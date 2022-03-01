U.S. markets closed

Puerto Rico's 'La Perla del Sur' Shines Brighter with Spirit's New, Nonstop Ponce to Orlando Route

·5 min read

  
  

Travelers to/from Puerto Rico's southern coast can skip the drive to San Juan or Aguadilla and take convenient nonstop flights from Ponce to Orlando, with nearly 30 connection opportunities

MIRAMAR, Fla., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines' (NYSE: SAVE) bright yellow planes are shining bright along Puerto Rico's sunny southern coast. The carrier launched service from Mercedita International Airport (PSE) in Ponce today, adding the second-largest city on the island to its growing route map. The new service provides Ponce travelers with daily flights to Orlando (MCO) and marks Spirit's third destination in Puerto Rico, joining San Juan (SJU) and Aguadilla (BQN).

(PRNewsfoto/Spirit Airlines, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Spirit Airlines, Inc.)

"Our new nonstop flights between Ponce and Orlando provide both Puerto Rican and Floridian travelers with convenient and affordable ways to visit friends and relatives," said Matt Klein, Spirit's EVP and Chief Commercial Officer. "It also provides convenient access to the theme parks in Orlando as well as the historical and cultural attractions along Puerto Rico's southern coast."

Orlando is one of Spirit's largest airport operations with around 80 flights each day, which now provides one-stop options between PSE and 28 cities across the airline's route map. The airline is the second-largest carrier by seats at MCO.

Spirit Airlines Connection Options to/from PSE:

Atlantic City (ACY)

Charleston (CRW)

Hartford-Bradley (BDL)

Medellin (MDE)

Pensacola (PNS)

Atlanta (ATL)

Cleveland (CLE)

Houston (IAH)

Minneapolis (MSP)

Philadelphia (PHL)

Baltimore (BWI)

Columbus (CMH)

Indianapolis (IND)

Montego Bay (MBJ)

Pittsburgh (PIT)

Bogota (BOG)

Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW)

LaGuardia (LGA)

Myrtle Beach (MYR)

San Jose (SJO)

Cancun (CUN)

Detroit (DTW)

Las Vegas (LAS)

Nashville (BNA)

San Pedro Sula (SAP)

Cartagena (CTG)

El Salvador (SAL)

Louisville (SDF)

New Orleans (MSY)

St. Thomas (STT)

"We pride ourselves on supporting commercial and tourism ties between Ponce and other eastern cities of the United States. We are grateful for Spirit's contribution on widening the scope of flights available to the people of Puerto Rico, especially for those living in the south of the island, said Joel Pizá Batiz, Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Ports Authority. "We appreciate the trust placed in our workplan, designed to encourage the airport development and the arrival of new airlines. Our management included an investment of $12.8 million in improvement projects for the past three years, standing out the expansion of the departure lounge in order to attend two flights simultaneously and the improvements made to the TSA check-point."

Spirit flew its first flights to Puerto Rico in 2001 when it inaugurated service to San Juan, and later opened service to Aguadilla in 2007. Adding Ponce will provide Spirit's Guests with eight nonstop route choices for travel between airports throughout Florida and Puerto Rico. The growth in Puerto Rico continues this spring as Spirit launches nonstop service from Aguadilla to Philadelphia on April 20, 2022.

"At the Puerto Rico Tourism Company, we celebrate the arrival of Spirit Airlines to the Aeropuerto Internacional Mercedita (PSE) in Ponce with the nonstop flight, daily, between Orlando (MCO) and Ponce (PSE). It is gratifying to count on Spirit as a contributor of the Island's tourism industry and their commitment with Puerto Rico as a destination. This support is reflected by the increase of the frequency of their flights and the continuous increase of their routes, in this particular case in Ponce "La Ciudad Señorial", which will certainly translate to a big boost in the economy of our "Porta Caribe" Tourist Region," said Carlos Mercado Santiago, Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company.

Photos and video available HERE.

PSE – MCO Introductory Fare

Guests in both Ponce and Orlando can enjoy an introductory fare starting at $79 one-way for travel from March 1 until May 4, 2022. Tickets must be purchased 21 days in advance to be eligible.

Spirit's Elevated Guest Experience

The expansion in Puerto Rico arrives alongside Spirit's continuing commitment to invest in the Guest, which entails a number of initiatives aimed at delivering the best value in the sky.

  • Spirit's Fit Fleet® is one of the most fuel-efficient fleets in the industry, with 24 brand new planes planned for delivery in 2022.

  • An all-new cabin interior with ergonomically-designed seats and more usable legroom, featuring the best deal in the sky with our unique Big Front Seat®

  • Fast onboard Wi-Fi that allows Guests to surf the web and watch content from streaming services.

  • Spirit's Signature Service.

  • The Free Spirit® loyalty program is the fastest way to earn rewards and status*

Recognition

Spirit continues to garner awards and recognition in 2021. The carrier is a Gold Stevie® Award winner for its groundbreaking self-bag drop system with biometric photo matching, which speeds the check-in process and reduces face-to-face contact. Additionally, Spirit was named WalletHub's Most Affordable Airline. Spirit also earned "Platinum" status in the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) Health Safety initiative powered by SimpliFlying.

Guest Safety

Spirit's commitment to Safe Travels includes enhanced cleaning, advanced air filtration and a health acknowledgement at check-in. Airlines and airports remain subject to federal law requiring Guests to wear an appropriate face covering at airports and on flights. Please visit Spirit's COVID-19 Information Center for more information on safety enhancements.

Soar With Us

There is no limit to how fast and how far you can grow within Spirit. We're growing and hiring Pilots, Flight Attendants, Aviation Maintenance Technicians and more. Visit spirit.com/careers for more information.

* Based on points earned on published fares (excluding sale fares) and optional services using the Free Spirit Credit Card (the "Card"), and includes status qualifying points earned by spending on Spirit and everyday purchases using the Card.

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call Á La Smarte®. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving those communities. Come save with us at spirit.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/puerto-ricos-la-perla-del-sur-shines-brighter-with-spirits-new-nonstop-ponce-to-orlando-route-301493262.html

SOURCE Spirit Airlines, Inc.

