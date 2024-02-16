Pueblo flooring business on solid ground after entrepreneur takes over and expands it

A Pueblo West business owner who once struggled with addiction is taking pride in employing workers who are rebounding from similar challenges as he expands offerings at Steel City Hardwood and Floor Co.

Nathan Haynes was a private serving in the U.S. Army for four years during the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts when he suffered a badly broken femur.

"I got pretty addicted to painkillers and I struggled with addiction for several years before I recovered 12 or 13 years ago," Haynes explained. "I have been an entrepreneur for 10 years now, so I was able to look past that and make something out of my life."

"I have a heart for people going through addiction recovery, so I don't let that exclude people from employment," he said, pointing out that some of those second-chance employees have exhibited "an amazing work ethic," while others have been a challenge.

Steel City Hardwood and Floor Co. owner Nathan Haynes speaks with Kayla Hart about the specifications of flooring options on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

Haynes took over ownership of Steel City Hardwood, 32 N. Silicon Drive, last April. Mike Schlup, the original owner, started the business in 2001.

"I had a floor installation business I was looking to expand and he was looking to retire, so I bought the company from him," Haynes explained.

Haynes launched a social media campaign and expanded products at the business and "we have taken off. We have a good core team of installers and salesmen," he said.

Steel City Hardwood and Floor Co. owner Nathan Haynes sets up a display of Hempwood Organic Flooring on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

The business employs a team of eight workers and calls upon subcontractors when needed. The retail store offers hardwood, engineered hardwood, luxury vinyl, stone polymer composite, tile, laminates and carpet.

"One thing that sets us apart is that we specialize in hardwood and custom wood designs. We just hung a floor on a ceiling last week," he said with a chuckle.

Steel City Hardwood employees Xavior Medina (left) and Jesse Zinkowski work on a custom wood design at a commercial office in Colorado City.

"Our bread and butter is helping people who have floors from, say, the early 1900s that they need restored and refinished. When it is historical and the floors are original they want to bring them back to life," Haynes said.

"In fact, our slogan is 'Bring your floors back to life,'" he said.

The business also does commercial work, and Steel City staff just finished "a big tile job for the Pueblo Country Club."

"I think it came out beautiful — it looks awesome," Haynes said.

The installers generally take jobs within a one-hour radius of Pueblo and are doing projects in Walsenburg, Trinidad, Rye, Colorado City, Cañon City, Colorado Springs, La Junta and Westcliffe.

The hours at Steel City Hardwood are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. The business' phone number is 719-547-1110.

Find out more by visiting the steelcityfloors.com website or Facebook page.

Steel City Hardwood and Floor Co. owner Nathan Haynes, left, and his sales team Nicholas Spencer and Mike Mendoza, right, stand in the showroom on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

