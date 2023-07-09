Pueblo's NeighborWorks receives $250,000 grant to help with affordable housing

Shovels of dirt fly Friday during groundbreaking for NeighborWorks of Southern Colorado's Pikes Peak Park affordable housing subdivision on Pueblo's West side.

NeighborWorks Southern Colorado has been awarded a $250,000 grant from NeighborWorks America.

The grant will help the agency support its shared equity housing program. Shared equity housing often acts as a "stepping stone" toward traditional homeownership for residents who would otherwise remain renters and also helps to prevent displacement and gentrification.

NeighborWorks Southern Colorado broke ground on Pikes Peak Park, an 80-acre development on Pueblo’s west side, in May. The 600-plus unit development will be a mixed-use, mixed-income development and include ashared equity model to provide affordable homeownership opportunities, allowing families tobuild wealth and move out of rental housing.

“NeighborWorks Southern Colorado’s shared equity program will create opportunities for families in our community to achieve the American Dream and begin building generational wealth especially for those previously locked out of homeownership. We are excited to be a part of bringing new and innovative models of achieving homeownership," said Ashleigh Winans, chief executive officer of NeighborWorks Southern Colorado.

Pueblo's James Keyser named district deputy for Southeast Colorado Elks lodges

James Edward Keyser, of Pueblo, has been installed as district deputy for the BPO Elks lodges in the Central Southeast District of the Colorado Elks Association, Inc. and will serve a one-year term.

The BPO Elks is a patriotic and charitable organization in the United States committed to making its communities better places to live. As part of the Elks’ ongoing commitment, the organization raises funds for college scholarships and to help provide service to veterans at VA medical centers.

Pueblo's McAlister's Deli will offer free tea, such as this PassionBerry tea, on July 20.

Free tea day is July 20 at McAlister's Deli in Pueblo

McAlister's Deli will offer free tea July 20 at it's Pueblo location, 1425 U.S. Highway 50 West.

Customers can choose from a 32-ounce sweet tea, unsweet tea, tea/lemonade, half sweet/half unsweet tea, with one flavor shot, or the new limited-time flavor, PassionBerry. There is a limit of one per person in store or four teas per order via the McAlister’s Deli website.

Parkview Health Systems receives three honors

Parkview Health System in Pueblo is raking in the awards.

The hospital has received the American Heart Association Heart Failure Gold Plus and Stroke Gold Plus awards for its commitment to heart failure and stroke patients. The hospital also received the College of Cardiology’s Chest Pain MI Registry Gold Performance Achievement Award for 2023.

The Gold Plus awards indicate the hospital staff ensures heart failure and stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.

As one of only 56 hospitals nationwide to receive the cardiology honor, Parkview is being honored for its success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients. The award signifies that Parkview has reached an aggressive goal of treating its patients to standard levels of care as outlined by the American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations.

“This award recognizes Parkview’s continued commitment to providing the highest quality of care to Puebloand Southern Colorado,” said Darrin Smith, president of Parkview Health System. “It also reflects theongoing hard work and dedication of our clinical staff, physicians and health care partners.”

