Pulmonary Edema Therapeutics Market Size to Grow by USD 339.45 million, High Prevalence of Risk Factors to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pulmonary Edema Therapeutics Market by Type (Cardiogenic pulmonary edema and Non-cardiogenic pulmonary edema) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the pulmonary edema therapeutics market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 339.45 mn. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Attractive Opportunities in Pulmonary Edema Therapeutics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver: The high prevalence of risk factors is driving the growth of the market. Pulmonary edema is a leading cause of death among adults living in developing countries. Heart failure is one of the most common causes of cardiogenic pulmonary edema, which is a condition wherein the left ventricle is unable to pump the adequate volume of blood required to meet the needs of the body. Pulmonary edema is one of the leading causes of death in adults living in developing countries. Lung diseases can be caused by individuals that have been exposed to chemicals during industrial accidents. Trauma as a result of accidents can also cause pulmonary edema. Thus, the high prevalence of risk factors is driving the growth of the global pulmonary edema market.

  • Market Challenge: Adverse effects of available therapeutics are challenging the growth of the market. These effects include headache, fever, chills, nausea, and vomiting. For instance, DEMADEX is used for treating hypertension and edema caused by heart, liver, or kidney diseases. However, the common side effects of DEMADEX include sore throat, constipation, frequent urination, weakness, and others. Such adverse effects can hinder patient adherence to the treatment regimen, which will hamper the pulmonary edema therapeutics market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio provides key drivers, trends, and challenges to help businesses make
confident decisions. View our FREE PDF Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

The cardiogenic pulmonary edema segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to factors such as a high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as carotid artery disease, cardiomyopathy, heart valve problems, and hypertension. Cardiogenic pulmonary edema is a result of increased pressure in the heart.

North America will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the pulmonary edema therapeutics market in North America. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the high prevalence of risk factors and increasing approval of drugs to treat pulmonary edema. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics
and thorough descriptions. Buy Now to access exclusive information about the
segments

Some Companies Mentioned

  • AbbVie Inc.

  • ADVANZ PHARMA Corp.

  • Apotex Inc.

  • Bausch Health Companies Inc.

  • CHIESI Farmaceutici SpA

  • CMP Pharma Inc.

  • Johnson and Johnson

  • Lupin Ltd.

  • Novartis AG

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Sanofi

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report
according to your needs.

Related Reports

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Drugs Market by Product and Geography - Forecast
and Analysis 2021-2025

Pulmonary Edema Therapeutics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.06%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 339.45 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

2.55

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AbbVie Inc., ADVANZ PHARMA Corp., Apotex Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., CHIESI Farmaceutici SpA, CMP Pharma Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Lupin Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Cardiogenic pulmonary edema - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Non-cardiogenic pulmonary edema - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AbbVie Inc.

  • 10.4 ADVANZ PHARMA Corp.

  • 10.5 Apotex Inc.

  • 10.6 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

  • 10.7 Johnson and Johnson

  • 10.8 Lupin Ltd.

  • 10.9 Novartis AG

  • 10.10 Pfizer Inc.

  • 10.11 Sanofi

  • 10.12 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pulmonary-edema-therapeutics-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-339-45-million-high-prevalence-of-risk-factors-to-boost-market-growth----technavio-301604355.html

SOURCE Technavio

