U.S. markets open in 2 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,573.50
    -4.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,697.00
    +56.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,002.75
    -35.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,074.90
    -4.20 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.69
    +1.03 (+1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.10
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1440
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.60
    -0.84 (-3.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3565
    +0.0031 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8200
    +0.2950 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,066.08
    +1,446.71 (+3.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,051.04
    +48.33 (+4.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,667.99
    +24.57 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Worth $11.0 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pulmonary arterial hypertension market size is anticipated to reach USD 11.0 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a lucrative CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030. The key factors driving the market growth include the increasing prevalence of pulmonary arterial hypertension, drug development and technological advancements, product approvals, and initiatives by key companies.

Grand View Research Logo
Grand View Research Logo

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

  • The market was valued at USD 7.0 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period

  • The prostacyclin and prostacyclin analogs segment held the largest share of the market by drug class in 2021. The sales of these drugs are anticipated to grow sharply in the future, primarily due to the growth expected in oral, intravenous, subcutaneous, and inhalational prostacyclin agents

  • The branded drugs segment dominated the market in 2021 while the generics segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate from 2022 to 2030

  • In 2021, the oral segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the market by route of administration owing to the greater availability of PAH formulations as oral products such as tablets, powders, and suspension

  • North America dominated the market in 2021 owing to a high adoption rate and supportive infrastructure for the development and distribution of high-quality therapies. Also, the availability of reimbursement on PAH therapies supported market growth

  • Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to its huge population base, rapid economic developments, and improving healthcare infrastructure

Read 150 page market research report, "Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Drug Class, By Type (Branded, Generics), By Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous/ subcutaneous, Inhalational), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a notable impact on the market. The pandemic created uncertain market conditions and lead to dampened growth. Other impacts of the pandemic include operational challenges, supply chain bottlenecks, challenges in conducting clinical trials, among others. Market players also reported a reduction in new patient starts and new patient prescriptions during 2020.

For instance, the sales of Remodulin, Tyvaso, and Orenitram were affected by the reduction in new patient starts, during the second quarter of 2020. However, the new patient starts gradually recovered to pre-pandemic numbers during the second half of 2020. Market players responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by deploying various initiatives. These included maintaining a strong financial position, maintaining ample supply of products, deploying measures to facilitate uninterrupted distribution to patients, and R&D activities among others. Overall sales of PAH drugs, however, were largely unaffected by the pandemic as market players ensured ample supply during the pandemic.

Supportive product approvals by regulatory agencies such as an extended indication of use, first generics approval, approval of drug delivery devices, etc. are estimated to fuel the market growth in the near future. In March 2021, United Therapeutics' Tyvaso received FDA clearance for use in patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. In February 2021, the company launched- the Remunity Pump in the U.S.- a new subcutaneous delivery system for its key treprostinil product Remodulin.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the pulmonary arterial hypertension market on the basis of drug class, type, route of administration, and region:

  • Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Drug Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

List of Key Players of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market

  • United Therapeutics Corporation

  • Bayer

  • Gilead Sciences, Inc.

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Viatris Inc.

  • GlaxoSmithKline

  • Sandoz Inc. (Novartis)

  • Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Check out more studies related to pulmonary diseases diagnostics and treatment devices, published by Grand View Research:

  • Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market – The global pulmonary drug delivery devices/systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% till 2025. Increasing incidence of chronic respiratory diseases is expected to accelerate the demand for Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems (PDDS) in the near future.

  • Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Market – The global transcatheter pulmonary valve market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% till 2025. The market is mainly driven by the increasing prevalence of various cardiovascular diseases such as rheumatic heart disorders, hypertensive heart diseases, cerebrovascular diseases, and inflammatory heart diseases.

  • Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Devices Market – The rising prevalence of cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders such as arrhythmia and heart valve imbalance are the major factors driving the cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market. Furthermore, increasing incidences of lifestyle diseases coupled with heart and lung disorders are the factors propelling the cardiopulmonary stress testing market.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Pharmaceuticals Industry.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Grand View Compass | Grand View Pipeline
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pulmonary-arterial-hypertension-market-worth-11-0-billion-by-2030-grand-view-research-inc-301479447.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Alcoa and Century Aluminum Popped on Tuesday

    Aluminum stocks were looking shiny on Tuesday, with Alcoa (NYSE: AA) closing the trading session up 9.8% and smaller Century Aluminum (NASDAQ: CENX) rising by 11.9%. No huge secret why: Aluminum just hit its highest price in 13 years. Bloomberg has the details.

  • Western Digital, Kioxia Say Contamination Hurt Chip Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Western Digital Corp. and manufacturing partner Kioxia Corp. said that contamination of materials used in flash-memory chip production has hurt output at two factories in Japan. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver Bro

  • Microsoft appeals to regulators ahead of $70 billion Activision-Blizzard deal

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley explains how Microsoft is appealing to regulators before its huge acquisition of gaming company Activision-Blizzard.

  • Consumers face years of high energy prices, Big Oil CEOs warn

    Consumers should brace for years of high energy prices, heads of top oil and gas companies said, in what would pile pressure on governments struggling with spiralling inflation. Oil and gas prices have rocketed in recent months as a result of a rapid recovery in global economic activity as COVID-19 restrictions have eased, as well as a drop in investment in new energy supplies. While oil and gas companies reported bumper earnings in 2021, consumers, particularly in Europe, have faced sharp rises in petrol, heating and electricity bills, which in turn have led several governments to introduce subsidies to ease the pressure.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Car makers are blaming dealers for inflating prices

    The average price of a new car in the US is higher than ever before, and some of the biggest automakers are starting to blame the dealerships that sell their vehicles. At Ford, for example, the average vehicle transaction price is growing faster than the revenue the company earns on car sales, according to the analytics firm JD Power, meaning dealers are pocketing a decent chunk of the company’s profits. About 10% of dealers in Ford’s network charged more than the suggested sticker price last year, the company’s CEO James Farley said on Feb. 3.

  • TotalEnergies to Boost Investor Returns After Record Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- TotalEnergies SE promised to increase its dividend and buy back more shares after posting a record fourth-quarter profit.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosThe results round out a strong run of earnings from B

  • Key Supplier of Wafers for Chips Has Sold Out Through 2026

    (Bloomberg) -- Sumco Corp., a key supplier of silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry, said it has already sold out its production capacity through 2026, a sign shortages in the industry may not abate for years.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarByron Allen Says He’s Preparing

  • Russia may use field hit by U.S. sanctions for gas exports to China

    Russian gas giant Gazprom may tap a field hit by U.S. sanctions off the Pacific island of Sakhalin to provide China with gas under a recently signed deal, sources and analysts said on Tuesday. Russia, already Beijing's No. 3 gas supplier, has been strengthening ties with China, the world's biggest energy consumer, reducing its dependence on its traditional European energy customers amid a standoff with the West. President Vladimir Putin announced new gas supply deal with China on Friday, which would boost gas exports from Russia's far east where the pipeline network is not connected to traditional routes of its fuel exports to Europe.

  • Could This Be The Last Great American Oil Boom?

    Supermajors are looking to ramp up oil production in shale basins by as much as 25%, and it could spark what may just become the last great American oil boom

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks With Market-Crushing Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts have highlighted two opportunities in the chip sector to beat the market in 2022.

  • Oil Steadies as U.S. Stockpiles Shrink, Iran Diplomacy in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil was steady with dwindling U.S. inventories and roaring demand offset by the potential return of supplies from Iran.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosFutures in New York traded near $90 a barrel on Thursda

  • Liberty Oilfield sees US fracking activity and oil output growing, but its losses are too

    The Denver fracking business has posted larger losses despite an industry rebound, but the CEO says better results are ahead.

  • All options on the table to address high oil prices, White House says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is in talks with both oil-producing and consuming countries to tackle high oil prices, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday, adding that all options are on the table. In November, the United States announced plans to release 50 million barrels of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help cool oil prices, but prices are at just below seven-year highs. Asked if there would be further cooperative releases of strategic oil reserves with other countries, Psaki added: "All options remain on the table."

  • Amazon officially a supermarket, say competition chiefs

    Amazon is now officially a supermarket, the competition watchdog has said, in a move that means the tech behemoth will be covered by stricter rules policing the way grocers treat their suppliers.

  • Oil rises on falling U.S. stockpiles but Iran talks weigh

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Thursday after rallying on an unexpected drop in U.S. crude inventories in the previous session, as investors awaited the outcome of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks that could add crude supplies quickly to global markets. Robust demand recovery from the coronavirus pandemic has kept global oil supplies snug, with inventories at key fuel hubs globally hovering at multi-year lows. U.S. crude inventories fell 4.8 million barrels in the week to Feb. 4, dropping to 410.4 million barrels - their lowest for commercial inventories since October 2018, the Energy Information Administration said.

  • The biggest wild card Frontier and Spirit face in clearing $6.6B tie-up

    A tie up between ultra low cost airlines Frontier (ULCC) and Spirit (SAVE) shouldn’t raise significant red flags for antitrust regulators, according to economic and competition scholars who talked with Yahoo Finance. Still, they say regulators can be expected to take a careful look and could ask for concessions.

  • Toyota’s nearly $400M SA plan on track amid global uncertainties

    The $391 million investment includes an expanded plant footprint and new production equipment and technology.

  • These Greater Philadelphia banks had the biggest 2021 increases in net income, stock price

    An analyst explains the reasons behind such a strong year for the banking industry and why growth might slow in 2022.

  • Smart meter changes could see 'surge in pricing' for millions

    A new change to smart meters could allow suppliers to charge more during peak times.