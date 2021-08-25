Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market revenue to cross USD 10.1 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

Brazil pulmonary arterial hypertension market will account for USD 125 million by 2027 due to the growing supportive government initiatives for promoting the easy accessibility to quality treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension in the country.

According to latest report “Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market by Drug Class (Prostacyclin And Prostacyclin Analogs, Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (SGC) Stimulators, Endothelin Receptor Antagonist (ERA), Phosphodiesterase 5 (PDE-5), Vasodilators), Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous, Inhalation), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027”, by Global Market Insights Inc., the market valuation of pulmonary arterial hypertension will cross $10.1 billion by 2027.

Recent advancements in therapeutic approach for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) have shown improvised clinical outcomes in terms of reduced mortality rate and better quality of life. The development of novel therapeutics provides opportunities to assess and manipulate the crucial mechanisms that cause PAH. These advancements include the use of agents such as prostacyclins, endothelin pathway antagonists or NO (nitric oxide) pathway modulators, phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitors (PDE5i) and others. These agents are associated with improved therapeutic efficacy and increased survival benefits in critical PAH patients. Additionally, ongoing research aimed at designing highly specific and effective therapies for PAH is emphasizing on developing integrative therapy comprising a combination conventional and investigational compounds.

The prostacyclin and prostacyclin analogs segment in the pulmonary arterial hypertension market are expected to witness 8.3% growth rate till 2027 led by the rising demand for prostacyclin and prostacyclin analogs to improve symptoms & short-term survival in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension. In the U.S. and some European countries, intravenous infusion of epoprostenol, a synthetic analog of prostacyclin and treprostinil, a synthetic prostacyclin, have been approved for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. Recent advancements include novel treatment strategies that aim to optimize pulmonary arterial hypertension management with more emphasis on the prostacyclin pathway. Moreover, progressive investments for research and development of prostacyclin and prostacyclin analogs are set to promote the segment growth.

The inhalation segment held for around 13% of the pulmonary arterial hypertension market share in 2020 and is anticipated to cross USD 1.39 billion by 2027 owing to the minimal toxicities, convenience over invasive methods, higher efficacy, and better results among others. The inhalational route of administration offers a number of advantages such as rapid absorption, localization of drug activity in the lung with minimal systemic toxicity, rapid onset of action, etc. Redevelopment of existing non-inhaled drugs into an inhaled drug for improved administration of the medication is offering new growth opportunities to the industry leaders.

Brazil pulmonary arterial hypertension market captured over 37% revenue share in 2020 and is poised to reach USD 125 million by 2027 impelled by the rising supportive government initiatives for promoting the easy accessibility to quality treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension in the country. The Brazilian Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) Resolution RDC No. 205/2017 rule is applicable in Brazil that provides a special procedure for approval and registration of new drugs for rare diseases including pulmonary arterial hypertension. Additionally, the Brazilian Health System has been adopting several policies comprising the Policy for the Integral Attention to Subjects with Rare Diseases to offer quality diagnosis and treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Some of the major companies operating in the pulmonary arterial hypertension market are Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Gilead Sciences, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (GSK), and Johnson & Johnson. These players invest heavily in the development and commercialization of highly innovative products for gaining competitive advantage and strengthening their industrial presence.

