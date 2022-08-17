Pulmonary Edema Therapeutics Market Size to Grow by USD 339.45 million, High Prevalence of Risk Factors to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pulmonary Edema Therapeutics Market by Type (Cardiogenic pulmonary edema and Non-cardiogenic pulmonary edema) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the pulmonary edema therapeutics market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 339.45 mn. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Attractive Opportunities in Pulmonary Edema Therapeutics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The high prevalence of risk factors is driving the growth of the market. Pulmonary edema is a leading cause of death among adults living in developing countries. Heart failure is one of the most common causes of cardiogenic pulmonary edema, which is a condition wherein the left ventricle is unable to pump the adequate volume of blood required to meet the needs of the body. Pulmonary edema is one of the leading causes of death in adults living in developing countries. Lung diseases can be caused by individuals that have been exposed to chemicals during industrial accidents. Trauma as a result of accidents can also cause pulmonary edema. Thus, the high prevalence of risk factors is driving the growth of the global pulmonary edema market.

Market Challenge: Adverse effects of available therapeutics are challenging the growth of the market. These effects include headache, fever, chills, nausea, and vomiting. For instance, DEMADEX is used for treating hypertension and edema caused by heart, liver, or kidney diseases. However, the common side effects of DEMADEX include sore throat, constipation, frequent urination, weakness, and others. Such adverse effects can hinder patient adherence to the treatment regimen, which will hamper the pulmonary edema therapeutics market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio provides key drivers, trends, and challenges to help businesses make

confident decisions. View our FREE PDF Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

The cardiogenic pulmonary edema segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to factors such as a high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as carotid artery disease, cardiomyopathy, heart valve problems, and hypertension. Cardiogenic pulmonary edema is a result of increased pressure in the heart.

Story continues

North America will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the pulmonary edema therapeutics market in North America. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the high prevalence of risk factors and increasing approval of drugs to treat pulmonary edema. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics

and thorough descriptions. Buy Now to access exclusive information about the

segments

Some Companies Mentioned

AbbVie Inc.

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp.

Apotex Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

CHIESI Farmaceutici SpA

CMP Pharma Inc.

Johnson and Johnson

Lupin Ltd.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report

according to your needs.

Related Reports

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Drugs Market by Product and Geography - Forecast

and Analysis 2021-2025

Pulmonary Edema Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.06% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 339.45 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 2.55 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., ADVANZ PHARMA Corp., Apotex Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., CHIESI Farmaceutici SpA, CMP Pharma Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Lupin Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Cardiogenic pulmonary edema - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Non-cardiogenic pulmonary edema - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AbbVie Inc.

10.4 ADVANZ PHARMA Corp.

10.5 Apotex Inc.

10.6 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

10.7 Johnson and Johnson

10.8 Lupin Ltd.

10.9 Novartis AG

10.10 Pfizer Inc.

10.11 Sanofi

10.12 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pulmonary-edema-therapeutics-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-339-45-million-high-prevalence-of-risk-factors-to-boost-market-growth----technavio-301604355.html

SOURCE Technavio