0.02)


$ (0.04)

$ (0.04)

Weighted average number of
shares outstanding ‑ basic and dil
uted



27,117,584

26,846,016


27,117,584

26,846,016

*non-cash expense related to the amortization of performance options for directors, management, and employees.

Revenue increased by 41.6% over the same nine months in the prior year, as a result of the increase in returns, FPU, and 3PL PUDO services. Revenue increased by 13.2% over the same three-month period last year due to new partner volumes and the successful sale of additional PUDO services to other partners.

Gross profit increased 10.5% for the three-month period ended November 30, 2021 over the same period last year. Gross profit increased by 31.0% for the nine-month period ended November 30, 2021 over the same period in the prior year. These increases are a result of increased use of PUDOpoint Counters by courier partners and for 3PL parcel shipment processing and the fixed costs associated with the shipping fees, which generates a lower gross profit margin than PUDO's FFA, FPU, and border member parcels.

During the three-month period ended November 30, 2021, the Company reported a decrease in the net loss of $295,978 ($0.01 basic and diluted loss per share), compared with the corresponding quarter in the prior fiscal year. Most of this decreased loss was attributable to an increase in revenues and gross profit, offset by decreases in administrative expenses.

The net loss for the nine months ended November 30, 2021 was $1,016,962 ($0.04 basic and diluted loss per share), a decrease of $190,675 from a net loss of $1,207,637 ($0.04 basic and diluted loss per share) in the corresponding quarter in the prior fiscal year, primarily due to a decrease in salaries and benefits costs and administrative expenses overall and non-cash share-based compensation, and by increased revenues and gross profit relative to the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year.

Outlook

The Company anticipates that the PUDO Label and returns service will be a driver of growth during the last quarter of FY 2022 and continue into fiscal year 2023. The PUDO returns service enables retailers to utilize the PUDOpoint Network for drop off of returns parcels that are then collected and consolidated by PUDO and then distributed as per the retailers' requirements. With a successful completion of the PUDO Label returns service in Canada, the Company is preparing to launch the same service in the United States to support their current retail customers that have requested this service within the US. In addition, the current US PUDOpoint Network being utilized by a large e-commerce retailer is enabling the growth of the Direct to PUDO service that allows retailers to utilize the PUDOpoint Counters Network as secure and safe drop off locations that are also able to meet the "age and identity verification" requirements required by new US legislation for certain products.

Frank Coccia, CEO, PUDO Inc. announces that the upcoming year is shaping up to have the results the Company has been looking to achieve. "Every one of our clients is projecting great numbers. We're getting into the export business in a big way. Our Vaping Sector started off a bit slow but is now starting to show some optimistic results. Our Returns business is growing without limit. We already have contracts to onboard new businesses on a continual basis from now until late Summer 2022. Our new client list now includes some of the world's most recognized brands and some of the world's biggest e-commerce businesses. Best of all, we're enjoying great relationships with our clients and stakeholders, which gives us a solid foundation for our financial optimism."

To signup for PUDO News Feed please subscribe at https://www.pudoinc.com/en/news.

For more information, please visit www.pudoinc.com or www.pudopoint.com

About PUDO Inc.
PUDO Inc. is North America's only carrier-neutral parcel pick-up and drop-off counter Network, conceived to resolve the last-mile parcel-traffic-control gridlock that challenges North America's over $800B retail e-commerce sector, and eliminate over $6B in door-dropped parcel theft.

PUDO's team of logistics and parcel traffic management experts have created a plug-and-play, pay-as-you-go platform and Network of parcel pick-up and drop-off storefront counters known as PUDOpoint Counters, strategically located very near to where people live, work and play.

The PUDO model reduces or eliminates crippling last-mile related expenses for online retailers, marketplaces and carrier/delivery partners, with fulfillment and distribution solutions that include parcel storage and consolidation for click-and-collect deliveries, online returns, and the nearly 35% of e-commerce parcels that are undeliverable on first attempt.

Membership in the PUDOpoint Counters Network program offers consumers 'parcel receipt certainty,' early/late/weekend pick-up and return convenience, 100% elimination of door-drop parcel theft, and a mobile home-away-from-home address Network that goes wherever they do.

The PUDOpoint Counters Network provides all carriers, retailers, and consumers with badly needed cost controls, choice, and convenience.

Information in this press release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws, such as statements regarding estimated revenues from new contracts, increased parcel volume, activation and implementation of PUDO's technology and possible future expansions of PUDO's operations. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions of management, including assumptions concerning PUDO's ability to integrate its new customers into its network and successfully execute on its new and existing contracts. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "can", "will", "should", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, without limitation, uncertainties with respect to service implementation, the economic results of the relationship on the operations of the Company, changes in general economic, market, or business conditions, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. This press release, in particular the information in respect of estimated revenues, may contain future-oriented financial information or financial outlook within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such future-oriented financial information or financial outlook has been prepared for the purpose of providing information about management's reasonable expectations as to the anticipated results of its proposed business activities. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.


The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by law.


SOURCE PUDO Inc.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/31/c8154.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why QuantumScape Is Charging Higher Today

    UBS analyst Chris Snyder had said on Friday QuantumScape has a leadership position in a technology looking to disrupt a $300 billion industry, along with establishing relationships with key auto industry original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). All Snyder wants to see is QuantumScape hitting its marks on commercialization. It's possible QuantumScape could run away with the electric car market if testing continues to confirm already existing data that shows its revolutionary lithium-ion batteries enable the Holy Grail of ultra-fast charging while eliminating the risk of fires.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Other Fuel Cell Stocks Jumped Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock rocketed on Monday and was up a whopping 14.4% as of 11:50 a.m. ET, but it wasn't the only hydrogen stock rebounding so sharply this morning. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE): Up 9.6%. Today's rally offered a much-needed respite to investors who've watched hydrogen fuel cell shares crash -- some even to their 52-week lows -- in recent weeks.

  • Goldman Sachs Bets on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market’s recent meltdown has been based on a potent combination of omicron fears, rising inflation, and the prospect of the Fed hiking rates at a rapid pace in an effort to curb the surge. As such, the real prospect of a bear market has reared its ugly head. However, Goldman Sachs’ chief global equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer does not think it is time to sound the alarm; Oppenheimer believes any rate hikes this year won’t be too steep. This should mark the current period as a corre

  • These 7 semiconductor stocks may be close to a bottom. This chart pattern shows when and how much they might rebound.

    Analysts at Jefferies see chip makers' stocks peaking, bottoming and then roaring back, which may soon be repeated.

  • Stocks moving higher: Robinhood, AMD, Boeing, Tesla

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre and Brad Smith discuss the two stocks they are looking at today

  • AT&T and 4 more unloved dividend stocks to buy in a ‘risk-off’ era

    With stocks off to one of their worst starts to the year since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, it’s no longer crazy to talk about a sustained period of market volatility or a prolonged “risk off” environment on Wall Street. If ever there was a time to consider sleepy but stable dividend stocks, now is the time. The following five stocks are all names that, frankly, haven’t done so well over the last 12 months.

  • Why ChargePoint Holdings Stock Blasted 10% Higher Today

    Frost & Sullivan was impressed that ChargePoint has carved out the highest market share on that continent, out of the more than 18 charging companies it surveyed. ChargePoint said in a press release touting its award that Frost & Sullivan believed it "offers a robust portfolio of hardware, software, and support services catering to commercial, fleet, and residential EV customers." It has over 163,000 charging points that are operational; of these, 45,000 are in Europe, an important market for the company.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Rocking Today

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are tearing up the track Monday, rising a lucky 7.77% as of 11:25 a.m. ET as investors parse an upgrade for Tesla ... and wonder what it might mean for Rivian, too. This morning, as you may have heard, Swiss megabank Credit Suisse upgraded shares of Tesla stock to outperform. Credit Suisse had many reasons for why it loves Tesla -- fast growth, high profit margins, and the potential to earn as much as 25% more this year than anyone else on Wall Street thinks possible.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped 3.5% Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) jumped out of the gate Monday and were up 3.5% as of 9:55 a.m. ET. The popular semiconductor stock appears to be responding to a positive prognosis for the global semiconductor industry published by the research firm Gartner. As Livemint.com reported this morning, preliminary results from Gartner show that "worldwide semiconductor revenue increased 25.1% in 2021 to total $583.5 billion, crossing the $500 billion threshold for the first time."

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With Ultra-High Yields Above 10% You Can Trust to Crush Inflation

    These income stocks, with respective yields of 11%, 11.4%, and 14.2%, can put inflation in its place.

  • Exxon Just Remade Its Corporate Structure. Now, Its Earnings Are Coming.

    Exxon Mobil is remaking its corporate structure, elevating its low-carbon operations to its own division, and even moving its official headquarters.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Surges; Tech Titans Alphabet, AMD, PayPal Set To Report Earnings

    Dow Jones futures were little changed after Monday's stock market surge. Three tech titans are set to report earnings late Tuesday.

  • Here's what 7 rate hikes from the Fed may do to the stock market

    The bulls may want to brace for muted stock market returns if we get a series of interest rate hikes from Federal Reserve. warns one top strategist.

  • Google parent Alphabet to report Q4 earnings Tuesday, as investors look for cloud growth

    Google parent company Alphabet will report its Q4 earnings after the bell on Tuesday.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Microsoft, GOOGL Stock Among 22 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins Microsoft and GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Sliding Today

    What happened Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were sliding 3.1% lower as of 12:54 p.m. ET on Monday. The decline came after the big drugmaker announced that it is discontinuing the clinical development of vupanorsen.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Flying Higher Today

    On Monday, Boeing (NYSE: BA) secured a massive new order, including a key win for a troubled new program. Boeing has had its troubles in recent years, including issues related to its 737 MAX and a broader aviation slowdown due to the pandemic. One customer accounts for about one-third of the order book for the new version of the 777, and that customer has voiced concerns about the plane due to development delays.

  • Novavax, Beyond Meat Jump After Call for a Meme-Stock Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Novavax Inc. and Beyond Meat Inc. jumped alongside other growth-oriented stocks in Monday trading after an Evercore ISI strategist suggested some of the battered meme stocks could rebound in coming weeks. Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNasdaq 100 Notches Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More

  • 10 Dividend Aristocrats with Over 3% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend aristocrats with over 3% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Dividend Aristocrats with Over 3% Yield. Dividend aristocrats are S&P 500 constituents which have consistently increased their dividends for at least 25 years. With the rising inflation globally, […]

  • What history says about S&P 500's performance after it craters

    New data out of Goldman Sachs reveals that it's made sense historically to buy stocks when markets plunge.