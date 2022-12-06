U.S. markets close in 6 hours 28 minutes

PULMUONE, PARENT COMPANY OF COUNTRY'S #1 TOFU BRAND, ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT AT CALIFORNIA PRODUCTION FACILITY

·4 min read

$8.4 million state-of-the-art project with Tomorrow Water will reduce environmental impact in the SoCal community and beyond

FULLERTON, Calif., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulmuone, the largest tofu company in the world and makers of America's leading brands including Nasoya and Wildwood, today announces the completion of a new wastewater treatment plant at its Fullerton, Calif. facility. In partnership with Tomorrow Water, a water and wastewater solutions provider with patented innovative unit technologies, fully integrated processes and complete design-build turnkey constructed systems, the infrastructure now removes up to 85% of pollutants from water byproduct and will reduce the environmental impact on the Orange County community by purifying over 3.5 million onsite gallons of water annually.

Pulmuone initiated this project with Tomorrow Water approximately three years ago as part of its longstanding commitment to sustainability and social responsibility. Pulmuone was the first company to sell organic products, including tofu, in Korea over 40 years ago and today is one of the largest healthy food manufacturers in Asia as well as the US. In late 2021, Pulmuone announced a 100,000 square foot expansion at its Fullerton, Calif. facility that doubled its tofu production capabilities and created more than 100 new jobs as the company scaled to meet rising demand for its quality plant-based products.

"At Pulmuone, our core values of social responsibility and sustainability are reflected in our products, how we make them and our impact on the local community as well as the world," said Kerry Lee, Operation Division Manager at Pulmuone. "This investment into the highest standard of wastewater treatment and the completion of the facility allows us to improve our operations and reduce our environmental impact through eco-friendly and responsible production management."

Tomorrow Water worked closely with Pulmuone to determine the most efficient wastewater treatment plan for the construction of the new facility combining a variety of physical, chemical and biological treatment technologies. Tomorrow Water will continue to operate the system ongoing now that the facility is complete.

"We were thrilled to work together with Pulmuone in the engineering, design, and construction and operations & maintenance of this new wastewater treatment facility," said E.F. Kim, CEO and Founder of Tomorrow Water. "Investments in treating wastewater go a long way in furthering sustainability goals and assist in offsetting surcharge costs in waste disposal. This new facility is a win-win-win for Pulmuone, its local Orange County neighbors and the environment overall."

"Fullerton is proud to be home of Pulmuone and we applaud its efforts as a good neighbor demonstrating that commerce and community can live in harmony," said Fred Jung, Fullerton City Mayor. "It's efforts like these that make a difference in our community, and I look forward to seeing the steps Pulmuone will continue to take to have a positive impact here in Fullerton as a leading example of responsible food production."

Pulmuone is committed to increased efficiency through continuous improvement activities across operation and wastewater treatment technology across its locations, including additional East Coast facilities.

Pulmuone has been at the forefront of the plant-based movement, introducing more Americans to the benefits of cooking with tofu and other plant-based protein like Nasoya's Plantspired line. For more information on Pulmuone, visit pulmuonefoodsusa.com.

About Pulmuone Foods USA

Pulmuone Foods USA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pulmuone South Korea, is home to a family of brands that includes a wide variety of delicious products inspired by contemporary flavor palates that encourage a healthy and sustainable lifestyle. Amid the growing global demand for plant-based protein food, Pulmuone Foods USA is leading the US tofu market with a nearly 70 percent market share with beloved brands like Nasoya and Wildwood. Pulmuone brands also include Emerald Valley Kitchen, Monterey Gourmet Foods and a line of Pulmuone-branded Asian-inspired products available at mass grocery stores and major club channels throughout the United States. For more information, visit pulmuonefoodsusa.com.

About Tomorrow Water

Tomorrow Water is a pioneer in developing technologies that radically improve the efficiencies of wastewater and biosolids treatment, biogas generation, and upcycling of organic waste into valuable end products. We are also developing digital model solutions that dramatically reduce design costs, support and automate operators' decisions to reduce operational costs and risks.

We provide comprehensive solutions that include unit technologies, fully integrated processes and complete design-build, operate and financed turnkey solutions to meet all of our clients' requirements. For more information, visit www.tomorrowwater.com

