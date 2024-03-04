Pueblo mom shares low-impact exercise program with others looking to move past pain

After having two children and giving up on her youthful forms of movement like dancing ballet and running, a Pueblo mom is rebounding from her former aches and pains thanks to a low-impact exercise program she is now sharing with others.

Katie Farmer said she was very lucky to grow up with a family that was always on the move. Her mom, Francie Hurtado, was her first dance teacher and today her daughter Anneliese, 9, also is a dancer.

"I bet I was 2 years old when I started to dance. I learned ballet, ran in high school, did weightlifting and went back to ballet," Farmer recalled.

"I started teaching dance at the arts center when I was in college," she said.

Katie Farmer, left, leads Erin Frew in an Essentrics excercise class at the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

But fast forward to five years ago and the mother of two was sitting on the couch in the dead of winter, realizing she couldn't move or run like she once did.

"I was just kind of depressed and I was holding onto the past," she said.

Farmer was enviously eyeing a beach exercise class on television. The class was Essentrics with Miranda Esmonde-White, who has had "one of the longest-running fitness shows on TV," she said.

"Finally, I got off the couch and started doing exercise with her," Farmer said. "I wasn't used to doing exercise alone."

So she looked into Essentrics and found there were instructors in Colorado Springs and Denver, but none in Pueblo.

"I thought, 'Maybe I should be an instructor. I have to show up for exercise if I am a teacher,'" she said with a laugh.

Like Esmonde-White, she had a background in ballet. She also has a desire to move past her own aches and pains and help others who, like her, may have back, pelvic and core strength issues.

So she took a certification program and now teaches Essentrics twice a week in Pueblo.

Katie Farmer leads an Essentrics low impact excercise class at the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

What is Essentrics?

"It is a low-impact dynamic movement that focuses on classical stretching, strengthening, mobility and flexibility and it is something you can continue on doing for a long time," even as you age, she said.

"It is a bit reminiscent of ballet because you reach out with your arms and stretch your torso. You are using your own body weight, so it is safer and we just keep going, flexing, swaying and reaching all sorts of different muscles," she explained.

"You just listen to your own body. It's about making you feel good when you walk out of there and having a figure we are happy with," Farmer said. "It's not about looking like the person next to you, because the movement is going to look different for everybody."

The class is ideal for both men and women, adults and older adults.

Farmer will travel to Canada this spring for a teachers' workshop, her first in-person one since the pandemic forced classes to Zoom.

Pueblo classes run 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday at the George L. Williams Pavillion at City Park, 801 Goodnight Ave., and the cost is $10. However, students can get four classes for $20 in March. Classes are free for older adults who have health insurance fitness programs such as Silver Sneakers, Renew Active, One Pass and Aptive.

Farmer also teaches a class from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursdays at the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave. The cost of the arts center class is $12 and center members get 10% off.

The health insurance benefits are not accepted at the arts center class. To find out more, go to essentricswithKatieFarmer.com, email essentricswithKatierFarmer@gmail.com, or call Farmer at 719-470-3017.

Katie Farmer leads students through stretches during her Essentrics low impact excercise class at the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

