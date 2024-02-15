Pueblo planners give initial OK to Belmont Place Subdivision commercial development

A proposed commercial mixed-use and housing subdivision in the Belmont area received preliminary approval from Pueblo planners Wednesday, as developers are focusing on the easy-to-develop commercial portion of the property, initially avoiding areas with deep arroyos.

The Belmont Place Subdivision features 113 acres of land east of Troy Avenue and south of Colorado Highway 47. It is owned by developer Madhusudhan Kopparapu of BHUVI Belmont Place LLC, of Virginia.

Initially, in 2021, planners were told the site would be developed for 411 residential units and commercial uses such as medium- to large-scale retail businesses or a hotel. That plan called for four to eight homes per acre instead of the 12 per acre the development was originally earmarked for in 2006.

This map shows the proposed Belmont Place Subdivision site which is located south of Colorado Highway 47 and east of Troy Avenue.

The planning commission's five out of seven members who were present Wednesday unanimously approved the rezoning and subdivision plans with nine conditions. The plans focus on the first parcel of approximately 20 acres where six large commercial lots will be developed on the northern portion of the property in the area where commercial businesses such as a Loaf & Jug convenience store and a mini storage business already exist.

The eastern and southern portion of the development site is divided into four non-buildable parcels. That area "is marked by deep arroyos requiring the development to occur in multiple phases to fund the necessary infrastructure to develop the site with the challenging topography," a staff report indicated.

"The really deep arroyos present an engineering challenge, so the owner is focusing on the flat area that will be easy to develop first," said Wade Broadhead, principal planner.

The rezoning and subdivision plans will go to Pueblo City Council for final approval.

The remaining parcels, including 55 acres earmarked for up to 102 townhomes and 38 acres earmarked for 91 single-family homes, will come back before the commission for subdivision approval later, when there is a market demand for more housing, Broadhead explained.

This aerial map shows the proposed Belmont Place Subdivision outlined in red which is located south of Colorado Highway 47 and east of Troy Avenue.

