Pueblo's new American Freight store offers discount furniture, mattresses and appliances

A Pueblo native is glad to be home in Colorado where she is overseeing the opening of four new American Freight stores, including one that just opened right here in her hometown.

American Freight opened earlier this month at 5737 N. Elizabeth St., where Bed, Bath and Beyond used to be located in the Pueblo Crossing shopping center. American Freight Regional Manager Lori (McDonald) Cortese, a Pueblo native, helps to oversee the local store as well as other Colorado and California stores.

American Freight offers furniture, mattresses and appliances, "under the same roof, and Pueblo really doesn't have anything like that right now," Cortese explained.

The franchise is a discount retailer selling at low prices but has "everything for any income status," Cortese explained. A sofa and loveseat combination can range from $599 to the most expensive leather set at $2,500.

"We have (extended warranty) plans so that if you rip, burn, tear or stain the furniture in the first five years we will literally give you another set," Cortese said. "It's a much-needed business for Pueblo, especially for a family on a budget."

Linda Young, left, and Lori Cortese set up a mattress display at American Freight on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

Company specializes in 'open box' products

Most of the company's appliances are dubbed "open box" merchandise, so what does that mean?

"The shipping box was opened only to reveal the fridge is not the right color, the range is too wide, the dishwasher door handle is cracked, or the side of the dryer has a scratch. So when that appliance gets sent back, we buy it, fix it up, and certify it, then we knock the price down a lot," according to the company's website.

For example, a GE stainless steel dishwasher with hidden controls that usually retails for $1,150 will sell for $540 because it has some dents on the front of it. The company prides itself on saving the open box appliances from ending up in the landfill.

The company's slogan is "simply imperfect for the perfect price," as items may have been dinged, dented or scratched en route from factory to retailer, are overstocked items, were returned by the customers or were used as floor models in stores.

Those open box items are sanitized, repaired and tested. The appliances come with a one-year warranty plus the ability to purchase an extended warranty.

The Pueblo store employs nine workers, all who live locally. So far it has been very well received and the Pueblo store is hopping, Cortese said.

American Freight is located at 5737 N. Elizabeth.

'Excited to be back home'

Cortese grew up in Pueblo and attended County High School. Her mom, Ann McDonald, served on the school board for about 16 years and owned the Gift World Flower Shop.

Cortese said her mom, sisters and one of her children all still live in Pueblo, plus her three other children and grandchildren live in the Denver area.

"It's a pretty exciting time for us right now and I'm excited to be back home," she said.

American Freight is located at 5737 N. Elizabeth. The store offers furniture, mattresses and appliances.

American Freight's history

The company opened in 1994 and has nearly 400 stores nationwide. Over the next three to five years, the company hopes to have 1,000 stores open throughout the country, Cortese said.

"We are on track to open about 10 stores a week," she explained.

"Pueblo's store is one of four stores we are opening this year in Colorado," Cortese said. "We just opened Centennial, and Pueblo and Colorado Springs both opened on the same day, and we are getting ready to open Westminster here in about eight days."

Pueblo's store is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. To find out more, call 719-785-1555 or visit americanfreight.com.

The staff of American Freight stand in the Pueblo showroom on Thursday, October, 19, 2023.

Chieftain reporter Tracy Harmon covers business news.

