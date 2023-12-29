Pueblo's unemployment rate drops slightly to 4.2% Will 2024 be better?

Rising inflation and interest rates have hampered Pueblo County's employment picture in 2023, but Pueblo's chief economic developer is optimistic about 2024.

According to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment's November jobs report, Pueblo County has the sixth highest unemployment rate among Colorado's 64 counties at 4.2%. That is down from 4.3% in October but higher than November 2022, when the rate was 4%.

While 3,282 people remain unemployed among Pueblo's 77,400-worker labor force, that is due, in part, to "headwinds in the economy with inflation being high and the spike in interest rates," according to Jeff Shaw, executive director of Pueblo Economic Development Corp.

"It's been a mixed bag — those things certainly didn't help," Shaw said. "Inflation is coming down and manufacturing is looking to expand. The challenges are capital and workforce."

Some positive news on the jobs front this year came out of CS Wind, the large wind turbine manufacturing plant in Pueblo, which has been owned by a South Korean firm since 2021. CS Wind announced in April that it's investing $200 million-plus in the plant and adding more than 800 new jobs thanks to provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act that give tax breaks to purchasers of green energy.

The Pueblo plant was originally constructed by the Denmark-based company Vestas in 2009. Under CS Wind, employment at the factory has been growing rapidly, with more than 500 jobs added in the past year and a half.

Shaw said his economic development staff has "some very large projects" they're working on and "some smaller ones as well.

"We will see what the economy looks like in the first and second quarters of 2024, but there definitely are some positive signs," he said. "We are optimistic about 2024."

