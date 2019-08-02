Puerto Rico’s Possible Governor Seeks Strength in Achilles Heel

(Bloomberg) -- In a last-minute pitch to become Puerto Rico’s governor, Pedro Pierluisi tried to turn his greatest vulnerability into an asset, arguing that his experience serving a despised federal oversight board would make him the best candidate to fight it.

Pierluisi made his case during a hearing Friday morning before the island’s House of Representatives just hours before Governor Ricardo Rossello is set to leave office at 5 p.m. Pierluisi, Puerto Rico’s former representative in the U.S. House, is Rossello’s pick for secretary of state, the position next in line to succeed the governor.

Many island lawmakers oppose Pierluisi because of his ties to the board, arguing in Congress for its creation and then working as one of its lawyers. The commonwealth’s House plans to vote before 5 p.m., but if Pierluisi fails to pass that test, his nomination would die. As lawmakers grilled him Friday, Pierluisi sat alone without advisers in the middle of the Leopoldo Figueroa room in the Puerto Rican capitol building.

“Who better than I to fight for our people before the board?” Pierluisi said during the hearing. “Who better than I to put in motion the process that will put an end to the board? That’s what we all want.”

The U.S. territory, in its second year of bankruptcy and still rebuilding after Hurricane Maria, is in a crisis as Rossello has pledged to leave following a roiling scandal that saw the departure of several top officials in the normal line of succession. Without a secretary of state, next up for governor is Justice Secretary Wanda Vazquez, who has said that she would do her duty, but has made clear she doesn’t want the top job.

The succession crisis escalated Thursday after Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz delayed a discussion of Pierluisi’s nomination until Monday -- three days after Rossello is set to resign.

“The date and hour of Ricardo Rossello’s exit was his decision, not mine,” Rivera Schatz said on the floor Thursday. “I want to tell you the following: Pedro Pierluisi does not have the votes of the majority.”

As resident commissioner from 2009 to 2017, Pierluisi was one of the main proponents of a federal law, called Promesa, which gave Puerto Rico a path to bankruptcy court but also installed the board, which has spurred complaints about colonialism. This week, Pierluisi, 60, took a leave from O’Neill & Borges LLC, the board’s on-island law firm. He is among a score of the firm’s lawyers who have filed billable hours for work on the case.

During Friday’s hearing, Pierluisi engaged in a back-and-forth with House leader Carlos “Johnny” Mendez, who questioned his sincerity when he promised to fight and eventually end the board -- despite having helped create and then advise the same body. Mendez has said there aren’t enough votes in the House to approve Pierluisi.

“I never wanted the board,” Mendez said. “I attacked it from day one.”

“It’s not that I’m proud of having been part of that chapter in our history,” Pierluisi replied, but there was “no alternative.” He said it was a necessary concession to give Puerto Rico access to bankruptcy and protect it from creditors.

The crisis at the top of Puerto Rico’s administration has raged for weeks. Massive protests forced Rossello from office after the release of leaked chats between the governor and aides that disparaged rivals and ordinary residents. But that’s just one element of the chaos: The Washington Post reported that the Trump administration plans to place new restrictions on federal disaster funds for the island and the Rossello administration -- or what remains of it -- has a pivotal court hearing Friday as it fights the oversight board over its attempt to control spending.

Legal scholars debated whether Pierluisi could take power as governor without being confirmed by both chambers of the legislature.

When the governor’s resignation becomes effective Friday at 5 p.m “we will still have an unconfirmed designated secretary of state, and the question being if his post would be viewed as interim,” said Efren Rivera Ramos, a legal scholar at the University of Puerto Rico. “If so, the secretary of state may be able to govern even if he is not confirmed by the legislature.”

Not Enough Votes

Rossello, Pierluisi, Rivera Schatz and Mendez all belong to the pro-statehood New Progressive Party, which has a majority in both houses of the legislature. The party has descended into a cycle of venomous recrimination in recent weeks as various powers vie to dominate the transition process.

Story continues