U.S. markets close in 4 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,361.28
    +60.82 (+1.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,454.92
    +452.00 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,469.25
    +213.77 (+1.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,243.31
    +25.84 (+1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.44
    +1.82 (+2.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.10
    -11.50 (-0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    -0.04 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1613
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5360
    +0.0550 (+3.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3644
    +0.0040 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4020
    +0.4840 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,972.70
    +2,504.34 (+5.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,235.01
    +17.64 (+1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,082.18
    +71.17 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

Pulmodyne, Inc and Alcove Manufacturing and Distribution Announce Partnership to Continue Innovation in Drug Atomization Delivery

·1 min read

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulmodyne, Inc., a leading provider of drug atomization delivery, and Alcove Manufacturing and Distribution, Inc., today announced the partnership between the two companies to expand distribution, integrate manufacturing, and to continue joint development of new atomization technologies.

www.pulmodyne.com (PRNewsfoto/Pulmodyne)
www.pulmodyne.com (PRNewsfoto/Pulmodyne)

Pulmodyne, Inc and Alcove Manufacturing and Distribution Announce Partnership to Innovate in Drug Atomization Delivery

With this new partnership, Pulmodyne will begin distributing the EZ-Spray Atomization System through its existing channels. In addition to distribution, the partnership seeks to innovate further in the space, and this relationship will allow the two experienced companies to quickly optimize product designs.

The Global Mucosal Atomization market is rapidly growing, with significant increases expected due to thriving trends, such as non-invasive trends and needleless drug delivery systems. From rapid drug intranasal drug delivery, to local anesthetics, the broad applications for this technology provide significant benefits to both the patient and clinician experience. The integration between Pulmodyne and Alcove provides a broad portfolio of both gas powered and syringe-based delivery systems.

"The EZ-Spray System has been a gold standard in drug atomization delivery for years. It is my pleasure to announce that we are not only adding it to our existing atomization portfolio, but we are partnering with an extremely experienced company in developing the next generation of devices," says Pulmodyne's President, Andrew Shurig.

Pulmodyne will be manufacturing and distributing the EZ-Spray Device, beginning in Q4 2021. Additional atomization offerings are expected in late 2022.

For more information on the company and the markets they serve, visit www.pulmodyne.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pulmodyne-inc-and-alcove-manufacturing-and-distribution-announce-partnership-to-continue-innovation-in-drug-atomization-delivery-301392826.html

SOURCE Pulmodyne

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin hits $50,000 as Elon Musk's tweet sends Shiba Inu soaring

    Cryptocurrencies were broadly higher on Tuesday afternoon as bitcoin crossed a key level of $50,000 for the first time in four weeks.

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Tumbled Today

    The downgrading analyst was Citigroup prognosticator Joanne Wuensch, who cut her recommendation to neutral from a buy, while maintaining a price target of $1,100 per share. In her research note, Wuensch cited CEO Marshall Mohr's recent remarks about the effect of the coronavirus delta variant on the company's business. Particularly in delta hot spots like Florida and Texas, where hospitals are at or approaching capacity, certain surgical procedures unrelated to the coronavirus are being postponed.

  • The New IBM: Revenue Growth, More Free Cash Flow, and (Probably) a Dividend Cut

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is closing in on completing the spin-off of its $19 billion managed infrastructure-services business. The spun-off company will be called Kyndryl, and IBM shareholders will receive shares of the new company once the transaction is complete. The company gave investors a few details last week about what the new IBM will look like post-separation.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    The future of technology is already here as rapidly growing tech companies disrupt how business is conducted and people interact with the world around them. While a lot of companies proclaim they're at the forefront of the change we're witnessing and the technology we'll be using tomorrow, the three tech stocks below are truly building the future. Global electrical vehicle purchases are forecast to grow fivefold to 10 million by 2025, and with major carmakers like Ford and GM promising to have most or all of their fleets electrified by the middle of the next decade -- not to mention fully EV manufacturers such as Tesla ramping up production -- the need for the charging infrastructure ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) is deploying will be critical to future travel.

  • Pressure Builds on Lordstown Motors, but This Nasdaq Stock Could Be Tuesday's Big Winner

    After a tough day on Monday, the stock market looked poised to claw back at least part of its declines on Tuesday morning. Futures contracts on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were up 50 points to 14,512 as of 7:45 a.m. EDT, signaling a slight move to the upside when the regular session starts. In the electric vehicle space, Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has suffered huge declines lately, and Tuesday morning didn't look like it would bring better news for the would-be automaker.

  • Why Enterprise Products Partners Stock Jumped on Monday

    The latest developments in the oil and gas industry compelled investors to pay attention to the cheap oil stock.

  • Altria Has a Big Decision Coming Up

    Its multibillion-dollar stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev unlocks on Oct. 10 and there are potential financial implications.

  • Which COVID-19 Pill Stock Is the Best Buy?

    Which other companies are developing an oral COVID-19 antiviral pill? Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVIR) is working with Roche on a pill that would treat people with active COVID-19 infections, as well as serve as a preventative measure for people exposed to the virus. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), on the other hand, is developing both an intravenously infused antiviral medication and an orally administered pill.

  • 3 Pricey Tech Stocks to Buy if the Market Slide Continues

    Cloudflare, Shopify, and The Trade Desk could see outsized losses in a market sell-off, making them even more attractive to long-term investors.

  • Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 12 Picks

    In this article, we take a look at Carl Icahn’s stock portfolio: top 12 picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Mr. Icahn’s history and investment strategy, and go directly to Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Carl Icahn is an American entrepreneur and hedge fund manager whose total net worth stands at […]

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.

  • How Much Further Could Zoom Stock Fall?

    The pandemic darling has been tumbling for a year, and there could be more pain to come for shareholders.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks With High Dividend Yields

    There are some surprisingly beefy payouts among the 100 most popular stocks on the online trading platform.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in the Fourth Quarter (and Beyond)

    For more than 12 years, growth stocks have been the talk of Wall Street. Historically low lending rates and dovish monetary policy from the nation's central bank have paved the way for fast-paced companies to borrow at attractive rates. A study from Bank of America/Merrill Lynch found that value stocks delivered an average annual return of 17% between 1926 and 2015, which compared to a 12.6% annual return for growth stocks over the same period.

  • Michael Jordan keeps pouring millions into Sportradar — 5 more stocks to ‘be like Mike’

    When the GOAT buys, investors should pay attention.

  • Is It Time to Buy Peloton?

    As one of the companies that benefited greatly from the pandemic, fitness company Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) has earned the "COVID stock" label from investors. Despite the turn in sentiment against the stock, there are three significant reasons to expect Peloton to continue growing for years into the future. Peloton's fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter earnings revealed that its member base did fewer total workouts than the previous quarter, and workouts per subscription member were also down; this indicates that engagement from Peloton's customers decreased.

  • 5 Things Investors Must Know About IBM's Kyndryl Spin-Off

    Last October, IBM (NYSE: IBM) announced it would spin off the managed infrastructure services division of its Global Technology Services business by the end of 2021. In late September, Kyndryl filed an SEC report that finally revealed its exact growth rates. Let's review the five key highlights from that filing, and see if they make Kyndryl a worthwhile investment.

  • This simple investment can earn you more than 6% with no risk

    The yield on I bonds is the sum of two components: a fixed rate and an inflation rate. The fixed rate is set at the time of purchase, and remains fixed for the life of the bond. The inflation rate component of the yield adjusts twice a year—the first business days of May and November.

  • Stock market’s volatile October history means it’s time to steady yourself for a ‘black swan’ event

    U.S. stocks already are having a rough October — two trading days in. October is the most volatile month for stocks — and when stocks suffered their two worst crashes in U.S. market history. There aren’t many investors in the market today who remember the trauma of Black Monday.

  • 2 Smart Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    It's easy to overlook the importance of a diversified portfolio, but holding a minimum of 25 high-quality stocks can help shield your total returns from volatility. However, diversity isn't just about the number of stocks you own; it's also helpful to spread your investment dollars across a range of different industries.