Pulmonary Function Testing Systems Market Report 2023: Featuring Schiller, Cosmed, MGC Diagnostics, Morgan Scientific & More

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pulmonary Function Testing Systems Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type, Test Type, Component, Application, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global pulmonary function testing systems market size is expected to reach US$ 401.83 million by 2028 from US$ 274.10 million in 2022. The pulmonary function testing systems market is estimated to record a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2028.

The rising incidence of lung-related disorders and occupational lung diseases is contributing to the growing pulmonary function testing systems market size. However, the risk of cross-contamination and the lack of skilled professionals are hampering the market growth.



The global pulmonary function testing systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America. North America held the largest market share of the pulmonary function testing systems market in 2021. The US held the largest market share of the North America pulmonary function test systems market. The market is expected to grow due to an increase in the prevalence of lung cancer and a rise in technological advancements and developments by companies across the country.



Occupational lung disease is one of the most influential factors accelerating the demand for pulmonary function testing systems. As per The Johns Hopkins University 2023 report, repeated and long-term exposure to certain irritants on the job can lead to lung disease with long-lasting effects on the patients.

For example, in certain occupations, people are more at risk of occupational lung diseases due to the nature of the location, work, and environment. Additionally, people working in a car garage or textile factory may be exposed to hazardous chemicals, dust, and fibers that result in lifetime lung problems if not diagnosed and treated.

Story continues

Moreover, asbestosis is caused by the inhalation of microscopic fibers of asbestos with disease progression and resulting in scarring of the lungs of people working in construction, manufacturing, and chemical refining. According to the American Lung Association, an estimated 1.3 million construction and industry workers are exposed to asbestos .



Pulmonary function testing plays a critical role in determining occupational lung disease among workers. As per the American College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine 2020 report, spirometry in the occupational health setting plays a critical role in the primary, secondary, and tertiary prevention of workplace-related lung disease.

The aim of workplace spirometry is to identify workers who require further evaluation for occupational lung-related disorders. As spirometry testing is intended for both screening and clinical evaluations at the workplace, it is performed at small clinical practices, small-sized industries, and multiple plant medical departments within an industry.

Further, to recognize the central role of spirometry in workplace respiratory programs, the American College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine (ACOEM) developed three spirometry position statements that advanced the occupational health practice.

Based on type, the pulmonary function testing systems market is segmented into cart-based PFT systems and stationary PFT systems. The cart-based segment held the largest share of the market in 2022. Moreover, the cart-based segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of lung diseases is one of the major driving factors promoting the market growth for the portable PFT system segment.

Furthermore, technological advancements in portable PFT systems and increasing availability of these advanced products are driving the market for the portable PFT system segment. In terms of test type, the pulmonary function testing systems market has been segmented into spirometry, lung volume, gas exchange testing, maximal voluntary ventilation, oxygen titration tests, and others. The spirometry segment held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Moreover, the lung volume segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on component, the pulmonary function testing systems market has been segmented into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment held the largest share of the market in 2022.

The software segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on application, the pulmonary function testing systems market has been segmented into chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, chronic shortness of breath, restrictive lung diseases, and others. The chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) segment is held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Moreover, the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on end user, the pulmonary function testing systems market has been segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, and diagnostic centers. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2022. Moreover, the specialty clinics segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



The World Health Organization (WHO), Dubai Health Authority, National Lung Health Education Program, Center for Disease Control and Prevention, European Respiratory Society, Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, and Globocan are among the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the pulmonary function testing systems market.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Schiller

Cosmed

MGC Diagnostics Corporation

Ganshoran Medizin Electronic

NDD Medical Technologies

Morgan Scientific Inc.

Pulm One Advanced Medical Devices Ltd

CHEST M.I., Inc

Vyaire Medical, Inc.

Koko LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/liv100

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg







Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pulmonary-function-testing-systems-market-report-2023-featuring-schiller-cosmed-mgc-diagnostics-morgan-scientific--more-301749896.html

SOURCE Research and Markets