Pulling back 20% this week, Corcept Therapeutics' NASDAQ:CORT) five-year decline in earnings may be coming into investors focus

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 22% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been pleasing. Its return of 91% has certainly bested the market return!

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 20%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Corcept Therapeutics' earnings per share are down 6.5% per year, despite strong share price performance over five years.

Essentially, it doesn't seem likely that investors are focused on EPS. Because earnings per share don't seem to match up with the share price, we'll take a look at other metrics instead.

On the other hand, Corcept Therapeutics' revenue is growing nicely, at a compound rate of 11% over the last five years. In that case, the company may be sacrificing current earnings per share to drive growth.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

Investors in Corcept Therapeutics had a tough year, with a total loss of 1.8%, against a market gain of about 12%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 14% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Corcept Therapeutics is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

