Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market to Witness Strong Growth Owing to the Participation of Key Players Such as Acceleron Pharma Inc., United Therapeutics, Altavant Sciences, Aerovate Therapeutics, and Others | DelveInsight
The expected launch of drugs by the leading players such as Acceleron Pharma Inc., United Therapeutics, Altavant Sciences, Aerovate Therapeutics, Respira Therapeutics, and others in the pipeline shall fuel the pulmonary arterial hypertension market's growth during the forecast period, i.e., 2022–2032.
LAS VEGAS, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, pulmonary arterial hypertension emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), Japan].
Key Takeaways from the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Report
As per DelveInsight estimates, the pulmonary arterial hypertension market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 4,775.54 million in 2021.
As per our analysis, the total pulmonary arterial hypertension prevalent population in the 7MM was approximately 69K in 2021.
Leading pulmonary arterial hypertension companies such as Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, United Therapeutics Corporation, Gilead Sciences, GSK, ICOS Corporation, Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Nippon Shinyaku, Bayer Group, Actelion Pharmaceuticals, CoTherix, Kaken Pharmaceutical, Sanofi-Aventis, Toray, Acceleron Pharma Inc., Altavant Sciences, Aerovate Therapeutics, Respira Therapeutics, Gossamer Bio Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Insmed Incorporated, Pharmaosa Biopharma Inc., Bial (Portela C S.A.), Liquida Technologies, Inc., Cereno Scientific AB, and others are developing novel pulmonary arterial hypertension drugs that can be available in the pulmonary arterial hypertension market in the upcoming years.
The promising pulmonary arterial hypertension therapies in the pipeline include Aurora-GT, Sotatercept, Ralinepag, Rodatristat Ethyl, AV-101, RT234, GB002, MK5475, Treprostinil Palmitil, L606, Zamicastat (BIA-5-1058), LIQ-861, CS1, and others.
The increase in pulmonary arterial hypertension market size is driven by the market entry of novel therapies, backed by payer willingness to reimburse, providing affordable coverage to a large addressable population.
Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Overview
Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is a chronic lung vascular disease that primarily affects the small pulmonary arterioles. PAH is most commonly idiopathic and is characterized by increased vascular resistance and pulmonary vasculature narrowing.
Progressive exercise dyspnea is the hallmark symptom of all forms of pulmonary hypertension, and it is frequently accompanied by fatigue and exhaustion. As pulmonary arterial hypertension symptoms are vague, there is frequently a long period between the onset of symptoms and the diagnosis.
Pulmonary arterial hypertension causes include high blood pressure, connective tissue disease, coronary artery disease, high blood pressure, and liver disease (cirrhosis). Several blood tests, a chest X-ray, an electrocardiogram, an echocardiogram, a right heart catheterization, and other tests are used for pulmonary arterial hypertension diagnosis.
Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Epidemiology Segmentation
DelveInsight estimates that there was approximately 69K pulmonary arterial hypertension prevalent population in the 7MM in 2021.
Among the EU5 countries, France had the highest prevalence of pulmonary arterial hypertension in 2021.
The pulmonary arterial hypertension market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:
Total Prevalent cases of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension
Diagnosed cases of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension
Gender-specific cases of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension
Subtype-specific cases of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension
Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Treatment Market
The diversity in pulmonary arterial hypertension treatment approaches is due to the various etiologies, which include idiopathic pulmonary hypertension, drug-induced pulmonary hypertension, connective tissue disorder, and congenital heart disease. The current pulmonary arterial hypertension treatment landscape includes using vasodilators and endothelial receptor antagonists. General measures such as supportive therapy, pharmacological treatment, and surgical treatment are used (PAH). The pharmacological treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension is classified as calcium channel blockers (CCBs), endothelin receptor antagonists (ERAs), and phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE-5) inhibitors.
Revatio is a phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE-5) inhibitor approved for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in adults to improve exercise capacity and delay clinical worsening. Revatio is available as tablets, oral suspension, and injections for intravenous administration.
Selexipag (Uptravi) is a first-in-class, orally active selective prostacyclin IP receptor agonist. The FDA approved selexipag for the long-term treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in adults. Iloprost (Ventavis) is a second-generation structural analog of prostacyclin PGI2 that dilates the systemic and pulmonary arterial vascular beds and aids in treating pulmonary arterial hypertension. Ambrisentan (Letairis) is a type A endothelin receptor antagonist taken orally and used to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.
Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies
Aurora-GT: United Therapeutics
Sotatercept: Acceleron Pharma Inc.
Ralinepag: United Therapeutics
Rodatristat Ethyl: Altavant Sciences
AV-101: Aerovate Therapeutics
RT234: Respira Therapeutics
GB002: Gossamer Bio Inc.
MK5475: Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.
Treprostinil Palmitil: Insmed Incorporated
L606: Pharmaosa Biopharma Inc.
Zamicastat (BIA-5-1058): Bial (Portela C S.A.)
LIQ-861: Liquida Technologies, Inc.
CS1: Cereno Scientific AB
Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Dynamics
The pulmonary arterial hypertension market dynamics are rapidly changing, with the most significant advancement in recent years. The pulmonary arterial hypertension market is expected to evolve in the coming years as key players in the pulmonary arterial hypertension treatment regime are involved in developing novel therapies. Additionally, the increase in awareness and disease prevalence also contributed to the growth of the pulmonary arterial hypertension market.
Moreover, the recent advances in pharmacotherapy for pulmonary arterial hypertension have resulted in novel FDA approvals of agents such as ERAs, nitric oxide modulators, and prostacyclin therapies targeting the underlying pulmonary arterial hypertension pathophysiology; these therapeutic options in the pulmonary arterial hypertension market have increased dramatically over the last decades. The increased use of pharmacological interventions targeting the prostacyclin, endothelin, and NO pathways has significantly improved the pulmonary arterial hypertension market.
However, despite extensive research and clinical development, pulmonary arterial hypertension remains a fatal disease with no cure. Despite the preclinical model's success, fruitful transfer to human disease with positive results in clinical trials was limited by utilizing several potential novel approaches targeting cellular GPCRs, metabolism, growth factor receptors, ion channels, transcription factors, and inflammation. In addition, the unawareness about the disease, along with unreported and undiagnosed cases, remains the primary aspect that hinders the growth of the pulmonary arterial hypertension market.
Report Metrics
Details
Study Period
2019–2032
Coverage
7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]
Base Year
2021
Market CAGR
0.56 %
Market Size in 2021
4.77 Billion
Key Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Companies
Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, United Therapeutics Corporation, Gilead Sciences, GSK, ICOS Corporation, Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Nippon Shinyaku, Bayer Group, Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Co Therix, Kaken Pharmaceutical, Sanofi-Aventis, Toray, Acceleron Pharma Inc., Altavant Sciences, Aerovate Therapeutics, Respira Therapeutics, Gossamer Bio Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Insmed Incorporated, Pharmaosa Biopharma Inc., Bial (Portela C S.A.), Liquida Technologies, Inc., Cereno Scientific AB, and others
Key Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Therapies
Aurora-GT, Sotatercept, Ralinepag, Rodatristat Ethyl, AV-101, RT234, GB002, MK5475, Treprostinil Palmitil, L606, Zamicastat (BIA-5-1058), LIQ-861, CS1, and others
Scope of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Report
Therapeutic Assessment: Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension current marketed and emerging therapies
Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Dynamics: Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market drivers and barriers
Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies
Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Access and Reimbursement
