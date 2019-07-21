Puerto Rico Governor Says He Won’t Run Again, But Won’t Resign

(Bloomberg) -- Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello won’t seek re-election and is resigning as president of his party, an attempt to quell calls for his immediate resignation after leaks of profane and sexist text messages from him and his inner circle sparked massive protests.“To every Puerto Rican man and woman: I have heard you and I’m listening now,” Rossello said in an address Sunday to the bankrupt and hurricane-ravaged U.S. commonwealth. “I’ve made mistakes, and I’ve apologized.”The governor pledged to hold onto his office for now, in defiance of protesters’ demands he step down immediately after the scandal known as Ricky Leaks and the arrest of two former members of this administration on corruption charges. Demonstrations on the island have been growing, with the support of a cross-section of celebrities and political leaders. The next major protest is scheduled for Monday.Battered IslandersThe next election is in 2020, and Rossello’s retreat from the forefront of the island’s politics casts into uncertainty the island’s grueling effort to cut expenses and streamline government as it tries to strike a deal with creditors.Wall Street, which rushed to lend to the poor island despite warnings of insolvency, and residents accustomed to generous if dysfunctional administrations, both have been reckoning with an economic calamity and an unpayable debt. Residents have endured a years-long fiscal crisis, record-setting defaults and the bankruptcy that’s diverted much of the power over the island’s recovery from elected officials to a board installed by the federal government.It wasn’t immediately clear whether Rossello’s move would quell unrest that’s already shutting down businesses and prompting cruise ships to divert their visits. Several Democratic candidates for the U.S. presidency have called on Rossello to resign, as has Jenniffer Gonzalez, Puerto Rico’s non-voting member of the House and a member of Rossello’s own New Progressive Party. President Donald Trump has expressed -- again -- his belief that the island is rife with graft and misspent federal aid after Hurricane Maria in 2017.On Sunday night, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democratic U.S. representative from the Bronx who is of Puerto Rican descent, tweeted: “Once again: Rosselló must resign.”Happy DancingIn Old San Juan, walls are festooned with anti-Rossello graffiti and on Sunday the streets flooded with placard-bearing protesters after his announcement. Hundreds of people gathered in the Plaza de la Barandilla, dancing and listening to bands playing traditional plena music in songs that called for Rossello to step down and the island’s fiscal control board to be abolished.“People are indignant,” said Rafael Bernabe, 60, a member of the Working People’s Party of Puerto Rico and a former candidate for governor. “I have been going to marches since 1977, and I’ve never seen 10 days of constant protest. People are demanding he resign now.”Rossello could also face impeachment, an idea that’s been gaining traction in the legislature.Rossello rose to power with a narrow victory in 2016, holding himself out in part as an operator who could help Puerto Rico navigate the messy bankruptcy process already underway. Despite a narrow mandate, he had been able to channel much of the island’s frustration toward a congressionally-appointed fiscal oversight board.His administration has also been plagued by investigations into contract irregularities. But he claims he’s the victim of endemic corruption that he’s trying to combat.The publication of the leaked chats among Rossello and his inner circle served as a last straw for many Puerto Ricans. The chats included tasteless remarks about women, the obese and even Hurricane Maria victims. He and a key cabinet member even mused about shooting the mayor of San Juan, Rossello critic Carmen Yulin Cruz.To contact the reporters on this story: Michael Deibert in San Juan at mdeibert@bloomberg.net;Jonathan Levin in Miami at jlevin20@bloomberg.netTo contact the editors responsible for this story: Michael J. Moore at mmoore55@bloomberg.net, Stephen Merelman, Virginia Van NattaFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com©2019 Bloomberg L.P.

(Bloomberg) -- Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello won’t seek re-election and is resigning as president of his party, an attempt to quell calls for his immediate resignation after leaks of profane and sexist text messages from him and his inner circle sparked massive protests.

“To every Puerto Rican man and woman: I have heard you and I’m listening now,” Rossello said in an address Sunday to the bankrupt and hurricane-ravaged U.S. commonwealth. “I’ve made mistakes, and I’ve apologized.”

The governor pledged to hold onto his office for now, in defiance of protesters’ demands he step down immediately after the scandal known as Ricky Leaks and the arrest of two former members of this administration on corruption charges. Demonstrations on the island have been growing, with the support of a cross-section of celebrities and political leaders. The next major protest is scheduled for Monday.

Battered Islanders

The next election is in 2020, and Rossello’s retreat from the forefront of the island’s politics casts into uncertainty the island’s grueling effort to cut expenses and streamline government as it tries to strike a deal with creditors.

Wall Street, which rushed to lend to the poor island despite warnings of insolvency, and residents accustomed to generous if dysfunctional administrations, both have been reckoning with an economic calamity and an unpayable debt. Residents have endured a years-long fiscal crisis, record-setting defaults and the bankruptcy that’s diverted much of the power over the island’s recovery from elected officials to a board installed by the federal government.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Rossello’s move would quell unrest that’s already shutting down businesses and prompting cruise ships to divert their visits. Several Democratic candidates for the U.S. presidency have called on Rossello to resign, as has Jenniffer Gonzalez, Puerto Rico’s non-voting member of the House and a member of Rossello’s own New Progressive Party. President Donald Trump has expressed -- again -- his belief that the island is rife with graft and misspent federal aid after Hurricane Maria in 2017.

On Sunday night, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democratic U.S. representative from the Bronx who is of Puerto Rican descent, tweeted: “Once again: Rosselló must resign.”

Happy Dancing

In Old San Juan, walls are festooned with anti-Rossello graffiti and on Sunday the streets flooded with placard-bearing protesters after his announcement. Hundreds of people gathered in the Plaza de la Barandilla, dancing and listening to bands playing traditional plena music in songs that called for Rossello to step down and the island’s fiscal control board to be abolished.

“People are indignant,” said Rafael Bernabe, 60, a member of the Working People’s Party of Puerto Rico and a former candidate for governor. “I have been going to marches since 1977, and I’ve never seen 10 days of constant protest. People are demanding he resign now.”

Rossello could also face impeachment, an idea that’s been gaining traction in the legislature.

Rossello rose to power with a narrow victory in 2016, holding himself out in part as an operator who could help Puerto Rico navigate the messy bankruptcy process already underway. Despite a narrow mandate, he had been able to channel much of the island’s frustration toward a congressionally-appointed fiscal oversight board.

His administration has also been plagued by investigations into contract irregularities. But he claims he’s the victim of endemic corruption that he’s trying to combat.

The publication of the leaked chats among Rossello and his inner circle served as a last straw for many Puerto Ricans. The chats included tasteless remarks about women, the obese and even Hurricane Maria victims. He and a key cabinet member even mused about shooting the mayor of San Juan, Rossello critic Carmen Yulin Cruz.

To contact the reporters on this story: Michael Deibert in San Juan at mdeibert@bloomberg.net;Jonathan Levin in Miami at jlevin20@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Michael J. Moore at mmoore55@bloomberg.net, Stephen Merelman, Virginia Van Natta

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.