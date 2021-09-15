Puerto Rico's MMM Holdings Partners with eVisit to Improve Medical Access for Seniors

New Virtual Appointment Service, Powered by eVisit, Gives Members Better Access to Doctors

PHOENIX and SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the needs of older adults for more convenient ways to receive healthcare services, MMM, the leading and pioneering plan in the Medicare Advantage (MA) segment in Puerto Rico, announced the launch of its Virtual Appointment (Cita Virtual in Spanish), which is powered by the eVisit Enterprise Virtual Care Platform. This is the only virtual care service for Medicare Advantage plan members in Puerto Rico in which the automated system schedules a virtual visit with the patient's primary doctor, or if his/her own doctor is not available, it can guarantee an appointment with another provider in MMM's network.

eVisit simplifies healthcare delivery with its market-leading virtual care platform. With eVisit, healthcare organizations can deliver faster, more accessible virtual care using their own network of providers, regardless of specialty. Based in Mesa, Ariz., eVisit helps more than 100 healthcare organizations, including the largest systems in the U.S., innovate and succeed in today’s changing healthcare market. (PRNewsfoto/eVisit)

In contrast to other MA plans, with Cita Virtual, access is easy, direct, and achieved through the MMM mobile application; there is no need to connect to another external application to request the service.

This innovative telehealth service, at no cost to members, allows them to get medical care through a remote video visit from the safety and comfort of their home, which is particularly convenient as the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic continue.

"Cita Virtual makes it easier to access care as it ensures that patients connect to their doctor via phone, computer, or tablet and use the video camera so they can see each other instantly. In addition to follow-up consultations and medical evaluations, members can get medical orders, for example, for lab tests, x-rays, or preventive or diagnostic tests, review clinical documents, and obtain electronic prescriptions for medications," explained Orlando González, president of MMM.

An MMM member will be able to check the availability of his/her doctor and schedule future appointments. Once an appointment has been made with his/her doctor, the member can receive alerts or notifications to his/her email and/or cell phone about cancellations, confirmations, and provider delays. The eVisit platform supports the need for Spanish language for MMM and also provides technical support in Spanish as well.

Story continues

Virtual Care, also known as telehealth or telemedicine, makes it easier for bedridden or home-bound patients, those without transportation, or who live in rural areas far from doctors' offices and hospitals to get medical care. This is also convenient for all who prefer to hold virtual consultations from home for common symptoms that do not require an in-person visit or an emergency room, such as sinusitis, allergies, respiratory conditions, sore throat, influenza or the common cold, nausea, vomiting, indigestion, and muscle pain or spasms, among others, according to MMM experts.

eVisit is a HIPAA-compliant platform and as with in-person visits with physicians and other providers, Cita Virtual guarantees the protection of the members' privileged and confidential health information, as established by HIPAA law.

eVisit is an end-to-end platform and the new Cita Virtual service facilitates the work of physicians by giving them the opportunity to perform various basic tasks for their greater convenience and in compliance with HIPAA regulations. Among these tasks are: scheduling appointments on the spot, instant messages, direct connectivity to the portal or application, attachment of documents, and electronic prescriptions.

"At MMM, we continue innovating and identifying options for our members to receive the best service and stay in optimal health. The COVID-19 pandemic, difficulties in coordinating transportation, or even patients' hesitance to go to the doctor's office, may keep some members from taking care of their conditions or illnesses. MMM Cita Virtual is an investment that exceeds $5 million. Developed by eVisit, MMM Cita Virtual aims to strengthen the relationship between doctors and patients, and lower healthcare costs," noted González.

"eVisit is on a mission to simplify healthcare delivery to everyone, everywhere. In our early conversations with MMM, it was clear that simplifying the delivery of patient care was a crucial component for their organization. Naturally this led to a strong partnership and we are pleased to be the foundational and flexible technology for MMM's Cita Virtual offering," said Bret Larsen, Co-Founder and CEO, eVisit. "Given MMM's focus on a senior population, it was important that this offering be delivered via MMM's current application and in Spanish. Through our flexible architecture and superior integration layer, we were able to integrate the end-to-end virtual care experience of eVisit within their app, as well as launched Spanish language in our platform."

About MMM Healthcare, LLC

MMM Healthcare, LLC (MMM) is the leading and pioneer plan in the Medicare Advantage segment in Puerto Rico. On a national level, MMM, with its parent company, InnovaCare, is among the top ten Medicare Advantage plans by total membership. Focused on prevention and on the well-being of the Medicare and Medicaid beneficiary population, it has transformed the patients' experience with the implementation of specialized programs that encompass coordinated care for both physical and mental health. With a network of more than 10,000 healthcare providers and more than 12 offices around the Island, MMM has received multiple awards at the state and federal levels. For more information, visit: www.mmmpr.com. MMM Healthcare, LLC, complies with applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex.

About eVisit

eVisit simplifies healthcare delivery with its market-leading Virtual Care platform. With eVisit, healthcare organizations can deliver faster, more accessible Virtual Care using their own network of providers, regardless of specialty. eVisit works seamlessly across enterprise service lines and departments to improve outcomes, reduce costs, and boost revenue. Based in Mesa, Ariz., eVisit helps healthcare organizations, including the largest systems in the U.S., innovate and succeed in today's changing healthcare market. Its unique operational excellence program, the eVisit Virtual Care Maturity Model, includes a benchmarking system and educational workshops across six foundational areas to help ensure customer success. eVisit is the only Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Virtual Care Platforms in Digital Health, Q1 2021, and is a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® 2020 Market Guide for Virtual Care. Get your complimentary copy of the Forrester Report here and the Gartner Report here . For more information, visit evisit.com .

eVisit Media Contact:

Mardi Larson: 612.384.4383

inquiries@evisit.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/puerto-ricos-mmm-holdings-partners-with-evisit-to-improve-medical-access-for-seniors-301377564.html

SOURCE eVisit