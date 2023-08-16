This Puffy mattress sale features early Labor Day price cuts of up to $1,350

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

With Labor Day 2023 just around the corner, everyone's looking for some cozy discounts on home essentials. Arguably the coziest item you can put in your home is a mattress and if you're looking for one that won't break your budget, Puffy has you covered. Not only do they make Reviewed-approved sleepers, but they're also in on the Labor Day savings bonanza.

Puffy Lux Queen mattress

Get the Reviewed-approved hybrid sleeper for a Labor Day discount.

$1,499 at Puffy (Save $1,350)

During this limited-time sale, you can save as much as $1,350 on best-selling mattresses with free sleep accessories valued at up to $600 (including a free sheet set, mattress protector and pair of pillows) when you enter coupon code AUGUSTOFFER at checkout. If those savings aren't convincing enough, the brand also offers a 101-night sleep trial and free shipping and returns with every mattress purchase.

For a soft and supportive mattress, the Puffy Lux Hybrid is a great option. Usually ringing up for $2,249 for the queen size, you can take the sleeper home today for just $1,499 with the discount code AUGUSTOFFER at checkout. In testing, the Puffy Lux Hybrid mattress impressed us with its solid edge support and all-around comfort. While the cushy bed may not be the best option for stomach sleepers, we found it to be a great pick for side sleepers and those looking for more pressure point cushioning.

Get a Puffy memory foam mattress for less than $1,100 with this Labor Day discount.

Searching for an affordable sleep option? Opt for the flagship Puffy Mattress, down from $1,799 to just $1,049 for the queen size when you enter promo code AUGUSTOFFER at checkout. Designed for all sleep positions, the American-made mattress features a hypoallergenic cover and five layers to keep you supported, comfortable and cool all night long.

For the perfect master suite or guest bedroom upgrade, Puffy has all your shopping needs covered. Shop this dreamy early Labor Day sale to enjoy some much-deserved R&R this year.

Shop the Puffy August sale

