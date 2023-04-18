Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) drugs market size to grow by USD 2,080.07 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by growing prevalence of PAH - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) drugs market size is forecasted to increase by USD 2,080.07 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6.62%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the immunity-boosting properties of herbal medicines, low side effects, and natural healing by using herbal remedies. The comprehensive report includes charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Get a glimpse here. Download the Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Drugs Market 2023-2027

Vendor Analysis

The pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) drugs market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Aerami Therapeutics Holdings Inc.: The company offers pulmonary arterial hypertension drug solutions such as Orphan. In addition, this segment focuses on developing inhaled therapies to treat severe respiratory and chronic diseases.

Asklepion Pharmaceuticals LLC: The company offers pulmonary arterial hypertension drug solutions such as IV Citrulline.

AstraZeneca Plc: The company offers pulmonary arterial hypertension drug solutions such as Mitiperstat.

Bayer AG: The company offers pulmonary arterial hypertension drug solutions such as Adempas.

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Lupin Ltd.

Merck and Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

United Therapeutics Corp.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by administration (oral, injectable, and inhalation), action mechanism (prostacyclin analogs, endothelin receptor antagonists (ERAS), phosphodiesterase (PDE) inhibitors, and soluble guanylate cyclase stimulators (SGCSS)), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

By administration, the market growth will be significant in the oral segment during the forecast period. Oral administration includes tablets and suspensions, and tablets can be divided into film-coated tablets and extended-release tablets. The market segment is likely to grow during the forecast period, as these formulations do not require extensive efficacy and safety studies in animals and humans.

By action mechanism, the market growth will be significant in the prostacyclin analog segment during the forecast period. Prostacyclin analogs for PAH are drugs that lower blood pressure in the arteries that carry deoxygenated blood from the heart to the lungs, which is a condition known as PAH. Epoprostenol, iloprost, and treprostinil are examples of prostacyclin analogs used in clinical settings. All three are used to treat PAH, a serious condition that worsens over time and is characterized by vasoconstriction and pulmonary arteriole smooth muscle cell proliferation. Thus, growing treatments related to PAH are expected to drive the growth of the prostacyclin analogs segment in the global PAH drugs market during the forecast period.

North America will account for 45% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market growth is attributed to the advanced healthcare systems in the US and Canada, which facilitate access to innovative treatments. Moreover, increasing awareness, a high diagnosis rate, and favorable government initiatives are boosting market growth in the region. Regional market expansion is also underpinned by well-designed reward structures and the presence of key players. The need for advanced medical facilities to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension is driven by the increasing prevalence and high diagnosis rates of infectious and chronic diseases in this region.

Market Dynamics:

Key Drivers:

Growing prevalence of PAH

Growing geriatric population

Increasing risk factors for cardiovascular diseases

During the forecast period, the rising prevalence of PAH disease and associated hospitalizations for treatment are expected to boost the demand for related drugs. When PAH occurs, the small arteries in the lungs thicken and narrow. Blood flow through the lungs is blocked by PAHs. This increases blood pressure in the lungs and makes it difficult for the heart to pump blood through the narrowed arteries. The human heart gradually loses its ability to pump blood effectively throughout the body.

Major Trends:

Increasing awareness regarding PAH

Growing technological advancements and new product launches

Rising approval of PAH drugs

The hypertension in the pulmonary arteries, which carry blood from the heart to the lungs, is a hallmark of PAH, a rare and progressive disease. PAH occurs when the pulmonary arteries constrict and become smaller in diameter or become blocked. PAH has become more common in recent years due to increasing risk factors such as HIV, sedentary lifestyles, tobacco and alcohol use, smoking, and other idiopathic diseases. Due to the rising prevalence of PAH globally, market participants will soon have access to opportunities, which will drive the growth of the global PAH drugs market during the forecast period.

Key Challenges:

Shortage of healthcare professionals

High costs associated with PAH treatment.

Several side effects are associated with PAH drugs

Factors such as an aging workforce, declining enrollment rates, early retirement, inadequate education, and increased demand from an aging and growing population lead to a shortage of healthcare professionals. Therefore, the shortage of medical professionals could pose a major challenge to the growth of the global PAH drugs market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) drugs market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the pulmonary arterial hypertension drugs market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the pulmonary arterial hypertension drugs market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the pulmonary arterial hypertension drugs market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Drugs Market vendors.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.62% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,080.07 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.94 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aerami Therapeutics Holdings Inc., Aerovate Therapeutics Inc., Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Asklepion Pharmaceuticals LLC, AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Lupin Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., United Therapeutics Corp., and Viatris Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Drugs Market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Route of Administration Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Action Mechanism Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Route of Administration

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Route of Administration

6.3 Oral - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Injectable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Inhalation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Route of Administration

7 Market Segmentation by Action Mechanism

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Action Mechanism

7.3 Prostacyclin analogs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Endothelin receptor antagonists (ERAs) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Phosphodiesterase (PDE) inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Soluble guanylate cyclase stimulators (SGCSs) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Action Mechanism

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Aerami Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

12.4 Asklepion Pharmaceuticals LLC

12.5 AstraZeneca Plc

12.6 Bayer AG

12.7 Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

12.8 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

12.9 Gilead Sciences Inc.

12.10 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

12.11 Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

12.12 Lupin Ltd.

12.13 Merck and Co. Inc.

12.14 Novartis AG

12.15 Pfizer Inc.

12.16 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

12.17 United Therapeutics Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

