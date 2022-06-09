U.S. markets close in 6 hours 30 minutes

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Global Market Report 2022

Major players in the pulmonary arterial hypertension market are United Therapeutics Corporation, Bayer AG, Gilead Sciences Inc. , Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc. , Sandoz AG, Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.

New York, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Global Market Report 2022"
, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Acceleron Pharma Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Actelion Pharmaceuticals US Inc, Natco Pharma Ltd, Zydus Pharmaceutical USA, and Liquidia Technologies Inc.

The global pulmonary arterial hypertension market is expected to grow from $6.59 billion in 2021 to $7.04 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.85%. The pulmonary arterial hypertension market is expected to reach $9.65 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.22%.

The pulmonary arterial hypertension market consists of sales of drugs by entities (organizations, sole proprietors, partnerships) that are used in the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension disease, which is a rare progressive disorder characterized by high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs.During this medical condition walls of the pulmonary arteries thicken and stiffen, making it very difficult for blood to flow through the lungs.

The pulmonary arterial hypertension drugs relax the muscles in the wall of the blood vessels or increase the blood flow through the lungs or reverse the effect of the substance in the walls of blood vessels, which caused them to narrow.

The main types of pulmonary arterial hypertension drug classes are endothelin receptor antagonists (ERAS), PDE-5 inhibitors, prostacyclin and prostacyclin analogs, and SGC stimulators.Endothelin receptor antagonists (ERAs) are a form of targeted medication that is used to treat pulmonary hypertension in patients (PH).

Targeted medicines can help to reduce the course of PH and potentially reverse some of the heart and lung damage. The drugs are administered through oral, intravenous/ subcutaneous. inhalational modes and distributed through retail and online channels.

North America was the largest region in the pulmonary arterial hypertension market in 2021. The regions covered in the pulmonary arterial hypertension market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increasing prevalence of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) disease is contributing to the growth of the pulmonary arterial hypertension market.The increasing prevalence of PAH diseases and related hospitalization of patients for treatment is expected to boost the demand for relevant drugs during the forecast period.

According to a study published in National Organization for Rare Disorders, Inc., the new cases of PAH are estimated to occur in one to two individuals per million each year in the USA, which equates to 500-1000 new cases each year, and Europe is expected to have similar incidence rates.

Technological advancements are key trends gaining popularity in the pulmonary arterial hypertension market.The companies operating in the pulmonary arterial hypertension drugs sector are focusing on developing new medicines to improvise and cure the diseases.

In March 2019, Sandoz, a Switzerland-based company specializing in high-quality affordable medications announced the first fully substitutable AP-rated generic version of Remodulin treprostinil injection in the USA sold by United Therapeutics Corporation. Treprostinil Injection is used to reduce the symptoms of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension and has the same active ingredient, strengths, dose form, and inactive ingredients as Remodulin® (treprostinil), and it is provided to patients and clinicians with the same level of service and support but at a lower cost.

In September 2021, Merck Group a German-based multinational science and technology company that specializes in healthcare and life sciences solutions acquired Acceleron Pharma for $11 billion.Through this acquisition, Merck will obtain ownership of Acceleron’s portfolio of rare illness therapies, including sotatercept, a Phase III pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) medication and also puts the company at the forefront of rare disease-focused companies.

Acceleron Pharma is a US-based company committed to the research, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of critical and uncommon conditions such as pulmonary arterial hypertension.

The countries covered in the pulmonary arterial hypertension market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.


