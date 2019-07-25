Puerto Rico House to Start Impeachment as Rossello Lingers On

(Bloomberg) -- Puerto Rico’s speaker of the House called an emergency session to start impeachment proceedings against Ricardo Rossello after the besieged governor missed a deadline to resign, leaving the bankrupt and storm-ravaged commonwealth suspended in political limbo.Speaker Carlos “Johnny” Mendez, a member of Rossello’s New Progressive Party, told lawmakers to gather at 1 p.m. Thursday after the governor failed to appear at an evening news conference. Thousands of Puerto Ricans had gathered in the streets of San Juan as television broadcasts showed an empty lectern in the governor’s mansion. Eventually, the view changed to a closed door, from which Public Affairs Secretary Anthony Maceira emerged to say the governor would address the commonwealth, but didn’t specify a time.“What made the speaker change his mind is that the governor was supposed to resign at 5 p.m. and he hasn’t,” said Representative Jose “Quiquito” Melendez, also a member of the New Progressive Party.If Rossello does leave office, Justice Secretary Wanda Vazquez would be next in the line of succession, as there is no confirmed secretary of state -- at least for now.Rossello has been crippled by two weeks of mass protests calling for his ouster over scandalous text messages and corruption investigations. The upheaval has plunged the island deeper into uncertainty as it struggles to revive a recession-scarred economy and rebuild from 2017’s devastating Hurricane Maria. A parade of top officials has quit Rossello’s administration in recent days.“Every day that goes by while the governor is still in office threatens our stability,” Rafael “Tatito” Hernandez, the House minority leader, said in an interview Wednesday. Impeachment, he said, “is the only option we have.”The massive leak of chats among Rossello and his aides showed them disparaging his opponents in profane, sexist language and dismissing the struggles of ordinary Puerto Ricans. They emerged on the heels of the arrest of two of his former top aides and four others on federal charges of theft, money laundering and wire fraud. The officials were charged with steering contracts to favored companies, which reinforced protesters’ feelings that the government is rife with patronage and corruption.On Sunday, Rossello stepped down as head of the New Progressive Party and said he wouldn’t seek a second four-year term in the 2020 election. But that failed to contain the outrage, and Rossello was further weakened by the resignation of key staff members. Since the disclosure almost two weeks ago of the text messages, the administration has lost its investment officer, press secretary and two fiscal agency heads -- one of whom lasted just five days. The governor’s chief of staff quit Tuesday night.The departures muddled the constitutional line of succession. They also threatened to strengthen the hand of a congressionally mandated fiscal oversight board that wields sweeping power to impose austerity measures and which represents the commonwealth in its bankruptcy.While Rossello has clashed with the board over the budget, such conflicts only underscored Puerto Ricans’ feelings of powerlessness and contempt for politicians whose profligacy drove the territory into ruin. On Tuesday, the board said in a statement that the street protests reflect “a justified crisis of confidence in government institutions.”Indeed, residents have suffered through years of mismanagement, corruption and cutbacks, including the closing of hundreds of schools, as well as the halting recovery from the hurricane. Retired government workers are also in limbo, uncertain about how their pension checks will be cut because Puerto Rico’s retirement system has run out of cash.On Wednesday night, crowds gathered once again outside Fortaleza, the gubernatorial mansion in Old San Juan. Hundreds were chanting, dancing, banging on drums and calling for Rossello’s resignation. Police officers with helmets and riot shields ringed the building. But Yosem E. Companys, a former friend and business partner of Rossello’s who has criticized him strongly in recent days, said they might not be instantly gratified.“He won’t resign,” said Companys. “He’ll take it to the bitter end. He’ll say bring on impeachment.”\--With assistance from Steven Church.To contact the reporters on this story: Ezra Fieser in San Juan at efieser@bloomberg.net;Michael Deibert in San Juan at mdeibert@bloomberg.net;Michelle Kaske in New York at mkaske@bloomberg.netTo contact the editors responsible for this story: Elizabeth Campbell at ecampbell14@bloomberg.net, Stephen Merelman, Michael B. MaroisFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com©2019 Bloomberg L.P.

