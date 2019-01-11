Where the U.S. Government Shutdown Stands on Its 21st Day

(Bloomberg) -- The partial government shutdown stretched into its 21st day, tying the record for the longest. Judges, law enforcement officers, NASA engineers, weather forecasters and office staff were among some 800,000 federal workers who missed their first paychecks on Friday.

Pence Urges Border Agents to ‘Focus on Mission’ (1:05 p.m.)

Vice President Mike Pence met with border agents in Washington to urge them to “focus on the mission” in the face of the government shutdown and missed paychecks.

“We’re going to figure this thing out,” Pence told them. “We’re going to get you the support you need. We’re going to build that wall.”

House Clears Back Pay for Federal Workers (12:16 p.m.)

The House cleared a bill to ensure the more than 800,000 federal workers who have lost wages due to the three-week government shutdown will be promptly paid when the government reopens.

The measure passed 411-7 on a bipartisan vote after the Senate unanimously approved it on Thursday. President Donald Trump has said he supports paying the workers.

About 380,000 federal employees have been put on furlough since Dec. 22 across nine government departments and dozens of agencies, while 450,000 employees are working without pay. For many of them, Friday marked the first missed paycheck.

The bill, S. 24, would guarantee workers are paid promptly regardless of pay schedule, and would restore any annual leave canceled during the shutdown.

House Democrats Vote to Reopen U.S. Parks, EPA (12:05 p.m.)

The House voted 240-179 to reopen U.S. national parks along with the rest of the Interior Department and Environmental Protection Agency.

The Democratic majority once again failed to splinter Republican members’ support for the three-week government shutdown triggered by President Donald Trump’s demand to pay for a border wall. Only 10 Republicans voted to reopen the parks, some of which have seen damage from tourists no longer being monitored by park rangers.

The Interior measure, H.R. 266, is virtually identical to one that passed the Senate last year on a 92-6 vote. Now, the GOP-controlled Senate doesn’t plan to vote on any legislation to reopen the government unless Trump promises to sign it. The White House says Trump will veto the measure unless he gets the border security funding.

Trump Likely to Decide on Emergency in Days (11:32 a.m.)

President Donald Trump is closing in on a decision to declare a national emergency to build a border wall, and it may happen within days, Representative Mark Meadows of North Carolina said.

“He’s getting closer to declaring a national emergency," said Meadows, who frequently talks to Trump.

"I think we’re talking days, not weeks," added Meadows, chairman and founding member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus. Meadows says he still views that as a last option, but given the circumstances, "I think he’s got to do it.”

Meadows said it’s unlikely Trump will use disaster money allocated for Puerto Rico and other places to fund the wall.

"Pulling money from Puerto Rico, as has been reported, is not in the top 20 in terms of priority for the administration or us," he said. "There are lots of different pockets of money. And I’ve given them recommendations for three other pockets.”

Trump Calls Southern Border Crossings ‘an Invasion’ (11:27 a.m.)

President Donald Trump called illegal migration across the U.S.-Mexico border both a “humanitarian crisis” and an “invasion” as he considers declaring a national emergency to fund construction of his proposed border wall.

Puerto Rico Governor Slams Diverting Disaster Aid (10:26 a.m.)

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello slammed a plan circulating within the Trump administration to build a border wall with money Congress appropriated to assist in the recovery from hurricanes in Puerto Rico and Texas and wildfires in California.

“No wall should be funded on the pain and suffering of US citizens who have endured tragedy and loss through a natural disaster,” Rossello said in a tweet. “This includes those citizens that live in CA, TX, PR, VI and other jurisdictions. Today it’s us, tomorrow it could be you.”

Trump has said he has an “absolute right” to invoke emergency powers to build the border wall. That authority allows Trump to divert portions of the defense budget to new purposes in some cases, including funding for Army civil works projects.

