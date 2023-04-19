Puff, puff, pass: Get food discounts for your munchies with the best 4/20 deals for 2023

Have a case of the munchies?

April 20, or 4/20, marks the annual holiday to unofficially celebrate all things marijuana, and some restaurants are offering deals for weed-smokers and non-smokers alike to beat their food cravings.

Marijuana is illegal under federal law in the U.S. But as more states legalize or decriminalize it, Americans overwhelmingly favor the legalization of marijuana for medical and recreational use, according to a Pew Research Center survey.

Whether you can buy pot legally in your state or not, you can take advantage of deals on shrimp, burgers and tacos. Make sure to check if your nearest location is participating before you head out. The following deals will be available on Thursday unless otherwise noted.

Carl’s Jr.

Customers can get a Snack Sack that includes six pieces of jalapeño poppers, onion rings and small fries for $4.20 (without tax). The offer is available now until April 24 at participating restaurants while supplies last.

Del Taco

For stoners celebrating at home, Del Taco is offering free delivery for orders placed online or through the Del Yeah! Rewards app. The Mexican food chain is also offering eight snack tacos for $4.20 for Del Yeah! Rewards members. Both offers will be available until April 22.

Genghis Grill

Get $4.20 off any small or medium bowl on Thursday at Genghis Grill with the code GGFOUR20. The offer is valid in-restaurant, the GG app or online.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box’s Pineapple Express shake is back for (you guessed it) $4.20 from Thursday to April 24. And in select markets in Los Angeles, Salt Lake City and Las Vegas will get to try the Pineapple Express chicken sandwich, which features a crispy chicken filet, smokey pineapple BBQ sauce, pineapple and bacon on a Hawaiian bun.

Pokeworks

Get $4.20 off any regular poke entrée on Thursday with the code POKE420 when you order online or through Pokeworks' app.

Red Lobster

Seafood fans can mix and match Red Lobster's shrimp dishes, including garlic shrimp scampi, parrot isle jumbo coconut shrimp and grilled shrimp skewer, as part of the chain's Ultimate Endless Shrimp for $20 promotion. The deal will be available until Sunday.

Smashburger

On 4/20, Smashburger is offering four burgers for $20. The offer is available in-store only.

Smoothie King

Smoothie King just added new bowls to its menu, and customers can get 420 points when ordering through the Smoothie King app on Thursday. New app users can algo get $2 off their order.

White Castle

White Castle customers can get 20% off their online order with the code CRAVINGS on Thursday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 4/20 restaurant deals: Satisfy your munchies with these dope discounts