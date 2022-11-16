Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market to Garner USD 12 Billion by 2031, Claims Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

Increase in prevalence of lung cancer and lung-related disorders, rise in adoption of technologically advanced medical devices, and surge in the geriatric population have boosted the growth of the global pulmonary arterial hypertension market. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market.

Portland, OR, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global pulmonary arterial hypertension market generated $7.2 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $12 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chains, key investment pockets, competitive scenarios, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $7.2 billion Market Size in 2031 $12 billion CAGR 5.2% No. of Pages in Report 335 Segments Covered Drug Type, Type, Route of Administration, and Region Drivers Increase in prevalence of lung cancer and lung-related disorders Rise in adoption of technologically advanced medical devices Surge in geriatric population Opportunities Rise in R&D initiatives Restraints Strict regulatory standards Expensive development costs

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 outbreak positively affected the market due to rise in prevalence of Covid-19 infactions with patients already suffering from pulmonary artery hypertension.

However, the diagnosis and treatment of pulmonary hypertension and observation of elevated mortality risk in individuals severely affected during the pandemic.

The report segments the global pulmonary arterial hypertension market on the basis of drug type, type, route of administration, and region.

Based on drug type, the prostacyclin and prostacyclin analogs segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the market. In addition, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the branded segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than four-fifths of the market. However, the generics segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on route of administration, the oral segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the market. In addition, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The global pulmonary arterial hypertension market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, LAMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The global pulmonary arterial hypertension market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sandoz Inc. (Novartis), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., United Therapeutics Corporation and Viatris Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global pulmonary arterial hypertension market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.

