Pulmonary Edema Therapeutics Market Size to Grow by USD 339.45 million, High Prevalence of Risk Factors to Boost Market Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pulmonary Edema Therapeutics Market by Type (Cardiogenic pulmonary edema and Non-cardiogenic pulmonary edema) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the pulmonary edema therapeutics market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 339.45 mn. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver: The high prevalence of risk factors is driving the growth of the market. Pulmonary edema is a leading cause of death among adults living in developing countries. Heart failure is one of the most common causes of cardiogenic pulmonary edema, which is a condition wherein the left ventricle is unable to pump the adequate volume of blood required to meet the needs of the body. Pulmonary edema is one of the leading causes of death in adults living in developing countries. Lung diseases can be caused by individuals that have been exposed to chemicals during industrial accidents. Trauma as a result of accidents can also cause pulmonary edema. Thus, the high prevalence of risk factors is driving the growth of the global pulmonary edema market.
Market Challenge: Adverse effects of available therapeutics are challenging the growth of the market. These effects include headache, fever, chills, nausea, and vomiting. For instance, DEMADEX is used for treating hypertension and edema caused by heart, liver, or kidney diseases. However, the common side effects of DEMADEX include sore throat, constipation, frequent urination, weakness, and others. Such adverse effects can hinder patient adherence to the treatment regimen, which will hamper the pulmonary edema therapeutics market growth during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
The cardiogenic pulmonary edema segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to factors such as a high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as carotid artery disease, cardiomyopathy, heart valve problems, and hypertension. Cardiogenic pulmonary edema is a result of increased pressure in the heart.
North America will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the pulmonary edema therapeutics market in North America. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the high prevalence of risk factors and increasing approval of drugs to treat pulmonary edema. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Some Companies Mentioned
AbbVie Inc.
ADVANZ PHARMA Corp.
Apotex Inc.
Bausch Health Companies Inc.
CHIESI Farmaceutici SpA
CMP Pharma Inc.
Johnson and Johnson
Lupin Ltd.
Novartis AG
Pfizer Inc.
Sanofi
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC
Pulmonary Edema Therapeutics Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.06%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 339.45 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
2.55
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AbbVie Inc., ADVANZ PHARMA Corp., Apotex Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., CHIESI Farmaceutici SpA, CMP Pharma Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Lupin Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Type
5.3 Cardiogenic pulmonary edema - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Non-cardiogenic pulmonary edema - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 AbbVie Inc.
10.4 ADVANZ PHARMA Corp.
10.5 Apotex Inc.
10.6 Bausch Health Companies Inc.
10.7 Johnson and Johnson
10.8 Lupin Ltd.
10.9 Novartis AG
10.10 Pfizer Inc.
10.11 Sanofi
10.12 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
