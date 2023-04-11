Culinary students created delicious plant-based recipes starring tofu

AYER, Mass. and FULLERTON, Calif., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulmuone, maker of Nasoya tofu and a pioneer in the plant-based foods revolution, recently teamed up with CIA Consulting, a division of The Culinary Institute of America (CIA), to host a Student Innovation Challenge. Eight CIA student finalists created unique, flavorful plant-based dishes featuring tofu for an opportunity to win scholarship funding toward their tuition. Hosted at the CIA's New York campus, the challenge was designed to showcase the versatility of tofu and plant-based cooking, and resulted in a wide range of submitted dishes, from breakfast to dessert.

PULMUONE AWARDS SCHOLARSHIPS IN TOFU INNOVATION CHALLENGE WITH CIA CONSULTING

The eight student chefs were selected from a group of over 60 applicants and for two months experimented with tofu and other plant-based ingredients, testing and perfecting their recipes. The panel of judges, including CIA Chef Instructor, Aaron Foglietta, and Nasoya representatives, evaluated the final dishes based on creativity, presentation, taste and accessibility of the recipe.

After careful deliberation, the judges announced Sewoo Yu, a 2nd year student from Seoul, South Korea, as the winner of the Tofu Student Innovation Challenge and recipient of a $5,000 scholarship for his dish of Tofu Mandoo Wrapped with Cabbage and Kale. Ye Ji Hong, a second-year student from Seoul, South Korea, won second place and was awarded a $3,000 scholarship for her Tomato Mapo Tofu Pasta, and a first-year student from Orlando, Florida, Jelly Ruiz, won third place for her Tofu Flan Stuffed Toast, receiving a $2,000 scholarship.

"We were so impressed to see the innovative dishes that these talented student chefs created. They did an excellent job making tofu the star of the plate and illustrating how accessible and delicious plant-based eating can be," says Ellen Kim, Director of Brand Strategy & Marketing Communications at Pulmuone. "The CIA is a cornerstone of culinary education so it's an honor to collaborate with them to not only spotlight the many ways to use tofu but also get a taste of how the next generation of young chefs and culinary professionals can elevate plant-based cuisine."

The Tofu Innovation Challenge is Pulmuone's latest collaboration in its longstanding relationship with the CIA. In April 2022, the company sponsored the CIA's Global Plant-Forward Culinary Summit in Napa, Calif., which featured culinary demonstrations, informational sessions and tastings. Pulmuone is passionate about educating both new and seasoned chefs and is working closely with the foodservice sector to continue shining a light on delicious and versatile plant-based and plant-forward foods.

"This contest encouraged our students to expand and flex their culinary techniques, demonstrating how easy and versatile tofu is to work with in the kitchen," said CIA Chef Instructor, George Shannon. "Our finalists' dishes proved that plant-based eating can be synonymous with fine dining as well as at-home everyday cooking, and we're proud of the creativity our students showed."

The impressive recipes highlighted the many uses of tofu, using a wide range of tofu products.

All eight Tofu Innovation Challenge finalists' recipes are available here.

About PULMUONE FOODS USA

Pulmuone Foods USA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pulmuone South Korea, is home to a family of brands that includes a wide variety of delicious products inspired by contemporary flavor palates that encourage a healthy and sustainable lifestyle. Amid the growing global demand for plant-based protein food, Pulmuone Foods USA is leading the US tofu market with a nearly 70 percent market share with beloved brands like Nasoya and Wildwood. Pulmuone brands also include Emerald Valley Kitchen, Monterey Gourmet Foods and a line of Pulmuone-branded Asian-inspired products available at mass grocery stores and major club channels throughout the United States. For more information, visit pulmuonefoodsusa.com.

About The Culinary Institute of America

Founded in 1946, The Culinary Institute of America is the world's premier culinary college. Dedicated to developing leaders in food, beverage, and hospitality, the private, not-for-profit college offers bachelor's, and associate degrees with majors in culinary arts, baking & pastry arts, food business management, hospitality management, culinary science, and applied food studies. The CIA's School of Graduate and Professional Studies offers master's degrees in sustainable food systems, food business, and wine and beverage management, as well as executive education and certificate programs. Its conferences, leadership initiatives, and consulting services have made the CIA the think tank of the food industry, and its worldwide network of more than 50,000 alumni includes innovators in every area of the food world. The CIA has locations in New York, California, Texas, and Singapore. For more information, visit www.ciachef.edu.

