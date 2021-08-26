Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Appoints Dr. Joseph Lasky To Chief Medical Officer

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF), the nation's leading pulmonary fibrosis research, education, and advocacy organization, today announced the appointment of Joseph Lasky, MD, to the position of Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Lasky begins his role with the PFF effective immediately.

"The PFF is pleased to welcome Dr. Lasky, a valuable member of the PF community, to our organization" said William T. Schmidt, President and CEO of the PFF. "With over 30 years of experience caring for patients with pulmonary fibrosis, he brings the expertise and compassion needed to improve outcomes for patients and provide support for their loved ones. Dr. Lasky's extensive prior work and leadership in clinical research in interstitial lung disease will strengthen the PFF's efforts to accelerate research and advance the development of therapies for this life-threatening condition."

"I am honored to join the PFF in its mission to improve upon ways healthcare providers diagnose and care for patients with PF," said Dr. Lasky. "I have dedicated my life's work to understanding PF and I am eager to help develop and lead initiatives that will speed advancements toward our goal to find a cure for PF. With exciting PF research underway and many new therapies in the pipeline, I am confident that, together with the community, we will achieve our goal."

Dr. Lasky is a professor and Pulmonary/Critical Care Section Chief at Tulane University Medical School. He serves as the Site Principal Investigator for numerous ongoing clinical trials in pulmonary fibrosis. Dr. Lasky has authored over 100 PF publications spanning basic molecular science to clinical trials. He is a Fellow of the American College of Chest Physicians and a member of the of the American Thoracic Society. Dr. Lasky earned his medical degree at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis and completed his internship and residency in internal medicine at the Mayo Clinic. He attended Duke University for his fellowship in pulmonary and clinical care.

More than 250,000 Americans are living with pulmonary fibrosis (PF) and interstitial lung disease (ILD). These disorders are characterized by varied amounts of inflammation and scarring that damage the ability of the lung to transfer vital oxygen into the blood. The prevalence of PF is on the rise with more than 50,000 new cases diagnosed annually.

About the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation mobilizes people and resources to provide access to high-quality care and leads research for a cure so people with pulmonary fibrosis will live longer, healthier lives. The PFF collaborates with physicians, organizations, patients, and caregivers worldwide. The PFF has a four-star rating from Charity Navigator and is an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Wise Giving Alliance. The Foundation has met all of the requirements of the National Health Council Standards of Excellence Certification Program®, and has earned the Guidestar Gold Seal of Transparency. For more information, visit pulmonaryfibrosis.org or call 844.TalkPFF (844.825.5733).

