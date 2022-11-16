U.S. markets closed

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market to Garner USD 12 Billion by 2031, Claims Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·5 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Increase in prevalence of lung cancer and lung-related disorders, rise in adoption of technologically advanced medical devices, and surge in the geriatric population have boosted the growth of the global pulmonary arterial hypertension market. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market.

Portland, OR, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global pulmonary arterial hypertension market generated $7.2 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $12 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chains, key investment pockets, competitive scenarios, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5470

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$7.2 billion

Market Size in 2031

$12 billion

CAGR

5.2%

No. of Pages in Report

335

Segments Covered

Drug Type, Type, Route of Administration, and Region

Drivers

Increase in prevalence of lung cancer and lung-related disorders

Rise in adoption of technologically advanced medical devices

Surge in geriatric population

Opportunities

Rise in R&D initiatives

Restraints

Strict regulatory standards

Expensive development costs

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The Covid-19 outbreak positively affected the market due to rise in prevalence of Covid-19 infactions with patients already suffering from pulmonary artery hypertension.

  • However, the diagnosis and treatment of pulmonary hypertension and observation of elevated mortality risk in individuals severely affected during the pandemic.

The report segments the global pulmonary arterial hypertension market on the basis of drug type, type, route of administration, and region.

Based on drug type, the prostacyclin and prostacyclin analogs segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the market. In addition, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the branded segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than four-fifths of the market. However, the generics segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on route of administration, the oral segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the market. In addition, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5470

The global pulmonary arterial hypertension market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, LAMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The global pulmonary arterial hypertension market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sandoz Inc. (Novartis), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., United Therapeutics Corporation and Viatris Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global pulmonary arterial hypertension market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.

Similar Research Reports for Information, Communication and Technology:

Internet of Things in Healthcare Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030
Medical Tourism Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

3D Cell Culture Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Neurovascular Devices Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220                                                               
United States
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285                                                             
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com 
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com  
Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter


